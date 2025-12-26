Yearender 2025: NTA Changes in JEE Main 2026, NEET APAAR ID, How to Generate, Link with Application Biggest Changes

News

The NTA has made the JEE Main 2026 APAAR ID (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry ID), a unique 12-digit student tracker, available on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the JEE Mains 2026 exam can check whether the APAAR ID is mandatory for the exam or not here. The exam is scheduled for January 21-30, 2026.

Key Points The NTA has released the JEE Main 2026 APAAR ID on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The APAAR ID is a unique 12-digit student tracker.

The JEE Mains 2026 exam is scheduled for January 21 to 30, 2026.

JEE Main 2026 APAAR ID: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has provided the Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE) 2026 APAAR ID on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. APAAR ID (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry ID) is a unique 12-digit number assigned to each student that helps track their entire academic record. According to the official notification on the NTA website, it is optional for the candidates to add their APAAR ID in the JEE Main application form for 2026 examinations. It is not mandatory as per the notification. The JEE Main 2026 exam is scheduled from January 21 to 30, 2026. What is the APAAR ID? APAAR ID, stands for Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry ID, a unique number allotted to students in India which helps them keep track of their academic credit points through the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) platform. It allows for smooth academic transfers and makes record verification easier. It carries academic details of the student, such as their marksheets, degrees, and awards, provided on a single secure platform integrated with DigiLocker and linked to Aadhaar.

An academic “credit” means the standard methodology of calculating one hour of theory or one hour of tutorial or two hours of laboratory work, per week for a duration of a semester (13-15 weeks) resulting in the award of one credit; which is awarded by a higher educational institution on which these regulations apply; and, Credits’ for internship shall be one credit per one week of internship, subject to a maximum of six credits. How can I create my APAAR ID? In order to create your APAAR ID (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry), candidates must possess an Aadhaar card. Candidates can either generate their APAAR ID via DigiLocker or the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) website. School students often get a provisional ID from their school with parent consent, which they then verify and download on DigiLocker.

How to generate APAAR ID for Higher Education? Follow the mentioned steps to create your APAAR ID for various purposes in seeking high education via self-registration: Visit the portal at abc.gov.in or digilocker.gov.in. In "My Account", click on "Student" and sign up/log in using your mobile number and Aadhaar via DigiLocker. Allow for e-KYC through DigiLocker. Search for "Academic Bank of Credits" or "APAAR ID Card" in the 'Search Documents' section. Provide your institution, admission year, and roll number, and carefully submit it. Your APAAR ID card will appear in 'Issued Documents' to download. Review and download and keep for safekeeping for future uses How to generate APAAR ID for School Students? School students will be provided their provisional APAAR ID via their schools using the UDISE+ system after seeking their parents’ consent in using their Aadhaar details for verification to open a DigiLocker account. It will hence be generated under the parents’ account.

What is ABC? The Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Education (MoE), regulated by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The digital platform is developed and maintained by Digital India Corporation, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). It offers the secure storage, accumulation, transfer, and redemption of academic credits earned by students from recognized educational institutions. It functions as a 'credit bank' where academic achievements are digitally recorded and made accessible through a learner’s unique APAAR ID. How are ABC and APAAR related? APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) provides each learner with a unique lifelong APAAR ID, serving as their digital identity across educational platforms. ABC uses this APAAR ID to track and manage academic credits. Without an APAAR ID, a student cannot access or use ABC services, including credit transfers and academic progression. APAAR and ABC are deeply integrated and part of a unified digital public infrastructure for education, along with platforms like DigiLocker and the National Academic Depository (NAD). Together, they enable seamless interoperability, offering a single verifiable source of truth for academic records and benefits.