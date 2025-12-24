CAT Result 2025: IIM Kozhikode will be announcing the CAT 2025 result today, December 24, 2025. As per reports, the link for candidates to check their results will be available on the official website at 6 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the official website today to check the results.

To download the CAT 2025 scorecard link, students can visit the official website iimcat.ac.in and login using their User ID and Password. Candidates must note that the CAT Scorecard will remain valid until December 31, 2026. Those who qualify the exams will be eligible for admission to management courses in IIMs and Non-IIM Institutions.

CAT Result 2025 will be available for download on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. A direct link for candidates to download their CAT scorecard will also be available below as and when the link is activated on the official website.

CAT 2025 Result - Click Here (Available Today)

CAT 2025 Exam Slots

The CAT 2025 exams were held in three sessions. Check the slot wise details below

CAT Exam Slot Exam Timing Reporting Time Last Entry Allowed Slot 1 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM 7:00 AM 8:15 AM Slot 2 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM 11:00 AM 12:15 PM Slot 3 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM 3:00 PM 4:15 PM

CAT 2025 Results: How to Download CAT Scorecard

The link for candidates to download their CAT results will be available on the official website soon. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2025

Step 2: Click on CAT 2025 scorecard link

Step 3: Login using the User ID and Password

Step 4: The CAT 2025 individual scorecard will be displayed

Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference

CAT 2025 Final Answer Key

IIM Kozhikode has already issued the CAT 2025 response sheets and final answer key. The CAT 2025 final answer key was released on December 17, 2025. The final answer key is prepared based on the objections and suggestions raised by candidates on the provisional answer key.

CAT 2025 Scorecard: check Exam Pattern

Check below the section wise questions for CAT 2025

Section Name Number of MCQs Number of TITAs Total VA-RC Section 20 4 24 DI-LR Section 11 11 22 QA Section 14 8 22 Total 45 23 68

Keep Refreshing This Page for Latest Updates on CAT Results