CAT 2025 Result LIVE: IIM Kozhikode Exam Scorecard Today; Check Time, Official Link iimcat.ac.in, Percentile Calculation

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 24, 2025, 12:18 IST

CAT Result 2025 Live updates: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode is set to release the CAT 2025 scorecard today on its official website at iimcat.ac.in. Check the steps to download results and latest updates here.

CAT Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Scorecard at iimcat.ac.in
HIGHLIGHTS

  • CAT 2025 Result link to be available today, December 24 at 6 PM on the official website iimcat.ac.in
  • Login using the User ID and Password to download the CAT 2025 scorecard
  • CAT 2025 scorecard valid until December 31, 2026

CAT Result 2025: IIM Kozhikode will be announcing the CAT 2025 result today, December 24, 2025. As per reports, the link for candidates to check their results will be available on the official website at 6 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the official website today to check the results. 

To download the CAT 2025 scorecard link, students can visit the official website iimcat.ac.in and login using their User ID and Password. Candidates must note that the CAT Scorecard will remain valid until December 31, 2026. Those who qualify the exams will be eligible for admission to management courses in IIMs and Non-IIM Institutions.

CAT Result 2025 will be available for download on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. A direct link for candidates to download their CAT scorecard will also be available below as and when the link is activated on the official website.

CAT 2025 Exam Slots

The CAT 2025 exams were held in three sessions. Check the slot wise details below

CAT Exam Slot Exam Timing Reporting Time Last Entry Allowed
Slot 1 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM 7:00 AM 8:15 AM 
Slot 2 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM 11:00 AM 12:15 PM
Slot 3 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM 3:00 PM 4:15 PM

CAT 2025 Results: How to Download CAT Scorecard

The link for candidates to download their CAT results will be available on the official website soon. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2025

Step 2: Click on CAT 2025 scorecard link

Step 3: Login using the User ID and Password

Step 4: The CAT 2025 individual scorecard will be displayed

Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference

CAT 2025 Final Answer Key

IIM Kozhikode has already issued the CAT 2025 response sheets and final answer key. The CAT 2025 final answer key was released on December 17, 2025. The final answer key is prepared based on the objections and suggestions raised by candidates on the provisional answer key. 

CAT 2025 Scorecard: check Exam Pattern

Check below the section wise questions for CAT 2025

Section Name Number of MCQs Number of TITAs Total
VA-RC Section 20 4 24
DI-LR Section 11 11 22
QA Section 14 8 22
Total 45 23 68

  • Dec 24, 2025, 12:05 IST

    CAT 2025 Result Scorecard LIVE: Login Credentials Required to Check Results

    CAT 2025 result will be announced today, December 24. To download the scorecard candidates must visit the official website and login with their User ID and Password. 

  • Dec 24, 2025, 11:58 IST

    CAT 2025 Result LIVE: Exam Slots

    CAT 2025 was conducted in a total of 3 slots. Check the slot wise details here. 

    CAT Exam Slot Exam Timing Reporting Time Last Entry Allowed
    Slot 1 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM 7:00 AM 8:15 AM 
    Slot 2 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM 11:00 AM 12:15 PM
    Slot 3 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM 3:00 PM 4:15 PM
  • Dec 24, 2025, 11:47 IST

    CAT Result 2025 LIVE: When is CAT Result Expected?

    CAT 2025 results will be announced online today, December 24, 2025. According to the prompt available on the official website, CAT 2025 results will be announced at 6 PM. Candidates can check the result and download the scorecard at iimcat.ac.in.

  • Dec 24, 2025, 11:27 IST

    IIM CAT Result 2025 LIVE: What was the Structure for CAT 2025

    This year CAT 2025 exam was conducted on November 30, 2025. The exam was held in 3 slots in designated exam centres. This year there were a total of 68 questions in three sections. Check the sectional question division below.

    Section Name Number of MCQs Number of TITAs Total
    VA-RC Section 20 4 24
    DI-LR Section 11 11 22
    QA Section 14 8 22
    Total 45 23 68
  • Dec 24, 2025, 11:08 IST

    CAT Scorecard Download: Official Website to Check Results

    CAT 2025 result is set to be announced online today, December 24, 2025. The link for candidates to download the CAT Scorecard will be available at iimcat.ac.in. To download the scorecard candidates can visit the official website and login using their User ID and Password.

  • Dec 24, 2025, 10:59 IST

    iimcat.ac.in Result: Details Mentioned on the CAT Scorecard

    The CAT 2025 result will be announced at 6 PM today, December 24, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for their CAT Exams on November 30, 2025 can visit the official website of CAT to download the scorecard. The following details will be given on the scorecard

    • Candidate name
    • Exam name
    • Slot details
    • Sectional marks scored
    • Percentile
    • Qualifying status
  • Dec 24, 2025, 10:42 IST

    CAT Final Answer Key 2025: Is the Final Answer Key Out?

    IIM Kozhikode released the CAT 2025 final answer key and response sheet on December 17, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the CAT exams can visit the official website website to check the final answer key and the response sheets. CAT results will be determined based on the final answer key issued. 

  • Dec 24, 2025, 10:27 IST

    CAT 2025 Scorecard: Slot 1 Estimate Percentile and Marks

    Check here the slot 1 analysis of estimate percentile and section-wise marks

    Percentile VARC Score DILR Score QA Score Overall
    99.9 51 46 48 122
    99.5 44 39 40 103
    99 40 34 33 90
    98 34 31 30 81
    95 30 26 25 70
    90 23 19 18 53
    85 19 15 16 45
    80 17 13 14 40
    75 15 11 12 34
  • Dec 24, 2025, 10:05 IST

    CAT Result 2025 LIVE: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

    The following details will be mentioned on the CAT scorecard

    • Candidate name
    • Exam slot
    • Sectional marks
    • Percentile
    • Qualifying status
  • Dec 24, 2025, 09:52 IST

    CAT Exam Result Today: Download Scorecard at iimcat.ac.in

    According to the prompt available on the official login on the CAT portal, the link for candidates to download the CAT Results will be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in. To download the CAT scorecard, candidates must visit the official website and login using their User ID and Password. 

  • Dec 24, 2025, 09:46 IST

    CAT Scorecard Download: Slot 2 Percentile and Score

    CAT 2025 Slot 2 analysis by coaching institutes shows the percentile and sectional score details of CAT 2025.

    Percentile VARC Score DILR Score QA Score Overall
    99.9 52 42 43 115
    99.5 45 35 35 97
    99 41 30 28 83
    98 36 27 25 75
    95 32 23 20 65
    90 25 17 15 51
    85 20 13 13 41
    80 18 11 12 37
    75 17 10 10 33
  • Dec 24, 2025, 09:24 IST

    iimcat.ac.in Result: Official Website to Check CAT Results

    The CAT 2025 result link will be available on the official website by 6 PM on December 24, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the CAT exams can download the scorecard using their User ID and PAssword at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates must make sure they download the physical copy of the scorecard for further admission procedures. 

  • Dec 24, 2025, 09:11 IST

    IIM Kozhikode CAT Result: How to Download CAT Scorecard

    The CAT 2025 scorecard will be available for download on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2025

    Step 2: Click on CAT 2025 scorecard link

    Step 3: Login using the USer ID and Password

    Step 4: The Sectional score will be displayed

    Step 5: Download scorecard for further reference

  • Dec 24, 2025, 08:56 IST

    CAT 2025 Scorecard: Estimate Percentile and Score for CAT Slot 3

    As per the analysis provided by coaching institutions, the CAT 2025 Slot 3 percentile and sectional score is given below.

    Percentile VARC Score DILR Score QA Score Overall
    99.9 53 44 45 119ss
    99.5 46 37 37 101
    99 41 32 30 87
    98 34 29 27 77
    95 30 24 23 66
    90 23 18 17 52
    85 19 15 14 43
    80 17 12 12 37
    75 15 11 11 33
  • Dec 24, 2025, 08:39 IST

    IIM Kozhikode CAT Result: Official Notification for Results

    IIM Kozhikode will be announcing the CAT results today, December 24. According to the notification under the login window, the link to download the CAT Scorecard will be available at 6 PM on the official website iimcat.ac.in. 

  • Dec 24, 2025, 08:25 IST

    CAT Result 2025 Live: What Time will Results be Announced?

    According to media reports, the CAT 2025 result will be announced by IIM Kozhikode today, December 24, 2025. The link for candidates to check the result and download the CAT 2025 scorecard will be available at 6 PM on the official website iimcat.ac.in. 

  • Dec 24, 2025, 08:08 IST

    CAT Exam Result Today: Check Login Credentials to Download Scorecard

    IIM Kozhikode will be announcing the CAT 2025 result today, December 24, 2025. According to media reports, the link for candidates to check their CAT Result and download CAT 2025 scorecard will be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can login with the following credentials to download the scorecard

    • User ID
    • Password
  • Dec 24, 2025, 07:53 IST

    CAT Scorecard Download: Official Website to Check Results

    The CAT 2025 result is likely to be announced today, December 24, 2025. According to  media reports, the link to download the CAT 2025 scorecard will be activated at 6 PM on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Candidates eagerly awaiting the announcement of the CAT results are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

  • Dec 24, 2025, 07:37 IST

    iimcat.ac.in Result: How to Download CAT Result 2025

    The link for candidates to download their CAT results will be available at iimcat.ac.in. Follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2025

    Step 2: Click on CAT scorecard 2025 link

    Step 3: Enter the User ID and Password

    Step 4: The individual CAT Scorecards will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the scorecard for further admission procedures.

  • Dec 24, 2025, 07:22 IST

    CAT Final Answer Key 2025: Is the Final Answer Key Out?

    Yes, IIM Kozhikode issued the CAT final answer key 2025 on December 17, 2025. The link to download the question paper and the final answer key is available on the official website iimcat.ac.in. The authorities prepared the CAT final answer key based on the objections and suggestions raised by candidates on the provisional answer key. The CAT results are also prepared based on the final answer key issued.

  • Dec 24, 2025, 07:09 IST

    CAT 2025 Scorecard: Login Credentials Required

    As mentioned, the link to download the CAT 2025 scorecard will be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in. As per the information provided, the validity of the CAT Scorecard for 2025 is December 31, 2026. To download the scorecard candidates need to login with the following credentials

    • User ID
    • Password.
  • Dec 24, 2025, 07:07 IST

    IIM Kozhikode CAT Result: Where to Download CAT Scorecard?

    The CAT 2025 result will be announced by officials today, December 24, 2025. The exams were conducted in three slots across various exam centres on November 30, 2025. As per reports, the link for candidates to download their CAT Scorecard will be available at 6 PM on the official portal - iimcat.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to download the scorecard.

  • Dec 24, 2025, 07:05 IST

    CAT Result 2025 LIVE: Date and Time to Download Scorecard

    IIM Kozhikode will be releasing the CAT result 2025 today, December 24, 2025. As per various media reports, the link for candidates to download their CAT Scorecard wil be available at 6 PM on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for their CAT Exams can download their individual scorecard through the link on the portal. 

According to the prompt available on the official website, CAT 2025 login window will be active at 6 PM today, December 24. Considering this, it is expected that the CAT Results will be announced today. Candidates eagerly awaiting the announcement of the management entrance exams can visit the website today to check the results.

