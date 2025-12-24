CAT Result 2025: IIM Kozhikode will be announcing the CAT 2025 result today, December 24, 2025. As per reports, the link for candidates to check their results will be available on the official website at 6 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the official website today to check the results.
To download the CAT 2025 scorecard link, students can visit the official website iimcat.ac.in and login using their User ID and Password. Candidates must note that the CAT Scorecard will remain valid until December 31, 2026. Those who qualify the exams will be eligible for admission to management courses in IIMs and Non-IIM Institutions.
CAT Result 2025 will be available for download on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. A direct link for candidates to download their CAT scorecard will also be available below as and when the link is activated on the official website.
CAT 2025 Result - Click Here (Available Today)
CAT 2025 Exam Slots
The CAT 2025 exams were held in three sessions. Check the slot wise details below
|CAT Exam Slot
|Exam Timing
|Reporting Time
|Last Entry Allowed
|Slot 1
|8:30 AM to 10:30 AM
|7:00 AM
|8:15 AM
|Slot 2
|12:30 PM to 2:30 PM
|11:00 AM
|12:15 PM
|Slot 3
|4:30 PM to 6:30 PM
|3:00 PM
|4:15 PM
CAT 2025 Results: How to Download CAT Scorecard
The link for candidates to download their CAT results will be available on the official website soon. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2025
Step 2: Click on CAT 2025 scorecard link
Step 3: Login using the User ID and Password
Step 4: The CAT 2025 individual scorecard will be displayed
Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference
CAT 2025 Final Answer Key
IIM Kozhikode has already issued the CAT 2025 response sheets and final answer key. The CAT 2025 final answer key was released on December 17, 2025. The final answer key is prepared based on the objections and suggestions raised by candidates on the provisional answer key.
CAT 2025 Scorecard: check Exam Pattern
Check below the section wise questions for CAT 2025
|Section Name
|Number of MCQs
|Number of TITAs
|Total
|VA-RC Section
|20
|4
|24
|DI-LR Section
|11
|11
|22
|QA Section
|14
|8
|22
|Total
|45
|23
|68
