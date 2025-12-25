BOI Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Notification Out for 400 Posts, Apply Online at bankofindia.bank.in

official notification for the engagement of 400 Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961. As per the official notification pdf, the online application process for the BOI Apprentice Recruitment 2025 started on December 25, 2025, and the last date to apply online is January 10, 2026.

Bank of India Apprenticeship Notification 2025 PDF Download Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26 Direct Link Candidates interested in applying for the 400 apprentice vacancies must ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria before proceeding to the registration link. The Bank of India has activated the portal for students who have registered on the NATS portal. Direct Link to Apply for BOI Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26 (Link Active on Dec 25) BOI Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26: Overview The Bank of India has released the notification to recruit 400 apprentices for a duration of one year. Check the table below for BOI Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights Particulars Details Organization Bank of India (BOI) Post Name Apprentice Total Vacancies 400 Apprenticeship Duration 1 Year Application Mode Online Registration Dates December 25, 2025, to January 10, 2026 Selection Process Online Written Test + Local Language Test Monthly Stipend ₹13,000 Official Website bankofindia.bank.in