BOI Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Notification Out for 400 Posts, Apply Online at bankofindia.bank.in

By Mohd Salman
Dec 25, 2025, 14:02 IST

BOI Apprentice Recruitment 2025
official notification for the engagement of 400 Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961. As per the official notification pdf, the online application process for the BOI Apprentice Recruitment 2025 started on December 25, 2025, and the last date to apply online is January 10, 2026.
Eligible candidates can apply for the apprenticeship programme after visiting the official website, bankofindia.bank.in. The candidates will be selected on the basis of an online written exam followed by a local language test. reading the article to learn about the detailed eligibility criteria, important dates, vacancy distribution

Bank of India Apprenticeship Recruitment 2025-26 Notification PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must read the official notification, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as required educational qualification, age limit, important dates and vacancy distribution. Check the table below for the Bank of India Apprenticeship Notification 2025 PDF Download.

Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26 Direct Link

Candidates interested in applying for the 400 apprentice vacancies must ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria before proceeding to the registration link. The Bank of India has activated the portal for students who have registered on the NATS portal.

Direct Link to Apply for BOI Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26 (Link Active on Dec 25)

BOI Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26: Overview

The Bank of India has released the notification to recruit 400 apprentices for a duration of one year. Check the table below for BOI Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Organization

Bank of India (BOI)

Post Name

Apprentice

Total Vacancies

400

Apprenticeship Duration

1 Year

Application Mode

Online

Registration Dates

December 25, 2025, to January 10, 2026

Selection Process

Online Written Test + Local Language Test

Monthly Stipend

₹13,000

Official Website

bankofindia.bank.in

BOI Apprentice Eligibility Criteria 2025-26

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria so that their application is not rejected and must satisfy the following parameters:
Educational Qualification (As of Dec 1, 2025)
Candidates must possess a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognised university. A critical condition for this year’s recruitment is that the candidate should have passed their graduation between April 1, 2021, and December 1, 2025.

Age Limit (As of Dec 1, 2025)
The age of the candidates must be between 20 and 28 years. Specifically, candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.12.1997 and not later than 01.12.2005 (both dates inclusive).

