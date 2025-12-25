XAT 2026 Admit Card Released, Download Hall Ticket at xatonline.in

XAT Admit Card 2026: XLRI Jamshedpur has released the XAT 2026 admit card. Candidates appearing for the XST 2026 exam, scheduled to be conducted on January 4, 2026, can visit the official website to download the hall ticket. Candidates must note that the XAT admit card is mandatory along with a valid id proof to be carried by students to the exam centre.

To download the XAT 2026 hall ticket, candidates can visit the official website and log in using their XAT ID and Password. XAT 2026 is scheduled to be held on a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates have also been notified that "Your DOB(DDMMYYYY) will be your first-time login password. Kindly change your password with a combination of alpha, numeric, Symbolic, upper case & lower case with a minimum length of 8 characters (for e.g. Pass@1234 etc.)"