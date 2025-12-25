XAT 2026 Admit Card Released, Download Hall Ticket at xatonline.in

Key Points
- XAT 2026 admit card download link is available at xatonline.in
- Login using XAT ID an Password to download hall ticket
- XAT 2026 exam to be held on January 4, 2026
XAT Admit Card 2026: XLRI Jamshedpur has released the XAT 2026 admit card. Candidates appearing for the XST 2026 exam, scheduled to be conducted on January 4, 2026, can visit the official website to download the hall ticket. Candidates must note that the XAT admit card is mandatory along with a valid id proof to be carried by students to the exam centre.
To download the XAT 2026 hall ticket, candidates can visit the official website and log in using their XAT ID and Password. XAT 2026 is scheduled to be held on a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates have also been notified that "Your DOB(DDMMYYYY) will be your first-time login password. Kindly change your password with a combination of alpha, numeric, Symbolic, upper case & lower case with a minimum length of 8 characters (for e.g. Pass@1234 etc.)"
XAT 2026 admit card is available for download on the official website xatonline.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the admit card.
XAT 2026 Admit Card - Click Here
Steps to Download XAT 2026 Admit Card
The link for candidates to download their XAT admit card is now available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket.
- Visit the XAT Website: Click on the “Download Admit Card” tab.
- Login with Your Details: XAT ID: XAT2XXXXXX
User Password: Your Date of Birth (format: DDMMYYYY)
- Update Your Password: You will be prompted to change your password. Use the new password for future logins.
- Download and Print Your Admit Card: Once logged in, your XAT 2026 Admit Card will be displayed. Download and print it for future reference.
What are the Details Given on the XAT Admit Card 2026
The XAT 2026 link to download the admit card is available on the official website. When downloading the admit card, candidates must cross-check the following details
- Candidate name
- Roll number
- Candidate photograph and signature
- Name of exam
- Exam centre details
- Reporting time
- Duration of exam
- Instructions for candidates
Candidates taking their XAT 2026 exam must make sure to download and keep a hard copy ready with them to present at the exam centre. For verification purposes, students also need to carry a valiud ID card with them.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation