TNTET Result 2025 Anytime Soon at trb.tn.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Paper I and 2 Result PDF - Link Here

TNTET Result 2025: The Tamilnadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) is expected to release the result for the Tamilnadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 (TNTET) soon on its official website. However there is not any official announcement, as per old trends, the Board will release the final answer key with the result on its official website.
Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the TNTET held on November 15 and 16, 2025 will be able to download the result pdf for Paper I and Paper 2. Candidates will get the result pdf containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates at the official website-https://www.trb.tn.gov.in. You will get here the download link for TNTET Result 2025 in this article-
TNTET Result 2025 Date
As per old trends and media reports, the result will be announced in the last week of December. Recently the Teachers Recruitment Board has released the provisional answer key for the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) based examination for Tamilnadu Teacher Eligibility Test TNTET. Candidates raised their objections against the provisional answer key. Once the process to evaluate the objections raised by the candidates, the board will announce the result for TNTET 2025.
TNTET Result 2025 Highlights
Tamilnadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 (TNTET) is the state level exam which is a gateway to check the eligibility for teaching positions (Classes 1–8) in different schools across the state. The exam consists of two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2 for primary and upper primary levels respectively. Check the major highlights in the table below.
|
TNTET Result 2025 - Overview
|
Exam Name
|
Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB)
|
Level
|
State Level
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Result Status
|
Awaited
|
Levels of Exam
|
|
Result Mode
|
Online
|
Expected Result Date
|
December 2025
|
Exam Duration
|
150 minutes
|
Language
|
English & Tamil
|
Official Website
|
https://trb.tn.gov.in/
How to Download the TNTET Result 2025?
Once released, candidates can download the result pdf through the link after clicking the same. You can download the result pdf after following the steps given below-
Step 1 : Go to the official website: Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) at - https://trb.tn.gov.in/
Step 2: Track The Link-Click on the link displaying as Tamilnadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 (TNTET) Result on the home page.
Step 3: Check Result PDF-You will get the Result PDF in a new window.
Step 4: Check your roll number on the result pdf after CTRL+F command.
Step 5: Download and Save: After downloading, save the result pdf for future reference.
