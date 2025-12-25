CAT Result 2025 OUT, Link to Check
Focus
Quick Links

TNTET Result 2025 Anytime Soon at trb.tn.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Paper I and 2 Result PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Dec 25, 2025, 10:13 IST

TNTET Result 2025 Link will be uploaded soon by the Tamilnadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) for the Tamilnadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 (TNTET). Written exam was held on November 15 and 16, 2025 for Paper I and Paper 2. You will get the download link for TNTET Result 2025 here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Get all details about TNTET Result 2025
Get all details about TNTET Result 2025

TNTET Result 2025: The Tamilnadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) is expected to release the result for the Tamilnadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 (TNTET) soon on its official website. However there is not any official announcement, as per old trends, the Board will release the final answer key with the result on its official website.
Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the TNTET held on November 15 and 16, 2025 will be able to download the result pdf for Paper I and Paper 2. Candidates will get the result pdf containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates at the official website-https://www.trb.tn.gov.in. You will get here the download link for TNTET Result 2025 in this article-

TNTET Result 2025 Date

As per old trends and media reports, the result will be announced in the last week of December. Recently the Teachers Recruitment Board has released the provisional answer key for the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) based examination for Tamilnadu Teacher Eligibility Test TNTET. Candidates raised their objections against the provisional answer key. Once the process to evaluate the objections raised by the candidates, the board will announce the result for TNTET 2025.

TNTET Result 2025 Highlights 

Tamilnadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 (TNTET) is the state level exam which is a gateway to check the eligibility for teaching positions (Classes 1–8) in different schools across the state.  The exam consists of two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2 for primary and upper primary levels respectively. Check the major highlights in the table below.

TNTET Result 2025 -  Overview

Exam Name

Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025

Exam Conducting Body

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB)

Level

State Level

Mode of Application

Online

Result Status 

Awaited

Levels of Exam
  1. Paper 1 (Primary Teachers)
  2. Paper 2 (Upper Primary Teachers)

Result Mode

Online

Expected Result Date

December 2025

Exam Duration

150 minutes

Language

English & Tamil

Official Website

https://trb.tn.gov.in/

How to Download the TNTET Result 2025?

Once released, candidates can download the result pdf through the link after clicking the same. You can download the result pdf after following the steps given below-

Step 1 : Go to the official website: Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) at - https://trb.tn.gov.in/
Step 2: Track The Link-Click on the link displaying as Tamilnadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 (TNTET) Result on the home page.
Step 3: Check Result PDF-You will get the Result PDF in a new window.
Step 4: Check your roll number on the result pdf after CTRL+F command.
Step 5: Download and Save: After downloading, save the result pdf for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News