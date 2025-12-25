CAT Result 2025 OUT, Link to Check
School Holiday on 26 December 2025 (Friday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

By Jaya Gupta
Dec 25, 2025, 19:11 IST

School Holiday on 26 December 2025 (Friday): Get updates on School Holidays tomorrow from this article. Schools will be closed tomorrow in these states, due to various reasons from shift in temperature, to state government orders. Most schools across the states are closed due to cold and winter vacations, while most are shut due to rise in pollution. There's no Christmas holiday in U.P., check here for more updates. Students and parents are advised to stay updated on school holiday updates through official sources only.

School Holiday on 26 December 2025 (Friday): As the weather is shifting to low temperature and rise in pollution, major cities like Delhi, Delhi NCR and Noida have regulated offline function of schools, while also announcing winter vacations to avoid health related issues. 

Meanwhile, schools in Uttar Pradesh are not closed today, as there's no Christmas holiday in U.P., due to state government orders to celebrate Good Governance Day. Schools in some districts are already closed due to winter vacations for early level classes. State government and school authorities release updates regarding school closures. Here you may find all the latest updates on School Holidays on December 26, 2025.

Uttar Pradesh School Holiday 2025

State Education Department of Uttar Pradesh has announced no Christmas holiday in U.P. this year, as the state will be celebrating the birth of honourable former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 

Till last year, December 25, was stated as a school holiday across the state to celebrate Christmas holiday. Now, as per the new Government orders, schools will celebrate Good Governance Day and promote educational activities instead of Christmas holiday. 

Bihar School Holiday Updates - 2025

Northern states are experiencing severe cold waves across states, and is announcing school closures to avoid cold related health effects. 

With ongoing regulations, Samastipur district administration in Bihar has announced winter vacation for classes affecting 1-8. The holiday will be in effect till December 27, 2025. 

  • The order is for every government, private, pre-schools and anganwadi centres. 

    Delhi: Holiday and Hybrid/Online Mode Update 

Delhi: Holiday and Hybrid/Online Mode Update 

As previously announced, schools in Delhi will remain closed from December 22, to December 27, 2025. These announcements were made in accordance with cold weather conditions, and rise in pollution. 

Schools in Delhi usually have winter vacations from the beginning of January, but due to poor weather conditions, and air quality, the dates have been pushed for recent dates. Some classes are also running on hybrid or online mode because of the same reason, and to reduce health effects caused by air quality. 

Recently, Delhi government has revoked GRAP- 4 regulations in view of worsening air condition, according to official orders. As stated, the AQI is improving from daily mark however, still there will be regulations under stage 1, 2 and 3. While this may not impact regular movement, Delhi government may take decision to change school holiday dates or discontinuation of online classes. So, it is advised for students and parents to stay alert for any notifications regarding school mode or holiday updates from your school authorities.

Expected School Holiday Dates for Winter 2025-26

Check here for school holiday dates for Winter vacations (expected and ongoing) 2025-26.

State/Region

Holiday Start Date

School Reopening Date

Key Reason for Break

Delhi NCR

December 25, 2025

January 6, 2026

Christmas & Extreme Cold Wave

Uttar Pradesh

December 31, 2025

January 15, 2026

Winter Vacation & Fog Safety

Rajasthan

December 24, 2025

January 5, 2026

Mid-Session Break/Winter Fest

Himachal Pradesh

December 25, 2025

February 2026 (Varied)

Heavy Snowfall/Winter Vacation

Maharashtra

December 24, 2025

January 2, 2026

Christmas & New Year Break

West Bengal

December 25, 2025

January 2, 2026

Festive Holidays

Punjab & Haryana

December 24, 2025

January 5, 2026

Intense Cold & New Year

Important Tips for Students and Parents!

Due to the ongoing cold wave and rise in pollution and in some states because of state authority order, some students may find it confusing to stay updated with the school holiday updates. So here are a few tips for students and parents both to prevent confusion, and to stay alert from false news. 

  • Students and Parents are suggested to always believe in notifications released by state governments, and school authorities only. These orders clearly state closing and opening time for schools in your state. Schools also release official notices and announcements in WhatsApp groups or on their channels. 

  • Strictly, check the right sources to confirm the school related news. 

The dates for school holidays may change due to several reasons. The information shared here are based on official announcements and local news. Students and parents are suggested to crosscheck the school holiday updates from the right sources only. 

