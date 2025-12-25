School Holiday on 26 December 2025 (Friday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday on 26 December 2025 (Friday): As the weather is shifting to low temperature and rise in pollution, major cities like Delhi, Delhi NCR and Noida have regulated offline function of schools, while also announcing winter vacations to avoid health related issues. Meanwhile, schools in Uttar Pradesh are not closed today, as there's no Christmas holiday in U.P., due to state government orders to celebrate Good Governance Day. Schools in some districts are already closed due to winter vacations for early level classes. State government and school authorities release updates regarding school closures. Here you may find all the latest updates on School Holidays on December 26, 2025. Uttar Pradesh School Holiday 2025 State Education Department of Uttar Pradesh has announced no Christmas holiday in U.P. this year, as the state will be celebrating the birth of honourable former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Till last year, December 25, was stated as a school holiday across the state to celebrate Christmas holiday. Now, as per the new Government orders, schools will celebrate Good Governance Day and promote educational activities instead of Christmas holiday. Bihar School Holiday Updates - 2025 Northern states are experiencing severe cold waves across states, and is announcing school closures to avoid cold related health effects. With ongoing regulations, Samastipur district administration in Bihar has announced winter vacation for classes affecting 1-8. The holiday will be in effect till December 27, 2025. The order is for every government, private, pre-schools and anganwadi centres. Delhi: Holiday and Hybrid/Online Mode Update Delhi: Holiday and Hybrid/Online Mode Update As previously announced, schools in Delhi will remain closed from December 22, to December 27, 2025. These announcements were made in accordance with cold weather conditions, and rise in pollution.

Schools in Delhi usually have winter vacations from the beginning of January, but due to poor weather conditions, and air quality, the dates have been pushed for recent dates. Some classes are also running on hybrid or online mode because of the same reason, and to reduce health effects caused by air quality. Recently, Delhi government has revoked GRAP- 4 regulations in view of worsening air condition, according to official orders. As stated, the AQI is improving from daily mark however, still there will be regulations under stage 1, 2 and 3. While this may not impact regular movement, Delhi government may take decision to change school holiday dates or discontinuation of online classes. So, it is advised for students and parents to stay alert for any notifications regarding school mode or holiday updates from your school authorities.

Expected School Holiday Dates for Winter 2025-26 Check here for school holiday dates for Winter vacations (expected and ongoing) 2025-26. State/Region Holiday Start Date School Reopening Date Key Reason for Break Delhi NCR December 25, 2025 January 6, 2026 Christmas & Extreme Cold Wave Uttar Pradesh December 31, 2025 January 15, 2026 Winter Vacation & Fog Safety Rajasthan December 24, 2025 January 5, 2026 Mid-Session Break/Winter Fest Himachal Pradesh December 25, 2025 February 2026 (Varied) Heavy Snowfall/Winter Vacation Maharashtra December 24, 2025 January 2, 2026 Christmas & New Year Break West Bengal December 25, 2025 January 2, 2026 Festive Holidays Punjab & Haryana December 24, 2025 January 5, 2026 Intense Cold & New Year