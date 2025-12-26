Morning School Assembly News: News headlines play an important role in the daily school assembly, as they help students stay aware of what is happening around the world. Reading news during the morning assembly not only improves general knowledge but also builds confidence, communication skills, and awareness of national and global affairs.
This article brings you the top school assembly news headlines for December 26, 2025, based on the latest developments reported on December 25, 2025. These carefully selected headlines are ideal for morning school assembly news reading, classroom discussions, and current affairs preparation. Not only is this helpful for students who present news in the assembly, but it is also useful for all learners who want to stay informed, updated, and aware of important events shaping the country and the world.
Check the top national, international, and sports news headlines below for today’s morning school assembly:
📰 Top 5 National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Maoist leader Paka Hanumanthu was killed in an encounter during a security operation in Odisha.
-
IMD has issued a cold wave and dense fog alert for several parts of North India.
-
The Kerala government has introduced new photo identity cards to improve citizen services and safety.
-
India successfully tested the K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile, strengthening its defence capabilities.
-
Delhi government has expanded Atal Canteens, offering meals at just ₹5 for low-income groups.
🌍 Top 5 International News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Bangladesh political leader Tarique Rahman returned to the country after 17 years of exile.
-
A blast at a mosque in Nigeria claimed several lives, raising serious security concerns.
-
Tensions escalated in Gaza after reports of a ceasefire violation injured people on both sides.
-
World leaders shared messages of peace and unity on the occasion of Christmas Day.
-
The United Nations urged countries to increase humanitarian support for people affected by conflicts and climate crises.
🏆 Sports News Headlines for Morning Assembly
-
West Bengal emerged as the overall champions at the National Finswimming Championship.
-
Indian chess player Divya Deshmukh has been recommended for the prestigious Arjuna Award.
-
Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker enrolled in a postgraduate programme in sports management.
-
Sansad Khel Mahotsav concluded successfully in Dakshina Kannada with strong youth participation.
-
The year 2025 delivered memorable moments in global sports across cricket, football, and athletics.
Question of the Day
Which organisation issues weather alerts like cold wave and dense fog warnings in India?
Answer: India Meteorological Department (IMD)
Check 100+ Question of the Day for School Assembly with Answers
Thought of the Day
“Awareness is the first step towards wisdom and responsible action.”
Meaning:
This thought reminds us that understanding what is happening around us helps us make better decisions. When we are aware, we act wisely, responsibly, and contribute positively to society.
Check 100+ Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly
Word of the Day
Word: Resilience
Meaning: The ability to recover quickly from difficulties or challenges.
Example Sentence: The resilience of athletes inspires students to stay strong during tough times.
Check 50+ Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly
Reading news headlines in the school assembly is a meaningful daily practice that keeps students connected to real-world events. These school assembly news headlines for December 26, 2025 provide a quick and reliable update on major happenings in India and across the globe. Students are encouraged to read, understand, and follow such news regularly to develop a strong foundation in current affairs and responsible citizenship.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation