Take the opportunity to learn from your mistakes: find the cause of your problem and eliminate it. Don't try to be perfect; just be an excellent example of being human.

The first half of life is writing the text, and the second half is writing the commentary on that text.

If you work hard, you have a better chance of producing something that you're proud of. If you don't, you won't. It's really simple.

Do you want to look back on your life and see how wonderful it could have been had you not been afraid to live it?

Sometimes your mistakes are your biggest virtues. You learn so much from the mistake. Those things that you think are the worst thing that's happening to you can somehow turn around and be the greatest opportunity.

The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.

The only way to achieve the impossible is to believe it is possible.

The only limit to our realisation of tomorrow will be our doubts of today.

Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.

Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle.

The best preparation for tomorrow is doing your best today.

Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value.

The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step.

Challenges are what make life interesting, and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.

The only thing standing between you and your goal is the story you keep telling yourself as to why you can’t achieve it.

Your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go; they merely determine where you start.

When you change your thoughts, remember to also change your world.

Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.

Experience is a hard teacher because she gives the test first, and the lesson afterwards.

To know how much there is to know is the beginning of learning to live.

The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.

The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.

You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one. I hope someday you'll join us. And the world will live as one.

You must be the change you wish to see in the world.

It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light.

You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated.

Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game.

You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose.

Life is what happens to us while we are making other plans.

Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.

Keep your face always toward the sunshine, and shadows will fall behind you.

Your talent determines what you can do. Your motivation determines how much you’re willing to do. Your attitude determines how well you do it.

Develop success from failures. Discouragement and failure are two of the surest stepping stones to success.

You learn more from failure than from success. Don’t let it stop you. Failure builds character.

All our dreams can come true if we dare to pursue them.

It is better to fail in originality than to succeed in imitation.

The road to success and the road to failure are almost the same.

Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it.

You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.

It always seems impossible until it’s done.

The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.

When you have a dream, you’ve got to grab it and never let go.

The most important thing is to enjoy your life—to be happy—it’s all that matters.

Confident people have a way of carrying themselves that makes others attracted to them.

You can be everything. You can be an infinite number of things that people are.

If you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way.

Always do your best. What you plant now, you will harvest later.

Believe you can and you're halfway there.

A little effort today leads to big wins tomorrow.

Be brave enough to try something new.

Your ideas can change the world.

Helping a friend is helping yourself too.

Laughing is the best way to feel happy.

Every step forward is a victory.

Be curious—ask, explore, and discover!

You are enough, just as you are.

A good heart is worth more than gold.

Celebrate others’ success like it’s your own.

Take care of yourself so you can help others.

The sun shines brighter when you’re kind.

Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work.

Be proud of who you are becoming.”

A hug can say what words cannot.

Today is a gift—make it special.

Keep your promises; it builds trust.