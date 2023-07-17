CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 8 Application of Integrals MCQs

CBSE Class 12 Maths Application of Integrals MCQs: Check here the multiple choice questions of CBSE Class 12th Mathematics Chapter 8 Application of Integrals.

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 8 Application of Integrals

Question 1: The area of the region bounded by the curve x² = 4y and the straight line x = 4y – 2 is

(a) 3/8 sq. units

(b) 5/8 sq. units

(c) 7/8 sq. units

(d) 9/8 sq. units

Answer: (d) 9/8 sq. units

Question 2: Consider the curves y2 = 3x and x2 = 3y

The points of intersection of the curves are (0,0) and (3,3). The area of region bounded by the curves is 3 sq units.

Which of the above statement(s) is/are correct?

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer: (c) Both 1 and 2

Question 3: The area of the region bounded by the curve y = √16-x2 and x-axis is

(a) 8π sq. units

(b) 20π sq. units

(c) 16π sq. units

(d) 256 sq. units

Answer: (a) 8π sq. units

Question 4: Area of the region bounded by the curve y = cos x between x = 0 and x = π is

(a) 1 sq. units

(b) 2 sq. units

(c) 3 sq. units

(d) 4 sq. units

Answer: (b) 2 sq. units

Question 4: Area of the region bounded by the curve x = 2y + 3, the y-axis and between y = -1 and y = 1 is

(a) 4 sq units 3

(b) 3/2 sq units

(c) 6 sq units

(d) 8 sq units

Answer: (c) 6 sq units

Question 6: The area of the region bounded by the circle x² + y² = 1 is

(a) 2π sq. units

(b) 3π sq. units

(c) 4π sq. units

(d) 1π sq. units

Answer: (d) 1π sq. units

Question 7:

Answer: (a) 20π sq. units

Question 8: The area of the figure bounded by the curve y = log e x, the x-axis and the straight line x = e is

(a) 5-e

(b) 3+e

(c) 1

(d) None of these

Answer: (c) 1

Question 9: The area bounded by the lines y = |x| - 1 and y = -|x| + 1 is

(a) 1 sq. unit

(b) 2 sq. unit

(c) 2√2 sq. unit

(d) 4 sq. unit

Answer: (b) 2 sq. unit

Question 10: The area bounded by the curves y=cosx, y=sinx, Y-axis and 0⩽x ⩽π/4 is _____ .

(a) 2(√2-1)

(b) √2-1

(c) √2+1

(d) √2

Answer: (b)√2-1

