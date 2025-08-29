National Sports Day 2025: 17 Proud Moments of Indian Sports You Need to Know

Every year on 29th August, India comes together to observe National Sports Day. This day was first celebrated in the year 2012 to honour the birthday of the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand also known as the "Wizard of Hockey". Apart from honouring his brilliance, National Sports Day, also celebrates how sports in different categories have shaped India's identity. From cricket stadiums witnessing loud cheers to athletes making their mark in Olympics, Indian sports have given every Indian citizen a moment of pride.
As we celebrate National Sports Day 2025, it is important not only to remember the heroes of the past but also to celebrate the achievements that continuously inspires new generations. India’s sporting journey has been filled with historic victories, emotional comebacks, and records that highlight the determination and talent of our athletes.
17 Proud Moments of Indian Sports
Here are 17 proud moments of Indian sports that every Indian citizen should know.
2025: Neeraj Chopra crosses the 90m mark in javelin
The famous Neeraj threw 90.23 m at the Doha Diamond League and became the first Indian to breach 90m and setting a new national record.
2024: Indian Men's Hockey wins Olympic bronze
The Indian hockey team beat Spain 2–1 to clinch the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
2023: Satwik-Chirag win BWF Worlds bronze
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty became the first Indian men’s doubles pair to win a bronze at the BWF World Championships.
2022: Nikhat Zareen wins World Boxing Championship Gold
Nikhat Zareen clinched gold in the 52 kg category at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.
2021: Neeraj Chopra wins Olympic Gold
Neeraj Chopra made history as the first Indian to win an Olympic gold in track and field at Tokyo 2020.
2020: Koneru Humpy named BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year
Chess GM Koneru Humpy was crowned BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year 2020.
2019: P.V. Sindhu wins Badminton World Championships
P.V. Sindhu became the first Indian to win gold at the BWF World Championships.
2018: Mary Kom clinches record sixth World Boxing title
Mary Kom became the most decorated female boxer, winning her sixth world championship gold.
2016: Dipa Karmakar reaches Olympic final in gymnastics
Dipa Karmakar became the first Indian female gymnast to reach an Olympic final at Rio 2016.
2015: Sania Mirza becomes World No.1 in doubles tennis
Sania Mirza reached the world No. 1 ranking in women’s doubles after winning Grand Slam titles with Martina Hingis.
2014: Men’s Kabaddi team wins Asian Games Gold
India continued its dominance by winning kabaddi gold at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.
2012: India wins six medals at London Olympics
India recorded its best Olympic tally at London 2012 with six medals.
2011: India lifts ICC Cricket World Cup
India triumphed in the 2011 Cricket World Cup under M.S. Dhoni’s leadership.
2010: India hosts Commonwealth Games, Delhi
India hosted the Commonwealth Games in the year 2010 in the heart of the nation which is Delhi, and this event showcased major sporting infrastructure.
2008: Abhinav Bindra wins India’s first individual Olympic Gold
Abhinav Bindra won a gold medal in shooting in the Beijing 2008. This marked India’s first individual Olympic gold.
1952: K.D. Jadhav earns India’s first individual Olympic medal
KD Jadhav won bronze in wrestling at the Helsinki Olympics and it was India’s first individual Olympic achievement.
1951: First Asian Games hosted in New Delhi
India hosted the inaugural Asian Games in 1951. This significant event marked its arrival in continental sports.
In conclusion, National Sports Day is not just about remembering the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand but it also celebrates the countless achievements of sports players that have shaped India’s sporting history.
