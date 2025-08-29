National Sports Day 2025: 17 Proud Moments of Indian Sports You Need to Know

𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐃𝐚𝐲! The day is celebrated on 29th August to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player #MajorDhyanChand . ▪️Theme 2025: “𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙢𝙤𝙩𝙚 𝙋𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙚𝙛𝙪𝙡 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙄𝙣𝙘𝙡𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚… pic.twitter.com/RN3ywo4fHo

Every year on 29th August, India comes together to observe National Sports Day. This day was first celebrated in the year 2012 to honour the birthday of the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand also known as the "Wizard of Hockey". Apart from honouring his brilliance, National Sports Day, also celebrates how sports in different categories have shaped India's identity. From cricket stadiums witnessing loud cheers to athletes making their mark in Olympics, Indian sports have given every Indian citizen a moment of pride.

As we celebrate National Sports Day 2025, it is important not only to remember the heroes of the past but also to celebrate the achievements that continuously inspires new generations. India’s sporting journey has been filled with historic victories, emotional comebacks, and records that highlight the determination and talent of our athletes.

Celebrating National Sports Day 🏆, a tribute to the power of sports in building strength, unity, and determination. Let’s continue to inspire, support, and nurture the champions of tomorrow while embracing fitness and a healthy lifestyle. 🌟 #NationalSportsDay #SportsForAll … pic.twitter.com/N7oSXdLZCg

Here are 17 proud moments of Indian sports that every Indian citizen should know.

2025: Neeraj Chopra crosses the 90m mark in javelin

The famous Neeraj threw 90.23 m at the Doha Diamond League and became the first Indian to breach 90m and setting a new national record.

2024: Indian Men's Hockey wins Olympic bronze

The Indian hockey team beat Spain 2–1 to clinch the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

2023: Satwik-Chirag win BWF Worlds bronze

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty became the first Indian men’s doubles pair to win a bronze at the BWF World Championships.

2022: Nikhat Zareen wins World Boxing Championship Gold

Nikhat Zareen clinched gold in the 52 kg category at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

2021: Neeraj Chopra wins Olympic Gold

Neeraj Chopra made history as the first Indian to win an Olympic gold in track and field at Tokyo 2020.