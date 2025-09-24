MLB playoff picture 2025 Wild Card Standings: As September 2025 is coming to an end, the Wild-card standings are reaching a fever pitch. The Yankees just clinched a postseason berth with a dramatic walk-off and the Blue Jays held a 1-game lead over the Yankees. The @BlueJays hold a 1-game lead over the @Yankees as the AL East race barrels towards an incredible finish! pic.twitter.com/0pASXL99W2 — MLB (@MLB) September 24, 2025 Not only this, but six teams are already locked into October, and the NL Wild Card standings remain razor-close with the Reds, Mets, and Diamondbacks fighting for survival. Moreover, Cal Raleigh’s home run surge has powered Seattle’s climb, and bullpen arms like Tanner Scott are under the spotlight as tiebreaker rules loom large. Let us explore more about the MLB playoff picture through this blog.

The final Tuesday of the regular season brought plenty of big homers 💥 pic.twitter.com/Ejg4hCrnJu — MLB (@MLB) September 24, 2025 List of 7 Key Takeaways from the AL and NL Division Standings (Credits: MLB's official Website) From clinched divisions to elimination heartbreak, here are 7 key takeaways from the 2025 MLB Wild Card Standings and playoff picture. S. No Takeaways MLB Stats 1 Six teams have already clinched postseason spots. Blue Jays (91-68), Mariners (88-71), Guardians (87-72), Brewers (90-69), Phillies (88-71), Cubs (86-73) 2 Yankees clinch playoff berth with dramatic walk-off. Yankees 89-70, José Caballero walk-off vs. White Sox 3 NL Wild Card race is tight with Reds, Mets, and D-backs. Reds 85-74, Mets 85-74, Diamondbacks 84-75 4 Divisions clinched, but byes are still up for grabs. Brewers NL Central 90-69, Phillies NL East 88-71, Blue Jays AL East 91-68, Mariners AL West 88-71 5 Ohtani and Cal Raleigh power late-season surges. Ohtani 51 HRs, 125 RBI; Raleigh 56 HRs, 120 RBI 6 Dodgers’ Tanner Scott under pressure in bullpen role. Scott 2.95 ERA, 5 blown saves in September 7 Final stretch brings tiebreakers and elimination drama. Rangers eliminated; MLB tiebreakers resolved by head-to-head & division records

Source: MLB 1. Six teams have clinched postseason spots According to MLB’s official bracket update, six teams are already locked into the postseason: Blue Jays, Mariners, Guardians (AL) and Brewers, Phillies, and Cubs (NL). Further, all the remaining spots will be filled via the Wild Card races. 2. Yankees clinch with walk-off, but division still up for grabs The New York Yankees secured a playoff berth dramatically, and José Caballero delivered a walk-off single in the ninth to beat the White Sox, putting NYY in October. They are now solidly in wild-card positioning, but the AL East is still up in the air between them and Toronto. 3. Wild Card drama intensifies in NL The NL wild card race is razor close. Reds and Mets currently share identical records , with Cincinnati holding the tiebreaker.

Arizona Diamondbacks remain in play, just 1 game behind the Reds/Mets tie.

The Padres recently clinched a postseason spot via a walk-off win over the Brewers and thus are off the Wild Card bubble.

4. Divisions locked (Phases and byes still need to be settled) In the NL, the Brewers claimed the Central Division crown .

The Phillies secured the NL East, as per the latest US sports news.

In the AL, the Blue Jays are locked in first place.

The Mariners are leading in the AL West and are poised for a postseason berth, as per ESPN. Therefore, these clinches also influence which teams receive first-round byes in October. 5. Cal Raleigh and Ohtani fuel a power surge Cal Raleigh continues to dazzle with his home run output that has pushed him into the history books, boosting the Mariners’ offensive edge. While Shohei Ohtani remains a dual threat in Los Angeles. Moreover, his bat and arm both impact tight games, which gives the Dodgers extra leverage in seeding. 6. Tanner Scott’s spotlight with Relief Arms under scrutiny

Dodgers closer Tanner Scott has had a bumpy road in high-pressure moments. His bullpen consistency will be critical as seeding and Wild Card matchups hinge on tight margins. 7. Final stretch games, tiebreakers, and elimination drama With few games left, every head-to-head matchup matters.

According to the MLB, the tiebreakers have been resolved mathematically (no extra games) using head-to-head records, division records, and interleague results.

Therefore, as the 2025 MLB season heads into its final week, every game, tiebreaker, and player performance matters. With stars like Ohtani and Raleigh leading the charge, the Wild Card and playoff picture promise intense drama right up to October.