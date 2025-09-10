SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
MLB Records 2025: Which Could Fall & Which Will Stand Forever

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Sep 10, 2025, 12:16 EDT

Discover unbreakable MLB records of all time. From Cal Ripken Jr.’s streak to Rickey Henderson’s steals, explore trending MLB trivia & legends that fans still debate.

Greatest MLB Records of All Time: Unbreakable MLB Trivia (Credits: ESPN Phillipines)

The 2025 MLB season has already delivered jaw-dropping storylines. From Juan Soto’s surge into the 30-30 club, with whispers of a historic 40-40 finish, to Aaron Judge’s extraordinary batting average on balls in play (BABIP). Baseball fans are all set and already keeping an eye on milestones that might tumble. Add in the surprising drought of no-hitters and the steady march of veterans Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer up the strikeout charts, and it feels like this year could become a defining moment in baseball history.

But while some records look vulnerable, others seem utterly untouchable, etched into the sport’s DNA as trivia for the ages. Let’s dive into both sides of the story.

Top 5 Greatest MLB Records That are Unbreakable 

Even as Soto, Judge, and Ohtani chase history, some records remain firmly out of reach—monuments to baseball’s past.

Record

Holder

Year / Details

Why It Stands Unbroken

Most career stolen bases (1,406)

Rickey Henderson

1979–2003

Nearly 500 ahead of Lou Brock; no modern player has his speed, longevity, or opportunity.

Consecutive games played (2,632)

Cal Ripken Jr.

1982–1998

A 16-year Iron Man streak is impossible under today’s load management.

Most strikeouts (5,714)

Nolan Ryan

Career

Pitch counts and bullpen reliance make this career total untouchable.

Wins in a season (60)

Old Hoss Radbourn

1884

Modern rotations ensure no pitcher will approach this.

Longest single game (26 innings)

Dodgers vs Braves

1920

With ghost-runner rules, marathon games like this are now impossible.

Source: Wikipedia Baseball Records and MLB

Why These Records Are Unbreakable and Supreme?

There are a lot of key principles due to which baseball legends have been ruling the baseball world:

  • Rule & Strategy Shifts: Pitch counts, relievers, and ghost-runner rules make such feats unrealistic.

  • Endurance Legends: Ripken’s streak and Ryan’s dominance belong to a different era.

  • Unmatched Outliers: Henderson and Radbourn didn’t just play the game; they redefined it.

Records That Could Fall in 2025

However, there are certain records in Baseball, fans predict could be broken in 2025: 

Player

Potential Record

Why It Matters

Shohei Ohtani

Multiple 40-HR / 20-K seasons

His dual-threat dominance continues to rewrite baseball history.

Max Scherzer / Justin Verlander

Top 10 all-time strikeouts

Both are closing in on Walter Johnson’s 3,515 total, a century-old mark.

Aaron Judge

New BABIP benchmark

His .467 BABIP could eclipse even Babe Ruth’s legendary efficiency.

Juan Soto

Mets’ first 40-40 season

Already in the 30-30 club; could become a franchise-defining achievement.

Roman Anthony (MiLB)

Longest HR of 2025

His 497-ft grand slam is the farthest across MLB/MiLB this season.

(Source: MLB)

Why are These Records predictable?

  • Versatility Redefined: Ohtani blurs the line between pitcher and hitter, producing numbers unseen in modern times.

  • Longevity & Legacy: Verlander and Scherzer prove that elite pitching endures, even into their late thirties.

  • A Ruthian Parallel: Judge’s BABIP is drawing comparisons to Babe Ruth’s best seasons.

  • The Soto Surge: Mets fans are watching history unfold as Soto edges toward a 40-40 milestone.

  • Power Beyond Measure: Anthony’s mammoth homer hints at the next generation’s potential.

Current Baseball Trivia in 2025 (MLB Facts)

  • Juan Soto’s 30-30 milestone keeps fans debating whether he can reach the 40-40 plateau.

  • No no-hitters yet this season is a puzzling drought compared to previous years.

  • Cal Ripken Jr. was honoured this summer on the 30th anniversary of his legendary streak. It is a reminder of records that will stand the test of time.

Conclusion 

From Soto’s chase of Mets history to Ohtani’s unprecedented two-way dominance, 2025 might rewrite the record books. Yet, while some barriers look ready to topple, others—like Ripken’s Iron Man streak or Henderson’s stolen base dominance—remain trivia gold, locked away as unbreakable feats. That’s the beauty of baseball that its future is uncertain, but its past is carved in stone.

    FAQs

    • How rare is a 40-40 club season?
      +
      Extremely rare, with only a handful in history. Juan Soto could become the next name etched in this exclusive group.
    • Why will Nolan Ryan’s strikeout record last forever?
      +
      Ryan’s 5,714 strikeouts were built on both dominance and unmatched longevity—conditions unlikely to be repeated.
    • Can anyone surpass Rickey Henderson’s stolen bases?
      +
      Highly unlikely—he’s nearly 500 ahead of second place, and modern baseball simply doesn’t allow that volume.
    • What is the most unbreakable record in MLB?
      +
      Cal Ripken Jr.’s 2,632 consecutive games played are widely regarded as untouchable.

