The 2025 MLB season has already delivered jaw-dropping storylines. From Juan Soto’s surge into the 30-30 club, with whispers of a historic 40-40 finish, to Aaron Judge’s extraordinary batting average on balls in play (BABIP). Baseball fans are all set and already keeping an eye on milestones that might tumble. Add in the surprising drought of no-hitters and the steady march of veterans Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer up the strikeout charts, and it feels like this year could become a defining moment in baseball history.

The Orioles had Cal Ripken Jr. driven around the warning track as they honored him on the 30th anniversary of his record-breaking 2,131st consecutive game played 👏 pic.twitter.com/Yc5ZO2RCzV — MLB (@MLB) September 6, 2025

But while some records look vulnerable, others seem utterly untouchable, etched into the sport’s DNA as trivia for the ages. Let’s dive into both sides of the story.