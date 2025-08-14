MLB Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Ichiro, Sabathia & More

Cooperstown, New York, recently welcomed a new class of baseball legends into immortality. The MLB Hall of Fame Class of 2025 includes various dynamic hitters and dominant pitchers like Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia, Billy Wagner, and others. It all started in February 1936, when the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum became an integral part of America's pastime. As the 2025 MLB season heats up, with teams jockeying for position in a tight playoff race, this year's induction reminds us of the long-standing tradition and excellence that defines America's pastime. Keep reading to know more about them in this blog. Check Out: 2025 Little League World Series: Schedule, Bracket & How to Watch Who are the MLB Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Inductees? The newest members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame were selected through two different processes. Three were voted in by the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA), while the other two were elected by the Classic Baseball Era Committee. The table below shows the list of recent Hall of Fame MLB players:

Player Position Primary Team on Plaque Key Career Stats Ichiro Suzuki Right Fielder Seattle Mariners 3,089 MLB Hits, .311 AVG, 10 Gold Gloves CC Sabathia Pitcher New York Yankees 251 Wins, 3,093 Strikeouts, 2007 AL Cy Young Billy Wagner Pitcher Houston Astros 422 Saves, 2.31 ERA, 11.9 SO/9 Dick Allen First Baseman Philadelphia Phillies 351 HR, .292 AVG, 1972 AL MVP Dave Parker Right Fielder Pittsburgh Pirates 339 HR, 1,493 RBI, 1978 NL MVP Source: MLB Here are the top players who are the newest MLB Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Inductees: 1. Ichiro Suzuki Ichiro Suzuki is a true icon as the first Japanese-born position player to be inducted. He spent the majority of his career with the Seattle Mariners. He also won the AL Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season (2001). His career was full of achievements, like an all-time single-season hits record of 262 in 2004. He even earned 10 Gold Gloves with his charismatic style, which helped him popularize MLB in Japan.

2. CC Sabathia CC Sabathia was a dominant left-handed pitcher who excelled in multiple rotations and maintained consistency throughout his career. He was the heart and soul of the New York Yankees' pitching staff for over a decade. Sabathia was also a key part of the Yankees' 2009 World Series-winning team. Moreover, he adapted a pitching style to remain effective to build his legacy as a cerebral and resilient competitor. 3. Billy Wagner Billy Wagner finally received his long-overdue induction as one of the most intimidating relief pitchers in baseball history. He finished his career as one of the all-time leaders in saves and strikeouts for a left-handed reliever. Moreover, Wagner’s induction in his final year of eligibility highlights the perseverance of a player who consistently performed at an elite level. In addition, his plaque rightly recognises his time with the Houston Astros, where he spent nine seasons.