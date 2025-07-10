FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Tournament Summary, Format, and Key Facts

Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 by scoring 3-0 against PSG. The World Cup finals took place on July 13, 2025, at 3:00 P.M. ET. The tournament was regarded as one of the decade's most anticipated athletic events. Hosted in the United States from June 14 to July 13, 2025, this revamped competition featured 32 teams from across all six global confederations. On July 9, PSG defeated Real Madrid to reach the finals. While on July 8, 2025, team Chelsea secured its spot in the FIFA Club World Cup Finals. The FIFA Club World Cup (FIFA CWC) is an international football competition for men's clubs. It's organised by FIFA, which is the global governing body for the sport. CHELSEA ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6COiL2SJdA — FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) July 13, 2025 Check Out: Stanley Cup Winners: Check Full List of Champions by Year

The FIFA Club World Championship was the original name of the competition when it began in 2000. It was not held between 2001 and 2004 for several reasons, chief among them being the demise of International Sport and Leisure (ISL), FIFA's marketing partner. Following the 2023 edition, the tournament underwent a redesign and, starting in 2025, will now occur every four years. Repost if you're a happy Chelsea fan 🥳 pic.twitter.com/e7oukH7pYA — THE CHELSEA FORUM (@TheChelseaForum) July 8, 2025 The FIFA Club World Cup has opened an exhilarating new chapter in 2025, transforming into a massive, expanded tournament that truly brings together the world's elite football clubs. It's poised to redefine what it means to be a "world champion" in club football. As clubs battle for ultimate global supremacy, the tournament promises intense action and historic moments, with teams like Chelsea making deep runs towards the final.

New Tourna ment Format Explained The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup marked a significant departure from its previous annual, smaller-scale format. This expanded edition is now held every four years. It adopted a structure similar to the FIFA World Cup for national teams. This includes 32 team clubs participating, who represent the best from every continent. Moreover, qualification generally comes from winning their confederation's top club competition (like the UEFA Champions League or Copa Libertadores) between 2021 and 2024. Else, through a FIFA club ranking system over that same four-year period. Group Stage: The 32 teams are divided into eight groups of four teams (Groups A-H). Each team plays the other three teams in its group once, in a round-robin format.

Promotion: Each group's top two teams move on to the knockout phase.

Knockout Stage: This stage starts with the Round of 16, then moves on to the quarterfinals, semi-finals, and Grand Final. This new format does not include a third-place playoff match.

Tournament Summary and Highlights English club Chelsea has had a remarkable journey through the tournament and secured their spot as the winner. It also had a dominant semi-final victory against Fluminense on July 8, 2025, according to ESPN. Following this, in the match PSG vs Real Madrid, PSG smothered Real Madrid to reach the finals on July 9, 2025. The promise of an international football spectacle has already been fulfilled by the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. A wide variety of playing styles and tactical philosophies from other continents have been displayed in matches played at different locations throughout the United States. The early stages saw competitive group play, with both established giants and some lesser-known clubs fighting fiercely for progression.

A significant highlight has been the strong performance of major European clubs, which continue to demonstrate their pedigree. Their path has showcased tactical discipline, individual brilliance, and depth, demonstrating their ambition for the title. Key Facts Matches have been characterized by high-intensity play, dramatic finishes, and standout individual performances from star players across all participating teams. Below you can find key details of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tournament: Aspect Detail Host Country United States Dates 14 June – 13 July 2025 Teams 32 (from all 6 confederations) Format Group Stage (8 groups of 4) followed by Knockout Rounds (Round of 16 to Final) Prize Money $1 billion total, with the winner receiving up to $125 million (Source: The Economic Times) Finalists Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Winner Chlesea