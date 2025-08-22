HTET 2025 Result Date: Biometric Verification to Be Held on August 25-26, Steps to Check @bseh.org

WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
HTET Result 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is all set to conduct the mandatory biometric verification scheduled on August 25 and 26, 2025. It is expected that the BSEH will release the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 or HTET 2025 result soon on its official website. Candidates who are set to apper in the mandatory biometric verification process will have to carry their identity card and admit card with them for biometric verification. Check all details. 

ByManish Kumar
Aug 22, 2025, 11:01 IST
HTET Result 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is all set to conduct the mandatory biometric verification scheduled on August 25 and 26, 2025. BSEH will release the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 or HTET 2025 result soon on its official website. However there is not any official announcement on the official website, as per some media reports the result will be announced on August 27. Before the announcement of the result, candidates will have to complete the mandatory biometric verification process which will be held on August 25 and 26, 2025. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam can check it after visiting on the official website of BSEH-bseh.org.in.

HTET Result 2025 Download

Once released, you will have to provide your login credentials including roll number, mobile number and date of birth to check the result. Alternatively you can download your result directly after clicking the link given below-

HTET Result 2025 Download Link 

What Documents Needed At Verification Center

Candidates who will not complete this process within the stipulated dates, their result will not be released by the board. Therefore, all the candidates are advised to get their biometric verification done on time. Candidates who are set to apper in the mandatory biometric verification process will have to carry their identity card and admit card with them for biometric verification.

HTET Result 2025 Date

However there is not any official announcement on the official website, as per some media reports the result will be announced on August 27. The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will announce the HTET Result 2025 soon after the biometric verification process which will be held on August 25 and 26, 2025. Once the biometric verification process is finished, it is expected that the result will be declared on the official website. Candidates who will not complete this process within the stipulated dates, their result will not be released by the board. 

How To Download HTET Result 2025?

You can download the HTET Result 2025 after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Go to the official HTET website-bseh.org.in.
Step 2: Go to the result page on the home page.
Step 3: On the homepage, click on the HTET result link.
Step 4: You will get the different level result link on the desktop/screen.
Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication.

