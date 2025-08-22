HTET 2025 Result Date: Biometric Verification to Be Held on August 25-26, Steps to Check @bseh.org

HTET Result 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is all set to conduct the mandatory biometric verification scheduled on August 25 and 26, 2025. BSEH will release the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 or HTET 2025 result soon on its official website. However there is not any official announcement on the official website, as per some media reports the result will be announced on August 27. Before the announcement of the result, candidates will have to complete the mandatory biometric verification process which will be held on August 25 and 26, 2025. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam can check it after visiting on the official website of BSEH-bseh.org.in. HTET Result 2025 Download Once released, you will have to provide your login credentials including roll number, mobile number and date of birth to check the result. Alternatively you can download your result directly after clicking the link given below-

HTET Result 2025 Download Link What Documents Needed At Verification Center Candidates who will not complete this process within the stipulated dates, their result will not be released by the board. Therefore, all the candidates are advised to get their biometric verification done on time. Candidates who are set to apper in the mandatory biometric verification process will have to carry their identity card and admit card with them for biometric verification. HTET Result 2025 Date However there is not any official announcement on the official website, as per some media reports the result will be announced on August 27. The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will announce the HTET Result 2025 soon after the biometric verification process which will be held on August 25 and 26, 2025. Once the biometric verification process is finished, it is expected that the result will be declared on the official website. Candidates who will not complete this process within the stipulated dates, their result will not be released by the board.