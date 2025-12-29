List of 7 Best MLB Pitchers of All Time, Check Legendary Baseball Aces!

You always knew that Baseball has seen many dominant pitchers over its long history. However, you must also know that one of the best MLB pitchers is those who are strikeout kings with eye-popping records. According to 2025 historical rankings, the greatest MLB pitchers have shaped the sport and left lasting legacies. Through this article, we have highlighted the top 7 best pitchers ever in Major League Baseball. List of 7 Best MLB Pitchers of All Time 2025 From Nolan Ryan to Pedro Martinez, the table below shows the top 7 best MLB pitchers of all time: Rank Pitcher Career Span Key Achievements 1 Nolan Ryan 1966–1993 5,714 strikeouts, 7 no-hitters 2 Walter Johnson 1907–1927 417 wins, 110 shutouts 3 Greg Maddux 1986–2008 4 Cy Young Awards, 355 wins 4 Justin Verlander 2005–2025 3 Cy Youngs, 3,500+ strikeouts 5 Roger Clemens 1984–2007 7 Cy Young Awards 6 Pedro Martínez 1992–2009 3 Cy Youngs, sub-2.00 ERA seasons 7 Sandy Koufax 1955–1966 3 Cy Youngs, 4 no-hitters

Source: MLB Official Records & Hall of Fame Profiles 1. Nolan Ryan Often called the strikeout king, Nolan Ryan holds the record with 5,714 strikeouts and threw an incredible seven no-hit games over his 27-year career. His fastball was legendary, and he remains one of the most feared pitchers in baseball history. 2. Walter Johnson Nicknamed The Big Train, Walter Johnson was one of baseball’s earliest superstars. He recorded more than 3,500 strikeouts and still holds the all-time lead in career shutouts (110). His workhorse durability and dominance in the early 1900s make him a top-tier legend. 3. Greg Maddux Greg Maddux combined precision with control like no other pitcher. He won 15 or more games for 17 straight seasons and ranks high on the career wins list, making him one of the most consistent and intelligent pitchers ever.