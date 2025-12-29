List of 7 Best MLB Pitchers of All Time, Check Legendary Baseball Aces!

You always knew that Baseball has seen many dominant pitchers over its long history. However, you must also know that one of the best MLB pitchers is those who are strikeout kings with eye-popping records. According to 2025 historical rankings, the greatest MLB pitchers have shaped the sport and left lasting legacies. Through this article, we have highlighted the top 7 best pitchers ever in Major League Baseball.
List of 7 Best MLB Pitchers of All Time 2025
From Nolan Ryan to Pedro Martinez, the table below shows the top 7 best MLB pitchers of all time:
|
Rank
|
Pitcher
|
Career Span
|
Key Achievements
|
1
|
Nolan Ryan
|
1966–1993
|
5,714 strikeouts, 7 no-hitters
|
2
|
Walter Johnson
|
1907–1927
|
417 wins, 110 shutouts
|
3
|
Greg Maddux
|
1986–2008
|
4 Cy Young Awards, 355 wins
|
4
|
Justin Verlander
|
2005–2025
|
3 Cy Youngs, 3,500+ strikeouts
|
5
|
Roger Clemens
|
1984–2007
|
7 Cy Young Awards
|
6
|
Pedro Martínez
|
1992–2009
|
3 Cy Youngs, sub-2.00 ERA seasons
|
7
|
Sandy Koufax
|
1955–1966
|
3 Cy Youngs, 4 no-hitters
Source: MLB Official Records & Hall of Fame Profiles
1. Nolan Ryan
Often called the strikeout king, Nolan Ryan holds the record with 5,714 strikeouts and threw an incredible seven no-hit games over his 27-year career. His fastball was legendary, and he remains one of the most feared pitchers in baseball history.
2. Walter Johnson
Nicknamed The Big Train, Walter Johnson was one of baseball’s earliest superstars. He recorded more than 3,500 strikeouts and still holds the all-time lead in career shutouts (110). His workhorse durability and dominance in the early 1900s make him a top-tier legend.
3. Greg Maddux
Greg Maddux combined precision with control like no other pitcher. He won 15 or more games for 17 straight seasons and ranks high on the career wins list, making him one of the most consistent and intelligent pitchers ever.
4. Justin Verlander
Still active through 2025, Justin Verlander has crossed 3,500 strikeouts and leads many pitching categories among active players. With multiple Cy Young Awards and postseason success, he’s both a modern great and a future Hall of Famer.
5. Roger Clemens
Roger Clemens dominated for more than two decades with a powerful fastball and sharp breaking pitches. His seven Cy Young Awards highlight his sustained excellence, and he ranks among the best in career WAR and pitching achievements.
Why These Pitchers Stand Out?
What makes a pitcher “great”? It’s not just wins or strikeouts but dominance, longevity, peak performance and impact on the game. The above pitchers combined elite skill with historic achievements, making them timeless legends in MLB history.
