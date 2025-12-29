CGPSC Admit Card 2025
List of 7 Best MLB Pitchers of All Time, Check Legendary Baseball Aces!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Dec 29, 2025, 12:39 EDT

Explore the top 7 greatest MLB pitchers of all time with career highlights, records, and why they’re legends of the game. From Nolan Ryan to Greg Maddux, discover baseball’s best hurlers.

Best MLB Pitchers of All Time
You always knew that Baseball has seen many dominant pitchers over its long history. However, you must also know that one of the best MLB pitchers is those who are strikeout kings with eye-popping records. According to 2025 historical rankings, the greatest MLB pitchers have shaped the sport and left lasting legacies. Through this article, we have highlighted the top 7 best pitchers ever in Major League Baseball.

List of 7 Best MLB Pitchers of All Time 2025

From Nolan Ryan to Pedro Martinez, the table below shows the top 7 best MLB pitchers of all time: 

Rank

Pitcher

Career Span

Key Achievements

1

Nolan Ryan

1966–1993

5,714 strikeouts, 7 no-hitters

2

Walter Johnson

1907–1927

417 wins, 110 shutouts

3

Greg Maddux

1986–2008

4 Cy Young Awards, 355 wins

4

Justin Verlander

2005–2025

3 Cy Youngs, 3,500+ strikeouts

5

Roger Clemens

1984–2007

7 Cy Young Awards

6

Pedro Martínez

1992–2009

3 Cy Youngs, sub-2.00 ERA seasons

7

Sandy Koufax

1955–1966

3 Cy Youngs, 4 no-hitters

Source: MLB Official Records & Hall of Fame Profiles

1. Nolan Ryan

Often called the strikeout king, Nolan Ryan holds the record with 5,714 strikeouts and threw an incredible seven no-hit games over his 27-year career. His fastball was legendary, and he remains one of the most feared pitchers in baseball history.

2. Walter Johnson

Nicknamed The Big Train, Walter Johnson was one of baseball’s earliest superstars. He recorded more than 3,500 strikeouts and still holds the all-time lead in career shutouts (110). His workhorse durability and dominance in the early 1900s make him a top-tier legend.

3. Greg Maddux

Greg Maddux combined precision with control like no other pitcher. He won 15 or more games for 17 straight seasons and ranks high on the career wins list, making him one of the most consistent and intelligent pitchers ever.

4. Justin Verlander

Still active through 2025, Justin Verlander has crossed 3,500 strikeouts and leads many pitching categories among active players. With multiple Cy Young Awards and postseason success, he’s both a modern great and a future Hall of Famer.

5. Roger Clemens

Roger Clemens dominated for more than two decades with a powerful fastball and sharp breaking pitches. His seven Cy Young Awards highlight his sustained excellence, and he ranks among the best in career WAR and pitching achievements. 

Why These Pitchers Stand Out?

What makes a pitcher “great”? It’s not just wins or strikeouts but dominance, longevity, peak performance and impact on the game. The above pitchers combined elite skill with historic achievements, making them timeless legends in MLB history.

    FAQs

    • What stats matter most for pitchers?
      +
      Strikeouts, ERA (earned run average), wins, shutouts and WAR (wins above replacement) are key metrics in judging pitching greatness.
    • Are any active pitchers among the all-time greats?
      +
      Yes, Justin Verlander is on the all-time strikeout list and continues to add to his achievements.
    • Who is the greatest MLB pitcher ever?
      +
      Many consider Nolan Ryan or Walter Johnson the greatest due to record-setting achievements and long careers.

