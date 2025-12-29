CGPSC Admit Card 2025
How Many U.S. Presidents Served Two Terms in Office? Read Full History Now!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Dec 29, 2025, 06:58 EDT

Discover how many presidents served two terms. Learn how many U.S. presidents had 2 terms, who served non-consecutively, and which president served more than two terms.

How Many U.S. Presidents Served Two Terms?
The U.S. is the place of various diverse policies, presidents and governments that have seen tremendous changes. For example, many people ask how many presidents served 2 terms and why that number matters. The answer is clear when you look at official White House history and the U.S. Constitution: serving two terms has long been seen as a sign of public trust and political stability. It shows credibility, faith and longevity of people in the administrative system of the U.S. government. Therefore, through this blog, we can learn more about term limits, who served three terms or more. 

How many presidents served two terms?

There are a total of 21 presidents who served two terms in the United States. This count includes presidents who served two full terms, whether those terms were back-to-back or not. When people search for presidents who have served 2 terms or how many presidents have had 2 terms, the answer stays the same.

The first U.S. president was George Washington. He was the one who set the example by stepping down after two terms. Many followed his lead. When people ask how many presidents served two terms or how many presidents did 2 terms, they are usually surprised by how large the group is.

List of U.S. Presidents Who Served Two Terms (or More)

There are a total of 21 presidents who served at least two terms or parts of two terms: 


President

Term(s) Served

Notes

George Washington

1789–1797

The first president served two full terms

John Adams

1797–1801

Served one full term

Thomas Jefferson

1801–1809

Served two full terms

James Madison

1809–1817

Served two full terms

James Monroe

1817–1825

Served two full terms

Andrew Jackson

1829–1837

Served two full terms

James K. Polk

1845–1849

Served one full term only

Ulysses S. Grant

1869–1877

Served two full terms

Grover Cleveland

1885–1889, 1893–1897

Served two non-consecutive terms

Theodore Roosevelt

1901–1909

Served one full term plus part of another

Woodrow Wilson

1913–1921

Served two full terms

Calvin Coolidge

1923–1929

Served part of one term and one full term

Franklin D. Roosevelt

1933–1945

Served four terms (only president to do so)

Harry S. Truman

1945–1953

Served part of one term and one full term

Dwight D. Eisenhower

1953–1961

Served two full terms

Lyndon B. Johnson

1963–1969

Served part of one term and one full term

Richard Nixon

1969–1974

Elected twice, resigned during second term

Ronald Reagan

1981–1989

Served two full terms

Bill Clinton

1993–2001

Served two full terms

George W. Bush

2001–2009

Served two full terms

Barack Obama

2009–2017

Served two full terms

Source: The Collector

How many presidents served twice but not consecutively?

Another common query that pops up includes the answer to how many presidents have served two terms but not consecutively. The answer is Grover Cleveland, who is the only president to do this. He is also the answer to which president served two non-consecutive terms. His terms were split by another presidency, which makes him unique in U.S. history.

How many presidents served 3 terms?

Another popular question is how many presidents served 3 terms. The simple answer is none. No president has served exactly three terms. This leads people to ask if any president served three terms. The answer depends on how you define it.

Which president served more than 2 terms?

Only one man fits this category. Franklin D. Roosevelt is the answer to which president served more than 2 terms. He was elected four times. This makes him the response to the question of which president served 3 terms, the U.S. president who served 3 terms, and the U.S. president who actually served four terms, despite serving three.

If you ask what president of the United States served 3 terms, history shows it was Roosevelt, but his service went beyond that number. This also explains how many U.S. presidents had three terms and how many three-term presidents. Officially, the number is zero.

Why can presidents only serve two terms now?

After Roosevelt, the 22nd Amendment was added to the Constitution. It limits presidents to two terms. This rule ensures a balance of power. It also shapes modern answers to how many presidents served twice and how many presidents have served two terms.

Therefore, in short, 21 presidents served two terms. One served two non-consecutive terms. One served more than two terms. These facts come from official U.S. government records. They continue to shape how Americans understand leadership and limits in office.

    FAQs

    • Has any president served three terms?
      +
      No U.S. president has served exactly three terms. Franklin D. Roosevelt served more than two terms, winning four elections before term limits were set.
    • How many presidents have served two terms but not consecutively?
      +
      Only one president, Grover Cleveland, served two non-consecutive terms. He is the only president to do so in U.S. history.
    • How many presidents served two terms?
      +
      A total of 21 U.S. presidents served two terms. This includes presidents who served consecutively and one who served non-consecutively.

