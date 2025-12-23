In PALM BEACH, U.S., President Donald Trump has unveiled plans for a new class of Navy warships called the “Trump-class battleships,” marking a significant shift in America’s maritime strategy and signalling a renewed push for naval dominance.
Announced in Florida, the proposal forms the centerpiece of what Trump described as an expanded “Golden Fleet.” According to the president, the new vessels will be larger, faster, and up to “100 times more powerful” than any surface combat ship previously built by the U.S. Navy.
The program will begin with two ships, with long-term plans to expand the fleet to 20–25 vessels. The first ship in the class will be named USS Defiant.
Why is Trump Reviving the Battleship Concept?
The U.S. Navy has not built a battleship since the early 1990s, relying instead on aircraft carriers, destroyers, and submarines. Trump argued that this gap has weakened American sea power, especially as rival nations expand their naval capabilities.
While some U.S. officials believe the move is aimed at countering China’s growing military footprint, Trump downplayed any single-country focus, saying the expansion is meant to “counter everybody.”
What are the Key Features of Trump-Class Battleships?
The proposed ships would reportedly weigh over 30,000 tons, making them significantly larger than modern destroyers. They are expected to integrate next-generation warfare systems designed for future conflicts.
Expected capabilities include:
-
Artificial intelligence–driven combat management systems
-
Directed-energy laser weapons
-
Conventional naval guns
-
Nuclear-armed, sea-launched cruise missiles
-
Advanced radar and targeting technologies
Trump-Class Battleships: Key Takeaways
U.S. Navy Secretary John Phelan confirmed that the ships would carry nuclear-capable weapons, describing them as among the most lethal surface vessels ever planned.
|
Category
|
Details
|
Class Name
|
Trump-class battleships
|
First Ship
|
USS Defiant
|
Initial Vessels
|
2
|
Planned Fleet Size
|
20–25 ships
|
Displacement
|
30,000+ tons
|
Weapons
|
Lasers, naval guns, nuclear cruise missiles
|
Core Tech
|
AI systems, directed energy weapons
Also Check: Who Is Eligible for an H-4 Visa? Eligibility Criteria, Required Documents and Latest Rules Explained
Crackdown on Defense Contractors
Alongside the naval expansion, Trump announced stricter oversight of defense contractors. He criticised rising executive pay, stock buybacks, and dividends while major projects face delays and cost overruns.
The administration is reportedly preparing an executive order that could limit executive compensation and shareholder payouts for contractors that fail to meet production targets.
“We don’t want executives making tens of millions while jets and ships fall behind schedule,” Trump said.
You may also like to read: Chance of White Christmas 2025: Which U.S. States Will See Snow? Check Probability List
What does this mean for US Naval Power?
The Trump-class battleship proposal underscores a broader effort to reshape the U.S. defense industry, prioritising speed, accountability, and overwhelming force. While analysts remain divided on the relevance of large surface ships in modern warfare, the announcement signals a bold attempt to redefine American sea power in the decades ahead.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation