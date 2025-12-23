In PALM BEACH, U.S., President Donald Trump has unveiled plans for a new class of Navy warships called the “Trump-class battleships,” marking a significant shift in America’s maritime strategy and signalling a renewed push for naval dominance.

Announced in Florida, the proposal forms the centerpiece of what Trump described as an expanded “Golden Fleet.” According to the president, the new vessels will be larger, faster, and up to “100 times more powerful” than any surface combat ship previously built by the U.S. Navy.

The program will begin with two ships, with long-term plans to expand the fleet to 20–25 vessels. The first ship in the class will be named USS Defiant.

Why is Trump Reviving the Battleship Concept?

The U.S. Navy has not built a battleship since the early 1990s, relying instead on aircraft carriers, destroyers, and submarines. Trump argued that this gap has weakened American sea power, especially as rival nations expand their naval capabilities.