Delhi Police Admit Card 2025 OUT at ssc.gov.in: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket Here

Delhi Police Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the Admit Card Link for the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) 2025. The Delhi Police Admit 2025 has been on the official website, ssc.gov.in.
Delhi Police Admit Card 2025 has been released for exam which is scheduled to be conducted from December 16, 2025 and Janaury 6, 2026. The recruitment drive aims for 7,565 vacancies for both Male and Female Constables in the Delhi Police. Candidates will be able to download the Delhi Police Admit Card 2025 by providing their registration number and password.
Delhi Police Admit Card 2025 Direct Download Link
SSC has released the Delhi Police Admit Card 2025, 4 days before the exam. The admit card contains the details, such as the registration number, candidate's name, examination centre name and address, etc. Click on the direct link below to Delhi Police Admit Card 2025.
|
Delhi Police Admit Card 2025
Delhi Police Admit Card 2025: Overview
SSC releases the Delhi Police Admit Card 2025 for CBT of 7,565 Vacancies. Candidates can download the Delhi Police Admit card by logging into the official website with their registration number and password. Check the table below for Delhi Police Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Post Name
|
Constable (Executive) Male and Female
|
Total Vacancies
|
7,565
|
Exam Name
|
Delhi Police Constable Examination 2025
|
Admit Card Status
|
Released
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
From December 14, 2025 (2 days prior to candidate's exam date)
|
Exam Dates (CBE)
|
December 16, 2025, to January 6, 2026
|
Exam Mode
|
Computer-Based Examination (CBE) - Online
|
Selection Process
|
CBE
PE & MT
Document Verification
Medical Exam
|
Official Website
|
ssc.gov.in
How to Download the Delhi Police Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the Delhi Police Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can download it by following the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in
- On the homepage click on the Admit Card tab
- Now click on the link “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR CONSTABLE (EXECUTIVE) MALE AND FEMALE IN DELHI POLICE EXAMINATION – 2025."
- Enter your details, such as registration number and password.
- Now click on the submit button and admit card will be displayed on screen
- Verify the details mentioned on it.
- Download and print the admit card for exam day.
What Details to Check on the Delhi Police Admit Card?
After downloading the Delhi Police Admit Card candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned in it are correct. Check the details below that will be mentioned Delhi Police Admit Card
- Candidate’s Full Name
- Father’s/Mother’s Name
- Roll Number/Registration Number
- Date of Birth
- Candidate’s Photograph and Signature
- Name of the Examination
- Exam Date and Shift Timing
- Reporting Time & Gate Closing Time
- Exam Centre Name and Full Address
- Exam Centre Code
- General Instructions for the Candidate
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation