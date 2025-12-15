RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Delhi Police Admit Card 2025 OUT at ssc.gov.in: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket Here

By Mohd Salman
Dec 15, 2025, 18:28 IST

Delhi Police Admit Card 2025: SSC has released the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Admit Card 2025 for 7,565 vacancies. Candidates can download the Hall Ticket from the official website, ssc.gov.in, using their registration number and password. The CBE is scheduled from December 16, 2025, to January 6, 2026. Check all exam details, including venue, date, and timings, immediately after downloading.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Delhi Police Admit Card 2025
Delhi Police Admit Card 2025

Delhi Police Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the Admit Card Link for the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) 2025. The Delhi Police Admit 2025 has been on the official website, ssc.gov.in.
Delhi Police Admit Card 2025 has been released for exam which is scheduled to be conducted from December 16, 2025 and Janaury 6, 2026. The recruitment drive aims for 7,565 vacancies for both Male and Female Constables in the Delhi Police. Candidates will be able to download the Delhi Police Admit Card 2025 by providing their registration number and password.

Delhi Police Admit Card 2025 Direct Download Link

SSC has released the Delhi Police Admit Card 2025, 4 days before the exam. The admit card contains the details, such as the registration number, candidate's name, examination centre name and address, etc. Click on the direct link below to Delhi Police Admit Card 2025.

Delhi Police Admit Card 2025

Click Here

Delhi Police Admit Card 2025: Overview

SSC releases the Delhi Police Admit Card 2025 for CBT of 7,565 Vacancies. Candidates can download the Delhi Police Admit card by logging into the official website with their registration number and password. Check the table below for Delhi Police Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights

Particular

Details

Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Post Name

Constable (Executive) Male and Female

Total Vacancies

7,565

Exam Name

Delhi Police Constable Examination 2025

Admit Card Status

Released

Admit Card Release Date

From December 14, 2025 (2 days prior to candidate's exam date)

Exam Dates (CBE)

December 16, 2025, to January 6, 2026

Exam Mode

Computer-Based Examination (CBE) - Online

Selection Process

CBE 

PE & MT 

Document Verification

Medical Exam

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

How to Download the Delhi Police Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the Delhi Police Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can download it by following the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on the Admit Card tab
  • Now click on the link “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR CONSTABLE (EXECUTIVE) MALE AND FEMALE IN DELHI POLICE EXAMINATION – 2025."
  • Enter your details, such as registration number and password.
  • Now click on the submit button and admit card will be displayed on screen
  • Verify the details mentioned on it.
  • Download and print the admit card for exam day.

What Details to Check on the Delhi Police Admit Card?

After downloading the Delhi Police Admit Card candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned in it are correct. Check the details below that will be mentioned Delhi Police Admit Card

  • Candidate’s Full Name
  • Father’s/Mother’s Name
  • Roll Number/Registration Number
  • Date of Birth
  • Candidate’s Photograph and Signature
  • Name of the Examination
  • Exam Date and Shift Timing
  • Reporting Time & Gate Closing Time
  • Exam Centre Name and Full Address
  • Exam Centre Code
  • General Instructions for the Candidate

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News