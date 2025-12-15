Delhi Police Admit Card 2025 OUT at ssc.gov.in: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket Here

Delhi Police Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the Admit Card Link for the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) 2025. The Delhi Police Admit 2025 has been on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Delhi Police Admit Card 2025 has been released for exam which is scheduled to be conducted from December 16, 2025 and Janaury 6, 2026. The recruitment drive aims for 7,565 vacancies for both Male and Female Constables in the Delhi Police. Candidates will be able to download the Delhi Police Admit Card 2025 by providing their registration number and password.

Delhi Police Admit Card 2025 Direct Download Link

SSC has released the Delhi Police Admit Card 2025, 4 days before the exam. The admit card contains the details, such as the registration number, candidate's name, examination centre name and address, etc. Click on the direct link below to Delhi Police Admit Card 2025.