Optical illusion puzzles are very entertaining and puzzling as they are enjoyable, unexpected, and most of the time you cannot figure out how your eyes were able to deceive you that much. These brain-teasing pictures play around with your eyes, and that is why the brain makes you see things that are not really there. Sometimes you can see something that is not there or you miss something right in plain sight. This is because our brain makes an attempt to fill in the blank with the pattern and information with which it is familiar. A clever combination of colours, lines, shadows and angles makes these puzzles too confusing to your senses to avoid looking twice. Precisely, this is why optical illusions have become a hit with internet users; it is amusing, challenging, and strangely rewarding to resolve. The illusion of today is no exception. It is one of those puzzles that leave you glued to it, questioning yourself, and surely putting a pleasant twist in your leisure.

Now, stop and have a good glance at the picture below. On the face of it, it seems to be a spiralling pattern that is swirling or moving. However, there is a twist to this puzzle; the image contains the secret that is cleverly concealed in this pattern. Your challenge? Find the hidden number in this pattern. Wait, puzzle-master! Before you leap in, we bring you another twist in this puzzle. You only have 15 seconds to identify the disguised object. You think you have good observation skills? Set the timer and perform your best! Optical illusion: Spot the Hidden Number in 15 Seconds Source: TV9 Telugu So, how's it going? Did you get the number that has been staring in your face? Do not lose hope yet the solution is sometimes very close by and we need to open our eyes.

The following are some of the hints that can help you move in the right direction: Zoom in: It is usually better to get a closer look and see the small details that you have overlooked initially. Change your perspective: Experiment with the way you view the image or change your perspective. Much can be seen in a new view. Hurry! Your time is almost up... 3... 2... 1! Time's up! In case you were able to see the hidden number, congratulations, your observation is certainly up to par. If not, no worries at all. The optical illusions are there to test you hence do not hesitate to scroll up again and make another attempt. To the inquisitive ones, the answer is in the following - have a glance and see where exactly the number was hiding.