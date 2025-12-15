RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
CLAT 2026 Final Answer Key & Result Expected Soon: Check Direct Link consortiumofnlus.ac.in for Latest Updates

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 15, 2025, 12:59 IST

CLAT Final Answer Key 2026 and result are expected to be released soon by the Consortium of NLUs. Candidates can check the latest updates, result date, scorecard details, and direct link at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.


CLAT 2026 Final Answer Key & Result Expected Soon
Key Points

  • CLAT 2026 final answer key results to be announced by this week
  • Download CLAT 2026 result at consortiumofnlus.ac.in with login id and password
  • CLAT 2026 scorecard to be available for download for individual candidates through login window

CLAT 2026 Answer Key: The Consortium of National Law Universities is expected to issue the CLAT 2026 results in the coming weeks. Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 exam was conducted on December 7, 2025. The conducting body issued the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key on December 10 and opened the window for candidates to raise objections on the provisional answer key until December 12.

CLAT 2026 final answer key will be released along with the CLAT 2026 results. The final answer key and CLAT 2026 result will be prepared based on the objections sent by students on the provisional answer key. It is expected that the CLAT 2026 result and final answer key will be released this week. 

CLAT 2026 result link will be available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with the direct link on this page to check the CLAT result. 

CLAT Result 2026 Date and Time

The CLAT result is expected to be announced this week. Candidates who have appeared for the CLAT 2026 exam and submitted objections on the answer key can check the result and download the individual scorecard through the login link on the official website. The official date and time for the release of the CLAT results will be notified by officials soon. 

Steps to Check CLAT 2026 Result

The CLAT 2026 final answer key and result will be available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2026

Step 2: Click on CLAT result link

Step 3: Login with the mobile number and password

Step 4: The CLAT online scorecard will be displayed

Step 5: Download the scorecards for further reference

FAQs
Where to Download CLAT 2026 Scorecard?

Ans: The CLAT 2026 scorecard is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. The scorecard will be available seperately for candidates in their login. To download the scorecard candidates must visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in and login with thieir Mobile umber and Password.

What are the login credentials to download CLAT 2026 scorecard

Ans: The CLAT scorecard will be available for download on the official website. To download the scorecards, students must visit the official website and login using their mobile number and password. 

What are the details given on CLAT 2026 scorecard?

Ans: The following details will be mentioned in the individual CLAT scorecard

  • Candidate name
  • Roll number
  • Name of exam
  • Marks scored in each section
  • Total marks scored
  • Qualifying status
