CLAT 2026 Final Answer Key & Result Expected Soon: Check Direct Link consortiumofnlus.ac.in for Latest Updates

CLAT 2026 Answer Key: The Consortium of National Law Universities is expected to issue the CLAT 2026 results in the coming weeks. Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 exam was conducted on December 7, 2025. The conducting body issued the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key on December 10 and opened the window for candidates to raise objections on the provisional answer key until December 12.

CLAT 2026 final answer key will be released along with the CLAT 2026 results. The final answer key and CLAT 2026 result will be prepared based on the objections sent by students on the provisional answer key. It is expected that the CLAT 2026 result and final answer key will be released this week.

CLAT 2026 result link will be available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with the direct link on this page to check the CLAT result.