School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This morning's news segment is dedicated to keeping you informed about what’s happening in India and around the world, across key areas. Reading these headlines is vital because it helps you connect your classroom learning to real-world issues—understanding national progress, global events, and future job trends. By staying updated, you sharpen your thinking skills and grow into responsible, knowledgeable citizens. Now, let’s begin with the top news that shapes our world today.
Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill referred to JPC
-
Government says Udyam portal provides employment to 31 crore people
-
Rajya Sabha resumes discussion on Election Reforms
-
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia lauds C-DOT for winning IEEE SA Corporate Award 2025
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins three-nation visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman
-
Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlights 46% rise in solar power over 11 years
-
Proceedings in both houses of Parliament disrupted due to sharp exchanges between NDA and opposition MPs
-
Government says Tariff Monitoring Unit of DGCA to be strengthened to keep check on Airfares
-
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju condemns slogans against PM Modi at Congress rally
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
Dhaka University students stage symbolic protests on Martyred Intellectuals Day
-
EAM Dr S Jaishankar to co-chair 16th India-UAE Joint Commission in Abu Dhabi
-
US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi warns of cold phase in US India relations
-
India strengthens ties with Africa through digital and medical initiatives
-
India reaffirms ideals of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam at 11th UNAOC forum in Riyadh
-
EAM Dr S Jaishankar holds telephonic conversation with Australian counterpart on Bondi Beach attack
-
Australia designates Sydney Bondi Beach shooting a terrorism act as death toll rises to 15
-
India rejects Bangladesh’s assertions; reiterates its position in favour of free & fair elections
-
US to begin social media screening of H-1B and H-4 visa applicants
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
Maharashtra CM launches state-level sports initiative Project Mahadeva
-
PM Modi and HM Amit Shah congratulate Indian Squash Team on SDAT World Cup 2025 victory
-
India beat South Africa by seven wickets in third T20 at Dharamsala
-
Lionel Messi to arrive in New Delhi for final leg of GOAT India Tour
-
India Crush Pakistan by 90 Runs in U-19 Asia Cup 2025
-
India Wins Squash World Cup, Defeats Hong Kong 3-0
-
India Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl Against South Africa in Dharamsala: Match Underway
-
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi arrives in Mumbai for third stop of GOAT India Tour
Also Check
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
India’s WPI Inflation remains negative at 0.32% in november
-
SAIL Reports 27% Growth in Monthly Sales
-
Most Asian Markets Close Lower, Giving Up Early Gains
-
Sensex and Nifty Snap Three-Day Losing Streak
-
Sensex Falls 436 Points, Nifty Slips 121; Mid and Small Caps Outperform
-
Sensex Falls 610 Points, Nifty Down 226 Points
-
Sensex & Nifty Close Higher After RBI Rate Cut
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
-
CLAT 2026 Result Date: Consortium to announce law entrance results on Dec 17
-
AILET 2026 Answer Key Out: NLU Delhi releases provisional answer key, raise objections by Dec 16 @ nludelhi.ac.in
-
IIT-Roorkee releases JEE Advanced 2026 Syllabus; complete list of topics for Physics, Maths, Chemistry here
-
India ranks third in Stanford University’s 2025 Global Artificial Intelligence Vibrancy tool
-
Schools Closed: Noida, Ghaziabad & Delhi schools switch to hybrid mode as AQI worsens in NCR
Thought of the Day
Thought: "You don't have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great."
Meaning: This idea is about overcoming procrastination. Often, we wait until we feel perfectly ready or qualified before beginning a difficult task (like studying a new topic or starting a healthy habit). The quote reminds us that greatness isn't a requirement to begin; the act of beginning is the only way to achieve greatness. Take that first step today, no matter how small or imperfect it feels.
Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly
As board examinations draw nearer, efficient and focused preparation is essential for success. To support your study efforts, we have compiled a list of crucial educational resources, including updated syllabi and sample papers for CBSE Class 10 and 12 and more. We strongly encourage all students to utilise these materials diligently to structure their revision, practice effectively, and maximise their academic performance. Please refer to the links provided below.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation