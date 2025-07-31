CBSE 10th Sample Papers 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2025-26 for all subjects, marking a key step in preparation for the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2026. These sample papers not only provide insights into the board exam question paper format, but also serve as a reliable resource for students gearing up for the CBSE Half-Yearly Exams, which are scheduled for September–October 2025. In a significant move, CBSE has also released the Class 10 sample papers in Hindi medium for select subjects, including Science, Mathematics Basic, Mathematics Standard, Social Science, Home Science, and Painting, helping Hindi-medium students prepare better. Each sample paper is accompanied by a detailed marking scheme, which outlines step-wise mark allocation, suggested answers, and guidelines students should follow while writing responses in the board exams.

In this article, you can download subject-wise CBSE Class 10 sample papers and marking schemes in PDF format for the academic session 2025-26. CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper 2025-26: Highlights To help students prepare effectively for the upcoming board and half-yearly exams, CBSE has released subject-wise sample papers along with marking schemes. Below are the key details you need to know: Feature Details Released by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) For Academic Session 2025-26 Applicable for CBSE Class 10 Half-Yearly, Pre-Board & Board Exams in 2025-26 Subjects Covered English, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, Computer Applications, and more Medium English and Hindi (for selected subjects) Includes Sample Question Paper + Detailed Marking Scheme Availability Downloadable in PDF format

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-2026 (All Subjects) Why Are CBSE Sample Papers 2025-26 Important? The CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2025-26 are more than just practice tests. They are an essential tool for effective exam preparation. Here's why every student should make them a core part of their study routine: 1.Understand the Latest Exam Pattern & Blueprint

The sample papers follow the most updated format prescribed by CBSE, giving students a clear idea of how their board exam question paper will be structured. 2.Learn Step-Wise Answer Presentation

With the help of the official marking scheme, students can understand how to frame answers correctly and score maximum marks — including how step-wise marks are allocated in subjective questions. 3.Know the Expected Question Types

The papers include a mix of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Very Short Answer (VSA), Short Answer (SA), and Long Answer (LA) types, helping students get familiar with all possible formats.

4.Gauge the Difficulty Level

Practicing with sample papers gives students a realistic idea of the difficulty level of questions that can be expected in the board exams and half-yearly assessments. 5.Boost Confidence and Exam Accuracy

Regular practice builds exam stamina, enhances time management, and reduces anxiety — leading to better performance on the actual exam day. 6.Identify Strengths & Weak Areas

Solving sample papers acts as a mirror, helping students identify topics they've mastered and areas that need more focus — making revision more targeted and effective. These benefits make CBSE sample papers a must-have resource for all Class 10 students aiming for high scores in the 2025-26 board exams.

As per the academic calendar, CBSE schools are expected to conduct Half-Yearly Exams in September or October 2025. These sample papers are likely to mirror the same format that will be followed in these mid-term tests, making them extremely relevant for ongoing preparations. How to Download CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2025-26? Visit the official CBSE academic website: cbseacademic.nic.in Navigate to the “Sample Question Paper” section Select “Class X” and choose the year 2025-26 Click on the subject name to download the Sample Paper PDF and Marking Scheme CBSE Confirms Two Board Exams for Class 10 in 2025-26 Starting from the 2025-26 academic session, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 board exams twice a year. The first exam will be held in February 2026 and is mandatory, while the second exam in May–June 2026 will be optional. This initiative is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aiming to reduce exam-related stress and provide students with an opportunity to improve their performance.

Key Highlights:

Students can appear for both phases, but only the better score in each subject will be retained. Maximum 3 Subjects for Reattempt: In the second exam phase, students will be allowed to retake up to three subjects.

In the second exam phase, students will be allowed to retake up to three subjects. Result Timeline: February exam results will be announced by the third week of April 2026, allowing timely Class 11 admissions whil May–June exam results will be declared by early June 2026.

February exam results will be announced by the third week of April 2026, allowing timely Class 11 admissions whil May–June exam results will be declared by early June 2026. Syllabus Coverage: Exams in both phases will be based on the entire syllabus. There will be no reduction or bifurcation.

Exams in both phases will be based on the entire syllabus. There will be no reduction or bifurcation. Marking Scheme Unchanged: The marking pattern, internal assessments, projects, and practicals will remain the same.

The marking pattern, internal assessments, projects, and practicals will remain the same. Same Centres for Both Phases: Students will be allotted the same examination centre for both the February and May sessions.