50+ Verb Forms for Class 8 to 10: V1, V2, V3 with Examples

Verbs are the action words in English, and they are the heart of every sentence. Understanding how to use different verb forms correctly is essential for clear, powerful, and accurate communication, whether you're writing an essay, speaking to friends, or preparing for exams. Verbs change their form to show when an action happened (tenses), who performed the action (voice), or how an action relates to other parts of a sentence (modals, non-finite verbs). This test is specifically designed for students in Classes 8 to 10 to challenge their knowledge of verb forms and their usage in various contexts. It covers a wide range of verb concepts you've learned. Take your time to read each question carefully, think about the context, and choose the most appropriate verb form. This is a great opportunity to strengthen your grammar foundation.

What are Verb Forms? Verb forms refer to the different ways a verb changes its structure or spelling to convey crucial information within a sentence. These changes indicate when an action happens (its tense), how the action progresses (its aspect, like continuous or perfect), who is performing the action (person and number), or even the nature of the statement (like active or passive voice). In English, verbs generally have five core forms from which all variations are derived. These include the Base Form (the dictionary form), the Third-Person Singular Present Form (used for 'he,' 'she,' 'it' in simple present), the Simple Past Form (for past actions), the Present Participle (the '-ing' form, used in continuous tenses), and the Past Participle (used in perfect tenses and passive voice). Mastering these fundamental forms is essential for constructing grammatically correct and meaningful sentences.

Main Verb Forms: A Quick Reference Table Verb Form How It's Formed / Looks Like Common Usage Examples 1. Base Form Simple verb (e.g., go, play, eat) - With 'I', 'you', 'we', 'they' in Simple Present: We go. - With modals: She can play. - Commands: Eat your food. 2. Third-Person Singular Present Base form + '-s' or '-es' (e.g., goes, plays, eats) - With 'he', 'she', 'it' in Simple Present: He goes. - She plays chess. 3. Simple Past -ed (regular) or unique form (irregular) (e.g., played, went, ate) - For completed actions in the past: They played yesterday. - She went home. 4. Present Participle Base form + '-ing' (e.g., going, playing, eating) - In Continuous Tenses (with 'be'): They are playing. - As a gerund (noun): Eating is fun. - As an adjective: A running car. 5. Past Participle -ed (regular) or unique form (irregular) (e.g., played, gone, eaten) - In Perfect Tenses (with 'have'): We have gone. - In Passive Voice (with 'be'): The food was eaten.

Verb Forms & Usage Test for Class 8–10 Instructions: Choose the correct form of the verb from the options given or fill in the blank with the appropriate verb form. Part A: Tenses – Simple, Continuous, Perfect (20 Questions) She usually (go) _______ to the library on Saturdays. Listen! The birds (sing) _______ a beautiful song. Yesterday, they (finish) _______ their project before noon. By this time tomorrow, I (complete) _______ my assignment. He (live) _______ in this city for ten years now. While I (read) _______ a book, my phone (ring) _______. The sun (set) _______ in the west. They (not visit) _______ us since last year. What (you do) _______ when I called you last night? The train (arrive) _______ at 7:30 AM daily. By the time we reach the station, the train (already leave) _______. He (study) _______ English for five years now. If it (rain) _______ tomorrow, we (postpone) _______ the picnic. Every morning, she (drink) _______ a cup of coffee. They (not play) _______ outside because it (start) _______ to rain. I (never see) _______ such a huge building before. Tomorrow at 9 AM, we (have) _______ our meeting. She (write) _______ a novel for two years when she finally (publish) _______ it. How long (you wait) _______ for me? They (build) _______ this new hospital by the end of next year.

Part B: Active and Passive Voice (10 Questions) Instructions: Rewrite the following sentences in the indicated voice (Active to Passive, Passive to Active). (Active to Passive) The students are writing an essay. (Passive to Active) The ball was hit by the boy. (Active to Passive) She has finished the work. (Passive to Active) The rules will be explained by the teacher. (Active to Passive) They built a new bridge last year. (Passive to Active) The letter has been written by me. (Active to Passive) We will clean the room tomorrow. (Passive to Active) His car was being repaired by the mechanic. (Active to Passive) Someone stole my bicycle yesterday. (Passive to Active) Dinner had been prepared by my mother before we arrived. Part C: Modals (10 Questions) Instructions: Fill in the blank with the most appropriate modal verb (e.g., can, could, may, might, must, should, will, would).

You _______ submit your project by Friday. (strong obligation) It _______ rain later; the sky is very cloudy. (possibility) _______ I come in, please? (permission - polite) She _______ speak three languages fluently. (ability) You _______ not worry so much; everything will be fine. (advice) He _______ have missed the bus; he left very late. (past possibility/deduction) _______ you please pass me the salt? (request - polite) They _______ definitely win the match if they play well. (certainty/prediction) We _______ to respect our elders. (moral obligation) You _______ park here; it's a no-parking zone. (prohibition) Part D: Non-finite Verbs (Infinitives, Gerunds, Participles) (10 Questions) Instructions: Choose the correct non-finite verb form (infinitive, gerund, or participle) to complete the sentence.

I enjoy (read) _______ novels. She decided (study) _______ abroad. (Walk) _______ in the rain can be fun. The (break) _______ vase lay on the floor. He avoided (answer) _______ my question. It's difficult (understand) _______ his accent. (See) _______ is believing. We saw him (cross) _______ the road. The (tire) _______ student fell asleep in class. She is good at (solve) _______ puzzles. Answer Key: Verb Forms & Usage Test for Class 8–10 Part A: Tenses – Simple, Continuous, Perfect She usually goes to the library on Saturdays. Listen! The birds are singing a beautiful song. Yesterday, they finished their project before noon. By this time tomorrow, I will have completed my assignment. He has lived (or has been living) in this city for ten years now. While I was reading a book, my phone rang. The sun sets in the west. They have not visited us since last year. What were you doing when I called you last night? The train arrives at 7:30 AM daily. By the time we reach the station, the train will have already left. He has been studying English for five years now. If it rains tomorrow, we will postpone the picnic. Every morning, she drinks a cup of coffee. They are not playing outside because it has started (or is starting) to rain. I have never seen such a huge building before. Tomorrow at 9 AM, we will be having our meeting. She had been writing a novel for two years when she finally published it. How long have you been waiting for me? They will have built this new hospital by the end of next year.

Part B: Active and Passive Voice An essay is being written by the students. The boy hit the ball. The work has been finished by her. The teacher will explain the rules. A new bridge was built last year. I have written the letter. The room will be cleaned by us tomorrow. The mechanic was repairing his car. My bicycle was stolen yesterday. My mother had prepared dinner before we arrived. Part C: Modals You must submit your project by Friday. It might (or may) rain later; the sky is very cloudy. May I come in, please? She can speak three languages fluently. You should not worry so much; everything will be fine. He must have missed the bus; he left very late. Would (or Could) you please pass me the salt? They will (or should) definitely win the match if they play well. We ought to respect our elders. You must not (or cannot) park here; it's a no-parking zone.