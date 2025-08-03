RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Texas New School Laws 2025: New Rules for Devices, Ten Commandments and Discipline

Texas is implementing significant new school laws for the 2025-26 academic year, drastically altering the educational landscape. Key changes include strict bans on personal electronic devices during school hours to improve focus, a mandate for displaying the Ten Commandments in all public school classrooms, and updated discipline policies emphasizing in-classroom behavior management. Additionally, the state has increased school funding and expanded voucher programs, offering more choices for private and charter schools. These reforms aim to restore order and promote moral values, though they have sparked debates regarding inclusion and religious neutrality.

ByAyukta Zisha
Aug 3, 2025, 03:39 EDT
Texas New School Laws 2025
Texas New School Laws 2025

As a new academic year approaches, Texas schools have significant changes due to new state laws aimed at changing classes, values, and access to learning tools. This year's students run in school this year they will notice strict rules and new expectations, especially when it comes to technology and classroom performance. These reforms are not only modest but are also part of a large push to redefine the students' experience by MPs, implement discipline, and promote certain cultural values. While some parents and teachers welcome the structure, others worry about how these changes will affect inclusion and freedom in public education. The most talked about changes are broken down here, and how they can shape school life across the state.

Check Out: Which U.S. State has the Highest Crime Rate and Why?

Texas's New School Laws

Texas's new school laws are determined to significantly change the day-to-day experiences of students and teachers across the state. With the onset of the 2025-26 academic year, schools will now have to implement a series of improvements that include strict control over the use of individual devices, new guidelines for class discipline, and a mandate to display the Ten Commandments in public school classes.

 MPs claim that these changes aim to restore order, improve focus, and promote moral values among students. However, laws have given rise to mixed reactions. While some focus on discipline and structure, others express concern over the issues of inclusion, religious neutrality, and student rights. These laws mark a remarkable change in Texas Education Policy.

Major Features of the New Texas School Laws

Here are the major features and changes as part of the new plan for Texas School Laws: 

No More Phones: Personal Devices Banned on Campus

Under the new enacted law, students can no longer use individual devices such as phones, tablets, and smartwatches during the school day. Schools are expected to either ban them completely or to secure them until the end of classes. The move aims to improve the focus and reduce distractions, but it causes concern among parents about safety and connectivity in an emergency.

The Ten Commandments Must Be Displayed

A new mandate requires each public school class in Texas which display a copy of a frame of ten Commandments. This law has shaken the national debate, with supporters claiming that it restores moral values, while critics argue that it violates the separation of church and state.

New Rules on Discipline and Classroom Conduct

Discipline policies are also being updated, with more emphasis on in-tradition behavior management and less tolerance to frequent disruption. Teachers will have more right to remove students from classrooms to enforce the conduct code, which will pay attention to restoring order and productivity.

Extended School Funding and Voucher Program 

The state has also increased school funding and extended voucher programs, giving families more flexibility to choose private or charter schools. Although it can provide more options to some people, critics warned that it could reduce public schools in some communities.


Ayukta Zisha
Ayukta Zisha

Content Writer

    Ayukta Zisha is a Content Writer and Published Author with a Master’s degree in English Literature. She also holds a certification in Digital Marketing from IIT Delhi. Deeply passionate about art, aesthetics, and literature, Ayukta brings a unique creative flair to her writing. A dedicated bibliophile, she continues to explore and share her love for words through engaging and insightful content. You can reach out to her at ayukta.zisha@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags