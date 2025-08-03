Texas New School Laws 2025: New Rules for Devices, Ten Commandments and Discipline

As a new academic year approaches, Texas schools have significant changes due to new state laws aimed at changing classes, values, and access to learning tools. This year's students run in school this year they will notice strict rules and new expectations, especially when it comes to technology and classroom performance. These reforms are not only modest but are also part of a large push to redefine the students' experience by MPs, implement discipline, and promote certain cultural values. While some parents and teachers welcome the structure, others worry about how these changes will affect inclusion and freedom in public education. The most talked about changes are broken down here, and how they can shape school life across the state. Check Out: Which U.S. State has the Highest Crime Rate and Why?

HISD is implementing a new Texas law that limits the use of personal devices in schools to keep classrooms focused on learning.



Find full details, FAQs, and more on what this means for students and families: https://t.co/wN8WrVhAsV pic.twitter.com/Ulzta6zBsM — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) July 31, 2025 Texas's New School Laws Texas's new school laws are determined to significantly change the day-to-day experiences of students and teachers across the state. With the onset of the 2025-26 academic year, schools will now have to implement a series of improvements that include strict control over the use of individual devices, new guidelines for class discipline, and a mandate to display the Ten Commandments in public school classes. MPs claim that these changes aim to restore order, improve focus, and promote moral values among students. However, laws have given rise to mixed reactions. While some focus on discipline and structure, others express concern over the issues of inclusion, religious neutrality, and student rights. These laws mark a remarkable change in Texas Education Policy.

Major Features of the New Texas School Laws Here are the major features and changes as part of the new plan for Texas School Laws: No More Phones: Personal Devices Banned on Campus Under the new enacted law, students can no longer use individual devices such as phones, tablets, and smartwatches during the school day. Schools are expected to either ban them completely or to secure them until the end of classes. The move aims to improve the focus and reduce distractions, but it causes concern among parents about safety and connectivity in an emergency. The Ten Commandments Must Be Displayed A new mandate requires each public school class in Texas which display a copy of a frame of ten Commandments. This law has shaken the national debate, with supporters claiming that it restores moral values, while critics argue that it violates the separation of church and state.