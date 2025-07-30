Top 10 Largest Earthquakes Ever Recorded: Check Magnitude, Year and Location Rank-wise

An earthquake is the sudden shaking of the Earth’s surface, which is caused by the energy that is stored in the Earth’s crust. Due to the release of this energy, it occurs along a fault line, where the tectonic plates meet and collide with each other to give extra force upward. When the stress of these forces exceeds the rocks' strength, the ground breaks and shifts, which causes seismic waves that travel through the Earth and shake the surface. Earthquakes have long been one of nature’s most terrifying forces, which can destroy in mere seconds. Throughout history, some earthquakes have not only shattered records but also reshaped coastlines, displaced millions, and triggered deadly tsunamis across oceans. Today, in this article, we will explore the top 10 largest earthquakes ever recorded in history to date.

Source: usgs.gov

Here is the list of the Top 10 Largest Earthquakes Ever Recorded Rank Magnitude Year Location 1 9.5 1960 Biobío, Chile 2 9.2 1964 Alaska, USA 3 9.1 2004 Sumatra, Indonesia 4 9.1 2011 Tōhoku, Japan 5 9.0 1952 Kamchatka, Russia 6 8.8 2010 Biobío, Chile 7 8.8 1906 Esmeraldas, Ecuador 8 8.7 1965 Rat Islands, Alaska, USA 9 8.6 1950 Arunachal Pradesh, India 10 8.6 2012 Sumatra, Indonesia Data Source: usgs.gov Brief overview of the Top 10 Largest Earthquakes Ever Recorded 1. Magnitude 9.5 – 1960, Biobío, Chile The most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Chile was in 1960. This earthquake was known as the Great Chilean or Valdivia Earthquake. This earthquake has caused massive destruction, leaving 2 million homeless. Its energy that exerted forces also affected areas across the Pacific Ocean, which sparked the tsunamis as far away as Japan and the Philippines.

2. Magnitude 9.2 – 1964, Alaska, USA In 1964, there was a massive earthquake that occurred in the US, which is also referred to as the Good Friday or Prince William Sound Earthquake. This devastating earthquake rocked Alaska with widespread ground ruptures and underwater landslides. The earthquake brought the tsunami, resulting in estimated damages of $2.3 billion. 3. Magnitude 9.1 – 2004, Sumatra, Indonesia In Indonesia, in 2004, one of the deadliest natural disasters occurred. This earthquake triggered a massive tsunami that devastated coastlines across South and Southeast Asia. Due to this massive earthquake and tsunami, many neighbouring countries were also affected. 4. Magnitude 9.1 – 2011, Tōhoku, Japan In 2011, in Japan, there was a powerful undersea earthquake that triggered a massive tsunami and the Fukushima nuclear disaster. This earthquake, also known as the Great Tōhoku Earthquake. This earthquake caused huge destruction, and due to this earthquake only, it reshaped Japan’s disaster response systems forever.

5. Magnitude 9.0 – 1952, Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia In 1952, Russia saw a 9.0 magnitude earthquake in the Kamchatka Peninsula in the East, which caused a tsunami that raced across the Pacific and hit Hawaii, causing damage. Despite its strength, the sparsely populated region kept the human toll relatively low. 6. Magnitude 8.8 – 2010, Biobío, Chile This powerful quake struck off the coast of central Chile near Quirihue, killing 523 people and destroying more than 370,000 homes. It disrupted essential services and triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific. 7. Magnitude 8.8 – 1906, Esmeraldas, Ecuador

Often called the Ecuador-Colombia Earthquake, this disaster generated a tsunami that killed around 1,500 people. The waves even travelled north, reaching the shores of San Francisco, USA. 8. Magnitude 8.7 – 1965, Alaska, USA

Hitting near the Rat Islands in the Aleutian chain, this earthquake caused a tsunami with waves reaching up to 35 feet. Thankfully, the remote location meant fewer casualties and less structural damage. 9. Magnitude 8.6 – 1950, Arunachal Pradesh, India

This quake, also known as the Assam-Tibet Earthquake, wreaked havoc in Northeast India with severe shaking, landslides, and fissures. Around 780 people died, and the region faced long-term impacts on infrastructure and communities. 10. Magnitude 8.6 – 2012, Sumatra, Indonesia

Although extremely powerful, this quake had a relatively low death toll. Striking off the northern coast of Sumatra, it caused widespread shaking but resulted in only a few fatalities—mostly from heart attacks, not structural collapse. Conclusion Earthquakes remind us how fragile and unpredictable life on Earth can be. The top 10 largest quakes ever recorded have reshaped landscapes, communities, and history itself. While science continues to improve early warning systems, these events highlight the urgent need for preparedness and respect for nature’s immense power.