UPSC Recruitment 2025 for 230 Enforcement Officer, Account Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Officer posts, Apply Online

UPSC Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification for recruitment to the post of Enforcement Officer/Account Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Officer. A total of 230 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 156 are for Enforcement Officer/Account Officer and 74 are for Assistant Provident Fund Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website, upsconline.gov.in on or before August 18, 2025.
Check here for more details related to the recruitment such as age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualifications.
UPSC Notification 2025
The indicative notification for 230 posts has been released on the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below-
|UPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification
|Download PDF
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had launched the recruitmnet drive for Enforcement Officer/Account Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Officer. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
|Post Name
|Enforcement Officer/Account Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Officer
|Advt. No.
|03/2025-26
|Total Vacancies
|230
|Last date
|August 18, 2025
|Official Website
upsconline.gov.in
UPSC Eligibility Criteria 2025
Candidates applying for these vacancioes should have posts wise eligibility as mentioned in the notification. You care advised to check the indicative notification/detailed notification available on the official website.
UPSC Salary 2025
Candidates selected finally for these posts will get the pay scale level as given below-
|Name of Posts
|Pay scale
|Enforcement Officer/Account Officer
|Level 08
|Assistant Provident Fund Officer
|Level 10
Steps to Fill UPSC Application Form
Below are the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates:
Step 1: Visit the Official Website - upsconline.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the Recruitment button
Step 3: Click on the Apply tab for Specialist and Other Posts
Step 4: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated.
Step 5: Pay the required fees (where applicable)
Step 6: Download and print the application fees for future reference
