RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links

UPSC Recruitment 2025 for 230 Enforcement Officer, Account Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Officer posts, Apply Online

UPSC Recruitment 2025 for 230  Enforcement Officer/Account Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Officer. Candidates can check the vacancies, notification, online application link, educational qualification, salary, how to apply and other details.

Manish Kumar
ByManish Kumar
Jul 28, 2025, 13:09 IST
Check all details for UPSC Recruitment 2025 here
Check all details for UPSC Recruitment 2025 here

UPSC Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification for recruitment to the post of Enforcement Officer/Account Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Officer. A total of 230 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 156 are for Enforcement Officer/Account Officer and 74 are for Assistant Provident Fund Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website, upsconline.gov.in on or before August 18, 2025.

Check here for more details related to the recruitment such as age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualifications.

UPSC Notification 2025

The indicative notification for 230 posts has been released on the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below-

UPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification  Download PDF

 

NMMC Admit Card 2025 Overview 

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)  had launched the recruitmnet drive for Enforcement Officer/Account Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Officer. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 
Post Name Enforcement Officer/Account Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Officer
Advt. No. 03/2025-26
Total Vacancies 230
Last date August 18, 2025
Official Website www.idbibank.in

 

UPSC Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates applying for these vacancioes should have posts wise eligibility as mentioned in the notification. You care advised to check the indicative notification/detailed notification available on the official website. 

UPSC Salary 2025

Candidates selected finally for these posts will get the pay scale level as given below-

Name of Posts  Pay scale 
Enforcement Officer/Account Officer  Level 08
Assistant Provident Fund Officer Level 10

Steps to Fill  UPSC Application Form 

Below are the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - upsconline.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment button 

Step 3: Click on the Apply tab for Specialist and Other Posts 

Step 4: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated.

Step 5: Pay the required fees (where applicable)

Step 6: Download and print the application fees for future reference

 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News