UPSC Recruitment 2025 for 230 Enforcement Officer, Account Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Officer posts, Apply Online

UPSC Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification for recruitment to the post of Enforcement Officer/Account Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Officer. A total of 230 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 156 are for Enforcement Officer/Account Officer and 74 are for Assistant Provident Fund Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website, upsconline.gov.in on or before August 18, 2025.

Check here for more details related to the recruitment such as age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualifications.

UPSC Notification 2025

The indicative notification for 230 posts has been released on the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below-