CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2025 LIVE: Check Subject-wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2025 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted Shift 1 of the CSIR NET July 2025 exam today, July 28. This national-level exam is being held in two shifts: morning shift from 9 AM to 12 noon and evening shift from 3 PM to 6 PM, with no breaks. As the shift 1 concluded successfully, test-takers shared the exam was moderately difficulty. Candidates planning to appear for shift 2 are advised to refer to the CSIR NET exam analysis for insights into the difficulty level, question trends, and expected cut-offs across all five subjects—Life Science, Earth Science, Physical Science, Mathematical Science, and Environmental Science. In this article, we have provided all the latest updates and detailed analysis of CSIR NET question papers, including difficulty level, types of questions asked and good attempts for both shifts.

CSIR NET 2025 Exam Analysis

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced Shift 1 of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) 2025. This national-level exam is being conducted in two shifts at 225 CSIR NET Exam Centres. Candidates appearing in the upcoming shifts are encouraged to review the comprehensive CSIR NET exam analysis provided here for valuable insights.

Since the detailed CSIR NET 2025 exam analysis is yet to be released, candidates can refer to the previous year’s analysis to gain a basic understanding of the exam’s difficulty level and question trends.