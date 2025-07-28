RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon
CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2025 LIVE: Check Subject-wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2025: The National Testing Agency is conducting the CSIR NET July 2025 exam in two shifts across 225 cities. Get a complete shift-wise CSIR NET analysis including subject-wise difficulty level, types of questions asked, and good attempts to estimate your chances of qualifying.

Meenu Solanki
Jul 28, 2025, 13:00 IST
CSIR NET 2025 Analysis
CSIR NET 2025 Analysis

HIGHLIGHTS

CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2025 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted Shift 1 of the CSIR NET July 2025 exam today, July 28. This national-level exam is being held in two shifts: morning shift from 9 AM to 12 noon and evening shift from 3 PM to 6 PM, with no breaks. As the shift 1 concluded successfully, test-takers shared the exam was moderately difficulty. Candidates planning to appear for shift 2 are advised to refer to the CSIR NET exam analysis for insights into the difficulty level, question trends, and expected cut-offs across all five subjects—Life Science, Earth Science, Physical Science, Mathematical Science, and Environmental Science. In this article, we have provided all the latest updates and detailed analysis of CSIR NET question papers, including difficulty level, types of questions asked and good attempts for both shifts.

CSIR NET 2025 Exam Analysis

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced Shift 1 of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) 2025. This national-level exam is being conducted in two shifts at 225 CSIR NET Exam Centres. Candidates appearing in the upcoming shifts are encouraged to review the comprehensive CSIR NET exam analysis provided here for valuable insights.

Since the detailed CSIR NET 2025 exam analysis is yet to be released, candidates can refer to the previous year’s analysis to gain a basic understanding of the exam’s difficulty level and question trends.

Part

Earth Science Difficulty Level

Mathematical Science Difficulty Level

Chemical Sciences Difficulty Level

Life Sciences Difficulty Level

Physical Science Difficulty Level

Part A

Easy to Moderate

Moderate

Moderate

Moderate

Easy to Moderate

Part B

Moderate

Moderate to Difficult

Moderate to Difficult

Moderate to Difficult

Moderate

Part C

Moderate to Difficult

Moderate to Difficult

Moderate to Difficult

Moderate to Difficult

Moderate

Total

Moderate

Moderate to Difficult

Moderate to Difficult

Moderate to Difficult

Moderate
  • Jul 28, 2025, 13:00 IST

    CSIR NET Analysis 2025: Exam Pattern for Physical Sciences

    Refer to the table below to know CSIR NET Exam Pattern for Physical Sciences:

    Particulars Part A Part B Part C Total
    Total Questions 20 25 30 75
    Max no of questions to attempt 15 20 20 55
    Marks for each correct answer 2 3.5 5 200
    Negative marking of 25% 0.5 0.875 1.25 -
  • Jul 28, 2025, 12:50 IST

    CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2025 Live: What is the exam pattern for Mathematical Science?

    Candidates who are planning to appear for Mathematical Science subject can check the exam pattern in the table below.

    Particulars Part A Part B Part C Total
    Total Questions 20 40 60 120
    Max no of questions to attempt 15 25 20 60
    Marks for each correct answer 2 3 4.75 200
    Negative marking in Part A & B of 25% and no negative marking in Part C 0.5 0.75 0 -
  • Jul 28, 2025, 12:40 IST

    CSIR NET 2025 Live: Exam Pattern for Chemical Sciences

    The CSIR NET exam for Chemical Sciences will be held in second shift. You can check the exam pattern, marking scheme and negative marking in the table below.

    Particulars Part A Part B Part C Total
    Total Questions 20 40 60 120
    Max no of questions to attempt 15 35 25 75
    Marks for each correct answer 2 2 4 200
    Negative marking of 25% 0.5 0.5 1 -
  • Jul 28, 2025, 12:30 IST

    CSIR NET 2025: Exam Pattern for Life Sciences

    Particulars Part A Part B Part C Total
    Total Questions 20 50 75 145
    Max no of questions to attempt 15 35 25 75
    Marks for each correct answer 2 2 4 200
    Negative marking of 25% in Part A, B & C 0.5 0.5 1 -
  • Jul 28, 2025, 12:26 IST

    CSIR NET Dress Code

    Candidates appearing for the CSIR NET exam must adhere to the prescribed dress code to avoid any issues while entering the examination hall.

    • Male candidates are advised to wear light clothes with half sleeves and simple trousers or pants.
    • Avoid wearing clothing with large buttons, badges, or pockets.
    • Female candidates should also opt for light, plain clothes without heavy embroidery or jewellery
    • Avoid wearing any accessories like digital watches, caps, goggles, or metallic accessories etc.
    • Opt for slippers rather than junky shoes.

     

  • Jul 28, 2025, 12:21 IST

    CSIR NET 2025 Live: Shift Timings

    As per the exam schedule, the CSIR NET 2025 exam will be conducted in two shifts: from 9 AM to 12 PM and from 3 PM to 6 PM. In the first shift, NTA conducted the exams for Life Sciences and Earth Sciences, while in the second shift, the exams for Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences will be held.

    Subject Name Exam Date Exam Timings
    Life Sciences July 28, 2025 9 am to 12 noon
    Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences July 28, 2025 9 am to 12 noon
    Chemical Sciences July 28, 2025 3 pm to 6 pm
    Mathematical Sciences July 28, 2025 3 pm to 6 pm
    Physical Science July 28, 2025 3 pm to 6 pm

CSIR NET is a national-level examination conducted twice a year by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to determine the eligibility of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professorship in Indian universities and colleges, specifically in five subjects. These subjects are: Mathematical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Earth Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

