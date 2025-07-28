How Many Baltic Countries Are There? List Of All Baltic Countries And Their Capitals

The Baltic countries comprise three nations in northeastern Europe: Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. They are called "Baltic" because they all lie along the eastern coast of the Baltic Sea. This sea connects them and plays a vital role in their geography and history.
The term "Baltic states" gained widespread use after World War I, when these countries gained independence.
The term was used in international politics to categorise them together due to their shared location and similar history. All three were once part of the Soviet Union, but they regained independence in the early 1990s.
Though they are small in size, the Baltic countries are rich in culture, history, and natural beauty. They have strong economies, well-preserved cities, and vibrant traditions.
In this article, we'll take a look at the number of Baltic countries, explore what makes them unique, and list their capitals in simple terms.
How Many Baltic Countries Are There?
There are three Baltic Countries in the world. These are:
Estonia
Capital: Tallinn
Estonia, the northernmost Baltic state, boasts a predominantly flat landscape, characterised by extensive forests (covering over 50% of its land), numerous lakes, and a rugged coastline dotted with over 2,000 islands, notably Saaremaa and Hiiumaa.
Its physical proximity to the Gulf of Finland greatly influences its maritime climate. Estonia shares land borders with Latvia to the south and Russia to the east, and a maritime border with Finland across the Gulf of Finland.
Estonian culture is deeply rooted in its Finnic heritage, with strong ties to nature, a rich tradition of folk songs (laulupidu), and a pioneering spirit in digital innovation, earning it the moniker "e-Estonia".
Latvia
Capital: Riga
Latvia, situated in the heart of the Baltic, presents a diverse physical landscape comprising fertile lowlands, rolling hills, and vast forests, especially in its central and eastern regions. Sandy beaches and coastal dunes mark its extensive coastline along the Baltic Sea.
At the same time, the Daugava River, the longest river in Latvia, plays a significant role in its geography and history. Latvia borders Estonia to the north, Lithuania to the south, Russia to the east, and Belarus to the southeast.
Latvian culture is a blend of indigenous traditions, including strong pagan influences and folk art, as well as historical influences from German, Swedish, and Russian rule.
Riga, its capital, is renowned for its stunning Art Nouveau architecture, and the country is known for its vibrant Song and Dance Festivals, a UNESCO Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.
Lithuania
- Capital: Vilnius
Lithuania, the southernmost and most significant of the Baltic countries, features a gently undulating landscape dominated by fertile plains, interspersed with numerous lakes and ancient forests.
The Curonian Spit, a unique sandy peninsula shared with Russia (Kaliningrad Oblast), is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a prominent physical feature along its Baltic Sea coast.
Lithuania shares borders with Latvia to the north, Belarus to the southeast, Poland to the southwest, and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad Oblast to the west.
Lithuanian culture is characterised by a strong sense of national identity, deeply rooted in its rich history as a Grand Duchy, and a proud tradition of folk music, amber craftsmanship, and a vibrant Catholic faith.
Vilnius, its capital, is renowned for its Baroque Old Town, another UNESCO World Heritage site, and the country is a significant player in the IT and laser technology sectors.
