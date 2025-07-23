Who is Arif Mohammad Khan? Check Education, Political Career, Awards and Achievements

Known for his progressive views on Islamic customs and Muslim reforms, Arif Mohammad Khan, 73, was named the governor of Bihar, succeeding Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Khan has been a well-known advocate for Islamic reform. Now he is in the race for the post of Vice President after the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankar..

As a student leader at Aligarh Muslim University, Khan started his political career by serving as president of the Students' Union from 1972 to 1973. His early political ambitions prompted him to run unsuccessfully on a Bharatiya Kranti Dal ticket in the Siyana constituency for the UP legislative assembly election. In 1977, however, at the young age of 26, he was elected to his first assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Arif Mohammad Khan Education

Arif Mohammad Khan was born in Bulandshahr on November 18, 1951. He received his education at Shia College, University of Lucknow, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, and Jamia Millia School, Delhi.