Who is Arif Mohammad Khan? Check Education, Political Career, Awards and Achievements

Known for his progressive views on Islamic customs and Muslim reforms, Arif Mohammad Khan, 73, was named the governor of Bihar, succeeding Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Khan has been a well-known advocate for Islamic reform.
As a student leader at Aligarh Muslim University, Khan started his political career by serving as president of the Students' Union from 1972 to 1973. His early political ambitions prompted him to run unsuccessfully on a Bharatiya Kranti Dal ticket in the Siyana constituency for the UP legislative assembly election. In 1977, however, at the young age of 26, he was elected to his first assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh.
Arif Mohammad Khan Education
Arif Mohammad Khan was born in Bulandshahr on November 18, 1951. He received his education at Shia College, University of Lucknow, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, and Jamia Millia School, Delhi.
Vande Mataram was translated into Urdu by Arif Mohammad Khan. It is readable in Devanagari script or Urdu.
Arif Mohammad Khan's Political Career
Arif Mohammad Khan is known for being politically vocal. Check his political journey in the pointers below:
2015: Following Narendra Modi's appointment as India's prime minister, Khan rejoined the BJP.
2004: He became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and ran as a BJP candidate from the Kaiserganj seat in the Lok Sabha election, but was not able to secure the seat.
1998: After leaving the Janata Dal to join the Bahujan Samaj Party, he returned from Bahraich to the Lok Sabha.
1989: After joining the Janata Dal, Mr. Khan held the position of Union Minister of Energy and Civil Aviation.
1986: Due to disagreements with Rajiv Gandhi about a religious matter, Khan made the decision to leave the Indian National Congress.
1980, 1984: Arif Mohammad Khan was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kanpur and Bahraich after joining the Indian National Congress party.
1977: At the age of 26, he was elected to the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly.
1972 to 1973: Arif Mohammad Khan began his political career as the president of the Aligarh Muslim University Students' Union and a student leader.
Khan has been an outspoken supporter of religious changes and the rights of Muslim women throughout his career. He has continuously spoken against triple talaq and in favor of a three-year prison sentence for it. He has also attacked Muslim men's polygamy and the ease with which they can get a divorce with little payment.
