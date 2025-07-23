Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
Explainer

Who is Arif Mohammad Khan? Check Education, Political Career, Awards and Achievements

Arif Mohammad Khan, Governor of Bihar, is a prominent Indian politician and scholar known for his progressive stance on Muslim reforms. Educated at AMU and Lucknow University, his career spans roles as a Union Minister, MLA, and Governor of Kerala, marked by his advocacy for social justice and secularism.

Vidhee Tripathi
ByVidhee Tripathi
Jul 23, 2025, 13:16 IST

Known for his progressive views on Islamic customs and Muslim reforms, Arif Mohammad Khan, 73, was named the governor of Bihar, succeeding Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Khan has been a well-known advocate for Islamic reform. Now he is in the race for the post of Vice President after the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankar..

As a student leader at Aligarh Muslim University, Khan started his political career by serving as president of the Students' Union from 1972 to 1973. His early political ambitions prompted him to run unsuccessfully on a Bharatiya Kranti Dal ticket in the Siyana constituency for the UP legislative assembly election. In 1977, however, at the young age of 26, he was elected to his first assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Arif Mohammad Khan Education

Arif Mohammad Khan was born in Bulandshahr on November 18, 1951. He received his education at Shia College, University of Lucknow, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, and Jamia Millia School, Delhi.

Vande Mataram was translated into Urdu by Arif Mohammad Khan. It is readable in Devanagari script or Urdu.

ALSO READ: Which is the Lightning Capital of the World?

Arif Mohammad Khan's Political Career

Arif Mohammad Khan is known for being politically vocal. Check his political journey in the pointers below:

  • 2015: Following Narendra Modi's appointment as India's prime minister, Khan rejoined the BJP.

  • 2004: He became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and ran as a BJP candidate from the Kaiserganj seat in the Lok Sabha election, but was not able to secure the seat.

  • 1998: After leaving the Janata Dal to join the Bahujan Samaj Party, he returned from Bahraich to the Lok Sabha.

  • 1989: After joining the Janata Dal, Mr. Khan held the position of Union Minister of Energy and Civil Aviation.

  • 1986: Due to disagreements with Rajiv Gandhi about a religious matter, Khan made the decision to leave the Indian National Congress.

  • 1980, 1984: Arif Mohammad Khan was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kanpur and Bahraich after joining the Indian National Congress party.

  • 1977: At the age of 26, he was elected to the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly.

  • 1972 to 1973: Arif Mohammad Khan began his political career as the president of the Aligarh Muslim University Students' Union and a student leader.

Khan has been an outspoken supporter of religious changes and the rights of Muslim women throughout his career. He has continuously spoken against triple talaq and in favor of a three-year prison sentence for it. He has also attacked Muslim men's polygamy and the ease with which they can get a divorce with little payment.

ALSO READ: Who was Saudi’s Sleeping Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled Al-Saud?

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News