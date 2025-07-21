This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 21 July

Every day has a history waiting beneath its date. Have you ever paused to wonder what stories July 21 holds? What happened on July 21?

On July 21, 356 BC, the Temple of Artemis—one of the Seven Wonders—was burnt down by arson. Jump ahead to 1798, when Napoleon scored a significant victory at the Battle of the Pyramids. In 1861, the First Battle of Bull Run marked the beginning of the American Civil War.

Fast forward to 1925, when the Scopes "Monkey Trial" resulted in the conviction of teacher John Scopes for teaching evolution.

On July 21, 1960, Sirimavo Bandaranaike became the world's first elected female prime minister in Ceylon. And in 1969, Neil Armstrong took that "one small step", becoming the first person to walk on the Moon.

In this article, we'll dig deeper into each of these moments—and more—to uncover why July 21 remains unforgettable.