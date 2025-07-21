This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 21 July

Every day has a history waiting beneath its date. Have you ever paused to wonder what stories July 21 holds? What happened on July 21?
On July 21, 356 BC, the Temple of Artemis—one of the Seven Wonders—was burnt down by arson. Jump ahead to 1798, when Napoleon scored a significant victory at the Battle of the Pyramids. In 1861, the First Battle of Bull Run marked the beginning of the American Civil War.
Fast forward to 1925, when the Scopes "Monkey Trial" resulted in the conviction of teacher John Scopes for teaching evolution.
On July 21, 1960, Sirimavo Bandaranaike became the world's first elected female prime minister in Ceylon. And in 1969, Neil Armstrong took that "one small step", becoming the first person to walk on the Moon.
In this article, we'll dig deeper into each of these moments—and more—to uncover why July 21 remains unforgettable.
What Happened on this Day – July 21?
Here's what happened in history on July 21:
365 – Tsunami Destroys Alexandria, Egypt
- A powerful earthquake struck near Greece on July 21, 365.
- It caused a massive tsunami that hit Alexandria, Egypt.
- Thousands were killed, and buildings were destroyed.
- Scientists believe two tremors occurred back-to-back, with the strongest having a magnitude of around 8.
1861 – First Battle of Bull Run Begins the U.S. Civil War
- The first major battle of the American Civil War took place on July 21, 1861.
- It happened near Manassas, Virginia.
- Confederate forces defeated Union troops.
- The loss shocked the North and proved the war would not be short.
1865 – Wild Bill Hickok's Famous Gunfight
- On July 21, 1865, Wild Bill Hickok faced Dave Tutt in a duel in Springfield, Missouri.
- It's often called the first real Western quick-draw shootout.
- Hickok shot Tutt dead in the town square.
- The event became legendary in the history of the Wild West.
1899 – Ernest Hemingway is Born
- Famous writer Ernest Hemingway was born on July 21, 1899, in Oak Park, Illinois.
- He wrote classics like The Old Man and the Sea and For Whom the Bell Tolls.
- Known for his bold and straightforward writing style.
- He won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1954.
1925 – Scopes "Monkey Trial" Verdict Reached
- On July 21, 1925, teacher John Scopes was found guilty of teaching evolution in Tennessee.
- The trial sparked a national debate on the intersection of science and religion.
- He was fined $100.
- The trial remains a key moment in U.S. legal and education history.
1944 – Hitler Survives Assassination Attempt
- On July 21, 1944, Adolf Hitler spoke on the radio to say he had survived a bomb attack.
- The failed plot was called Operation Valkyrie.
- Hitler suffered burns and ear damage but was not seriously hurt.
- He vowed to punish those responsible.
1955 – Eisenhower Proposes "Open Skies" Plan
- President Dwight D. Eisenhower offered the "Open Skies" plan on July 21, 1955.
- It was aimed at reducing Cold War tensions.
- The plan allowed countries to fly over each other to prevent surprise attacks.
- Although not accepted at the time, it inspired later arms agreements.
1960 – First Female Prime Minister Elected
- On July 21, 1960, Sirimavo Bandaranaike became Prime Minister of Ceylon (now Sri Lanka).
- She was the first woman ever elected to lead a country.
- Her leadership marked a significant moment in global politics.
1960 – Germany Passes "Volkswagen Law"
- The German government passed the Volkswagen Law on July 21, 1960.
- It allowed the public to buy shares in the carmaker.
- The law shaped how Volkswagen would be run for decades.
- It helped transition the company from state to private ownership.
1969 – Apollo 11 Astronauts Leave the Moon
- On July 21, 1969, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin lifted off from the Moon's surface.
- They had spent over 21 hours exploring and collecting samples.
- Armstrong's "one small step" had taken place just hours earlier.
- They returned safely to the command module orbiting above.
1970 – Egypt Completes Aswan High Dam
- After 11 years, Egypt completed the construction of the Aswan High Dam on July 21, 1970.
- The dam helped control the flooding of the Nile River.
- It provided water for farming and generated electricity.
- It was one of Egypt's most significant infrastructure projects.
1972 – George Carlin Arrested for Comedy Routine
- Comedian George Carlin was arrested on July 21, 1972, in Milwaukee.
- The reason? His "Seven Dirty Words" comedy routine.
- Though charges were dropped, the case sparked debate over free speech.
- It later reached the U.S. Supreme Court.
2005 – Failed London Bomb Attacks
- On July 21, 2005, terrorists tried to bomb the London transit system.
- The attack came exactly two weeks after deadly bombings on July 7.
- Four bombs were placed on three trains and one bus.
- None fully exploded, and no one was killed.
2007 – Final Harry Potter Book Released
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was released on July 21, 2007.
- It was the seventh and last book in the series.
- Twelve million copies were printed for the U.S. launch alone.
- The book became an instant global sensation.
2011 – NASA Shuttle Program Ends
- The space shuttle Atlantis landed on July 21, 2011, marking the end of NASA's shuttle programme.
- It was the 135th and final shuttle flight.
- The programme lasted 30 years and launched five different shuttles.
- NASA began a new era of space exploration after this.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on July 21?
July 21 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – July 21
Ernest Hemingway (1899 – 1961)
- Born in Oak Park, Illinois.
- Famous American author known for The Old Man and the Sea and A Farewell to Arms.
- Won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1954.
- Known for his clear and direct writing style.
- Also worked as a war correspondent.
Robin Williams (1951 – 2014)
- Born in Chicago, Illinois.
- Legendary comedian and actor.
- Known for roles in Mrs. Doubtfire and Dead Poets Society and as the voice of Genie in Aladdin.
- Won an Academy Award for Good Will Hunting.
- Remembered for his humour and heart.
Janet Reno (1938 – 2016)
- Born in Miami, Florida.
- First woman to serve as U.S. Attorney General (1993–2001) under President Bill Clinton.
- Known for her firm leadership during major investigations.
- A pioneer for women in law and government.
Died on This Day – July 21
Robert Burns (1759–1796)
- Scotland's beloved poet and lyricist.
- Wrote "Auld Lang Syne.”
- Claus von Stauffenberg (1907–1944)
- A German army officer who plotted to assassinate Hitler.
- Killed after the failed July 20, 1944, bomb attempt.
Tony Bennett (1926–2023)
- Legendary American crooner famous for "I Left My Heart in San Francisco".
- Died at age 96.
Alan Shepard (1923–1998)
- First American astronaut and Moonwalker.
- Died at age 74.
Jerry Goldsmith (1929–2004)
- Oscar-winning film composer (Star Trek, Alien).
- Died at age 75.
Jimmie Foxx (1907–1967)
- Hall of Fame baseball slugger with over 500 home runs.
- Died at age 59.
Sivaji Ganesan (1928–2001)
- An influential Indian actor in Tamil cinema.
- Died at age 72.
Basil Rathbone (1892–1967)
- Famous for playing Sherlock Holmes in films.
- Died at age 75.
Arshile Gorky (1904–1948)
- Armenian-American painter linked to Abstract Expressionism.
- Died at age 44.
E.L. Doctorow (1931–2015)
- American author (Ragtime, Billy Bathgate).
- Died at age 84.
