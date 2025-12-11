WBCHSE HS Date Sheet 2026: Class 12th Uccha Madhyamik Semester 3 Supplementary Exams Schedule at wbchse.wb.gov.in

Key Points
- WB HS 2026 Semester 3 Supplementary Exams schedule released today, December 11, 2025.
- The official notification is on the official website at wbchse.wb.gov.in.
- The exams will take place from February 12 to February 27, 2026 from 10 am to 1.15 pm.
WBCHSE HS Date Sheet 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the WB High School Class 12th Uccha Madhyamik Exam 2026 Semester 3 Supplementary Exams schedule today, December 11, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the routine at wbchse.wb.gov.in. The Semester 4 and Semester 3 supplementary and old annual-system exams will be conducted from February 12 to February 27, 2026, from 10 am to 1:15 pm.
WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Supplementary Exams 2026 Timetable
Class 12 Semester 4 exams and those for the discontinued annual curriculum are scheduled for the 10 am to 1:15 pm morning session, while Semester 3 supplementary exams will be held in shorter afternoon slots, varying from 1 pm to 2:15 pm or 1 pm to 1:45 pm, depending on the subject.
|
Date
|
Subject(s)
|
February 12, 2026
|
First language papers
|
February 13, 2026
|
Second language papers
|
February 17, 2026
|
Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy
|
February 18, 2026
|
Vocational subjects across multiple trades
|
February 19, 2026
|
Mathematics, Journalism, Classical Languages
|
February 20, 2026
|
Biological Science, Political Science, Costing & Taxation
|
February 21, 2026
|
History, Psychology, Commercial Law
|
February 23, 2026
|
Chemistry, Geography, Business Studies
|
February 24, 2026
|
Philosophy
|
February 25, 2026
|
Economics, Anthropology, Applied AI
|
February 26, 2026
|
Cyber Security, Data Science, Sociology
|
February 27, 2026
|
Computer Science, Visual Arts, Music, Physical Education
