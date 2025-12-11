WBCHSE HS Date Sheet 2026: Class 12th Uccha Madhyamik Semester 3 Supplementary Exams Schedule at wbchse.wb.gov.in

WBCHSE HS Date Sheet 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the WB High School Class 12th Uccha Madhyamik Exam 2026 Semester 3 Supplementary Exams schedule today, December 11, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the routine at wbchse.wb.gov.in. The Semester 4 and Semester 3 supplementary and old annual-system exams will be conducted from February 12 to February 27, 2026, from 10 am to 1:15 pm.

WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Supplementary Exams 2026 Timetable

Class 12 Semester 4 exams and those for the discontinued annual curriculum are scheduled for the 10 am to 1:15 pm morning session, while Semester 3 supplementary exams will be held in shorter afternoon slots, varying from 1 pm to 2:15 pm or 1 pm to 1:45 pm, depending on the subject.