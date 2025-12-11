EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
WBCHSE HS Date Sheet 2026: Class 12th Uccha Madhyamik Semester 3 Supplementary Exams Schedule at wbchse.wb.gov.in

Dec 11, 2025, 12:53 IST

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) released the WB High School Class 12th Uccha Madhyamik Exam 2026 Semester 3 Supplementary Exams schedule today, December 11, 2025, on its official website at wbchse.wb.gov.in.

WB HS 2026 Semester 3 Supplementary Exams schedule released today, December 11, 2025.
Key Points

  • WB HS 2026 Semester 3 Supplementary Exams schedule released today, December 11, 2025.
  • The official notification is on the official website at wbchse.wb.gov.in.
  • The exams will take place from February 12 to February 27, 2026 from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

WBCHSE HS Date Sheet 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the WB High School Class 12th Uccha Madhyamik Exam 2026 Semester 3 Supplementary Exams schedule today, December 11, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the routine at wbchse.wb.gov.in. The Semester 4 and Semester 3 supplementary and old annual-system exams will be conducted from February 12 to February 27, 2026, from 10 am to 1:15 pm.

WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Supplementary Exams 2026 Timetable 

Class 12 Semester 4 exams and those for the discontinued annual curriculum are scheduled for the 10 am to 1:15 pm morning session, while Semester 3 supplementary exams will be held in shorter afternoon slots, varying from 1 pm to 2:15 pm or 1 pm to 1:45 pm, depending on the subject.

Date

Subject(s)

February 12, 2026

First language papers

February 13, 2026

Second language papers

February 17, 2026

Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy

February 18, 2026

Vocational subjects across multiple trades

February 19, 2026

Mathematics, Journalism, Classical Languages

February 20, 2026

Biological Science, Political Science, Costing & Taxation

February 21, 2026

History, Psychology, Commercial Law

February 23, 2026

Chemistry, Geography, Business Studies

February 24, 2026

Philosophy

February 25, 2026

Economics, Anthropology, Applied AI

February 26, 2026

Cyber Security, Data Science, Sociology

February 27, 2026

Computer Science, Visual Arts, Music, Physical Education

