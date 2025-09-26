IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
List of Top 9 Largest Hot Springs in the World, Check Here!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Sep 26, 2025, 14:52 IST

Discover the world’s largest natural top 9 hot springs. Explore flow rates, surface areas, and unique features of these geothermal wonders that offers a dive into Earth’s natural beauty.

Largest Hot Springs in the World (Credits: Lake Scientist)
Key Points

  • Explore the world’s top 9 largest natural hot springs.
  • From Saragota Springs to Khir Ganga, know these iconic geothermal wonders.
  • Learn about their location, flow rates & unique features.

Largest Hot Springs in the World: Some of the largest natural hot springs in the world have captivated humans for centuries. These geothermal wonders form when heated groundwater emerges from the Earth’s crust. Therefore, they are celebrated not just for their warm waters but also for their mineral-rich compositions.

Moreover, they are found in diverse landscapes, from the icy terrains of Iceland to the tropical jungles of Bali. Due to this, these springs have become popular destinations for travellers seeking wellness, adventure, and even spiritual experiences. They offer a unique blend of relaxation, therapeutic benefits, and stunning scenic beauty. In addition, they not only provide warmth but also minerals in the water, which further offer therapeutic benefits for both body and mind.

List of the Top 9 Largest Hot Springs in the World by Flow Rate and Surface Area

If you are curious about how these springs emerge, where to find the most impressive ones, or why they have fascinated people across cultures, here is a list that highlights  of the world’s must-visit natural hot springs

S. No

Hot Spring

Location

Area and Flow Rate

1.

Frying Pan Lake

Waimangu Volcanic Rift Valley, New Zealand

Spanning 9.3 acres, formed after the 1886 eruption of Mount Tarawera. 

2.

Deildartunguhver

Reykholt, Iceland

Discharges 3,900 gallons per minute at 97°C, and is used for geothermal heating.

3.

Big Spring

Thermopolis, Wyoming, USA

Flows 2,200 gallons per minute, as per World Record Academy

4.

Beppu Onsen

Beppu, Japan

Features over 2,800 natural hot spring wells.

5.

Pamukkale

Denizli Province, Turkey

The Flow rate is 465.2 litres per second.

6.

Banjar Hot Springs

Bali, Indonesia

Natural tropical hot springs set in a lush jungle (Area not Specified)

7.

Saratoga Springs

New York, USA

Flow Rate is approximately 1,265 gallons per minute (GPM)

8.

Khir Ganga Hot Springs

Himachal Pradesh, India

Sacred spring in the Parvati Valley (Area not specified)

9.

Chena Hot Springs

Fairbanks, Alaska, USA

Flow rates up to 500 GPM and 1,000 meters in length, and 100 meters in width 

1. Frying Pan Lake 

Frying Pan Lake geothermal hot spring in New Zealand surrounded by volcanic terrain

(Credits: Wikipedia)

  • Largest natural hot spring in the world (38,000 m²).

  • Acidic waters host unique microbial life.

  • The temperature averages 50°C; overflow forms Waimangu Stream.

2. Deildartunguhver

Deildartunguhver, Iceland’s powerful geothermal spring in a lush green setting(Credits: Iceland Travel) 

  • Europe’s highest-flowing spring at 180 litres/sec, 97°C.

  • Supplies geothermal heating to local towns.

  • Surrounded by scenic Icelandic landscapes.

3. Big Spring 

Big Spring, Wyoming, natural mineral hot spring in Hot Springs State Park.

(Credits: National Park Service)

  • Largest mineral hot spring in the U.S. by flow rate.

  • Constant temperature and mineral-rich waters.

  • Located in Hot Springs State Park with terraced formations.

4. Beppu Onsen 

Beppu Onsen, Japanese geothermal hot spring with steam vents and terraces.

(Credits: ANA)

  • Over 2,800 natural wells.

  • “Hells of Beppu” feature vivid geothermal formations.

  • Offers mud, steam, and traditional Japanese baths.

5. Pamukkale 

Pamukkale terraces, Turkey, with cascading thermal pools.

(Credits: Wikipedia)

  • Famous white travertine terraces formed over millennia.

  • Water temperature averages 35°C.

  • UNESCO World Heritage site with panoramic views.

6. Banjar Hot Springs 

Banjar Hot Springs Bali, surrounded by tropical jungle.

(Credits: IdeTrips)

  • Tropical jungle setting for serene relaxation.

  • Sulfur-rich waters are believed to have healing properties.

  • Less commercialised, surrounded by lush greenery.

7. Saratoga Springs 

Saratoga Springs mineral hot spring and historic spa in New York.

(Credits: Outdoor Project)

  • Naturally carbonated mineral waters.

  • Historic Roosevelt Baths for wellness.

  • Long-standing reputation as a wellness destination.

8. Khir Ganga Hot Springs

Khir Ganga Hot Springs in Himachal Pradesh amidst Himalayan peaks.

(Credits: MyWords)

  • Situated at 3,050 metres in Parvati Valley.

  • Accessible via scenic trek through forests.

  • Revered for spiritual and wellness purposes.

9. Chena Hot Springs 

Chena Hot Springs, Alaska, with Aurora Borealis overhead.

(Credits: Wander the Map)

  • Geothermal springs in the Alaskan wilderness, open year-round.

  • Northern Lights are visible during winter.

  • Nearby Aurora Ice Museum adds cultural attraction.

Why Visit Natural Hot Springs?

You must visit the natural hot springs because they combine wellness, adventure, and scenic beauty. Moreover, Mineral-rich waters can soothe muscles, improve circulation, and offer mental relaxation. It will also provide you opportunities for cultural exploration, from Japanese onsen traditions to Himalayan spiritual treks.

Conclusion

Therefore, whether it’s the largest hot spring on Earth or a tranquil jungle retreat, natural hot springs are an unforgettable experience. From Iceland’s high-flowing geothermal marvels to Bali’s serene tropical pools, the world’s hot springs are destinations that tell a story of Earth's natural wonders.

    FAQs

    • What is the most famous hot spring in the USA?
      +
      Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas, is known for its therapeutic mineral waters and showcases the natural significance of geothermal springs in the U.S.
    • Where can I find the most famous natural hot springs?
      +
      Famous natural hot springs can be found worldwide, including Iceland (Deildartunguhver), Japan (Beppu Onsen), Turkey (Pamukkale), Bali, Indonesia (Banjar Hot Springs), and Alaska, USA (Chena Hot Springs).
    • Are natural hot springs beneficial for health?
      +
      Yes, natural hot springs are rich in minerals that can help improve blood circulation, reduce stress, and provide therapeutic benefits.
    • What are the largest natural hot springs in the world?
      +
      The largest natural hot springs include Frying Pan Lake in New Zealand, Deildartunguhver in Iceland, and Big Spring in Wyoming, USA. They are known for their vast surface areas and high flow rates.

