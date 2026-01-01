UPPRPB UP Police Recruitment 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Word of the Day: Resolution

By Sneha Singh
Jan 1, 2026, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is resolution. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of resolution here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Resolution
Resolution

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read: Word of the Day: Axiom

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Resolution

The word of the day is Resolution. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Resolution

Resolution refers to a firm decision to do or not do something. It can also mean the act of solving a problem or the clarity and determination shown in purpose or intent.

Resolution - Origin

The word resolution comes from the Latin term “resolutio,” meaning “a loosening” or “a breaking into parts.” It entered the English language in the late 14th century and has been used in various contexts, including personal goals and formal decisions.

Resolution - Usage

She made a New Year’s resolution to adopt healthier habits.

The committee reached a resolution after hours of discussion.

Resolution - Synonyms

Decision, determination, resolve, conclusion, commitment

Resolution - Antonyms

Indecision, hesitation, doubt, uncertainty

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Resolution. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

Recommended Reading:

Word of the Day: Acerbic

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News