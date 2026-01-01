Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Also Read: Word of the Day: Axiom
Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?
Let’s get started.
Word of the Day: Resolution
The word of the day is Resolution. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Noun
Meaning of Resolution
Resolution refers to a firm decision to do or not do something. It can also mean the act of solving a problem or the clarity and determination shown in purpose or intent.
Resolution - Origin
The word resolution comes from the Latin term “resolutio,” meaning “a loosening” or “a breaking into parts.” It entered the English language in the late 14th century and has been used in various contexts, including personal goals and formal decisions.
Resolution - Usage
She made a New Year’s resolution to adopt healthier habits.
The committee reached a resolution after hours of discussion.
Resolution - Synonyms
Decision, determination, resolve, conclusion, commitment
Resolution - Antonyms
Indecision, hesitation, doubt, uncertainty
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Resolution. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.
Recommended Reading:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation