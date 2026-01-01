Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Word of the Day: Resolution

The word of the day is Resolution. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Resolution

Resolution refers to a firm decision to do or not do something. It can also mean the act of solving a problem or the clarity and determination shown in purpose or intent.

Resolution - Origin

The word resolution comes from the Latin term “resolutio,” meaning “a loosening” or “a breaking into parts.” It entered the English language in the late 14th century and has been used in various contexts, including personal goals and formal decisions.