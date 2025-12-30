Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read: Word of the Day: Sobriety

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Acerbic

The word of the day is Acerbic. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Acerbic

Acerbic refers to a sharp, bitter, or harsh tone, especially in speech or writing. It is often used to describe comments that are cutting, sarcastic, or caustic in nature.

Acerbic - Origin

The word acerbic comes from the Latin term “acerbus,” meaning “harsh” or “bitter.” It entered the English language in the 19th century and is commonly used to describe sharp criticism or wit.