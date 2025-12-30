Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?
Let’s get started.
Word of the Day: Acerbic
The word of the day is Acerbic. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective
Meaning of Acerbic
Acerbic refers to a sharp, bitter, or harsh tone, especially in speech or writing. It is often used to describe comments that are cutting, sarcastic, or caustic in nature.
Acerbic - Origin
The word acerbic comes from the Latin term “acerbus,” meaning “harsh” or “bitter.” It entered the English language in the 19th century and is commonly used to describe sharp criticism or wit.
Acerbic - Usage
Her acerbic remarks during the debate drew sharp reactions.
The critic was known for his acerbic writing style.
Acerbic - Synonyms
Harsh, biting, caustic, sharp, sarcastic
Acerbic - Antonyms
Mild, gentle, kind, pleasant, soothing
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Acerbic.
