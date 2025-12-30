CGPSC Admit Card 2025
Word of the Day: Acerbic

By Sneha Singh
Dec 30, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is Acerbic. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of acerbic here.

Acerbic
Acerbic

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Acerbic

The word of the day is Acerbic. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Acerbic

Acerbic refers to a sharp, bitter, or harsh tone, especially in speech or writing. It is often used to describe comments that are cutting, sarcastic, or caustic in nature.

Acerbic - Origin

The word acerbic comes from the Latin term “acerbus,” meaning “harsh” or “bitter.” It entered the English language in the 19th century and is commonly used to describe sharp criticism or wit.

Acerbic - Usage

Her acerbic remarks during the debate drew sharp reactions.

The critic was known for his acerbic writing style.

Acerbic - Synonyms

Harsh, biting, caustic, sharp, sarcastic

Acerbic - Antonyms

Mild, gentle, kind, pleasant, soothing

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Acerbic. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

