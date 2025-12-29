Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Word of the Day: Sobriety

The word of the day is Sobriety. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Sobriety

Sobriety refers to the state of being sober, serious, and clear-minded. It can describe abstinence from alcohol as well as a thoughtful, sensible, and restrained attitude.

Sobriety - Origin

The word sobriety comes from the Latin term “sobrietas,” meaning “moderation” or “self-control.” It entered the English language in the 14th century and has been used in both literal and figurative senses.