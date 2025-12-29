UGC NET Admit Card 2025
Word of the Day: Sobriety

By Sneha Singh
Dec 29, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is sobriety. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of sobriety here.

Sobriety
Sobriety

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language.

Word of the Day: Sobriety

The word of the day is Sobriety. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Sobriety

Sobriety refers to the state of being sober, serious, and clear-minded. It can describe abstinence from alcohol as well as a thoughtful, sensible, and restrained attitude.

Sobriety - Origin

The word sobriety comes from the Latin term “sobrietas,” meaning “moderation” or “self-control.” It entered the English language in the 14th century and has been used in both literal and figurative senses.

Sobriety - Usage

He committed himself to sobriety after years of unhealthy habits.
The seriousness of the situation demanded sobriety and careful thought.

Sobriety - Synonyms

Abstinence, seriousness, moderation, self-control, restraint

Sobriety - Antonyms

Intoxication, excess, indulgence, recklessness

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Sobriety. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

