Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Also Read: Word of the Day: Laconic
Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?
Let’s get started.
Word of the Day: Sobriety
The word of the day is Sobriety. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Noun
Meaning of Sobriety
Sobriety refers to the state of being sober, serious, and clear-minded. It can describe abstinence from alcohol as well as a thoughtful, sensible, and restrained attitude.
Sobriety - Origin
The word sobriety comes from the Latin term “sobrietas,” meaning “moderation” or “self-control.” It entered the English language in the 14th century and has been used in both literal and figurative senses.
Sobriety - Usage
He committed himself to sobriety after years of unhealthy habits.
The seriousness of the situation demanded sobriety and careful thought.
Sobriety - Synonyms
Abstinence, seriousness, moderation, self-control, restraint
Sobriety - Antonyms
Intoxication, excess, indulgence, recklessness
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Sobriety. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.
Recommended Reading:
Word of the Day: Yuletide
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation