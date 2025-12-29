CGPSC Admit Card 2025
India Post Driver Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT for 48 Staff Car Driver Posts - More Details Here

By Manish Kumar
Dec 29, 2025, 17:04 IST

India Post Driver Recruitment 2025 has been released by the India Post for 48 Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) posts. The online application process is underway and candidates can apply online on or before January 19, 2026. Check eligibility, selection process, salary and others. 

India Post Recruitment 2026: India Post has released indicative notification regarding the recruitment drive for Staff Car Driver posts. The organisation has invited online applications for various 48 Staff Car Driver posts under the Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service, Ahmedabad. Candidates selected finally for the Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) will get the pay scale of Rs. 19900/- (Level 2 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC). Candidates having requisite educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before January 19, 2026.

Candidates will get the detailed notification containing all the crucial updates including age limit, eligibility qualification/experience, prescribed certificate format for categories (EWS/SC/ST/OBC) wise vacancies and other terms on the website 'www.indiapost.gov.in'.

India Post Recruitment 2026 Overview 

The India Posts has invited online applications for various 48 Staff Car Driver posts under the Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service, Ahmedabad. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the major recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization India Post 
Post Name Staff Car Driver
Result Status Released
Scale of Pay Rs. 19900/- (Level 2 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC
Last date to apply online January 19, 2026
Official Website https://www.indiapost.gov.in/

India Post Recruitment 2026 Vacancies

Office of the Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service, Ahmedabad has released notification for a total of 48 staff car driver vacancies on the direct basis. Below are the category wise vacancies details-

Name of Category Number of Posts 
UR 30
EWS 04
SC 01
ST 02
OBT 11
Total 48

India Post 2025 Eligibility 

Candidates willing to apply for Staff Car Driver posts are advised to visit the official website of India Posts for the detailed recruitment pdf which will provide you all the crucial details including eligibility, age limit, selection process, application mode, salary and others.

Steps to Apply for the India Post 2025?

Interested and eligible candidates can send their applications along with the requisite enclosures through Speed Post/Register Post only  to the address "Office of the Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service, GPO Compound, Mirzapur, Ahmedabad 380001” on or before January 19, 2026. 

