India Post Driver Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT for 48 Staff Car Driver Posts - More Details Here

India Post Recruitment 2026: India Post has released indicative notification regarding the recruitment drive for Staff Car Driver posts. The organisation has invited online applications for various 48 Staff Car Driver posts under the Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service, Ahmedabad. Candidates selected finally for the Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) will get the pay scale of Rs. 19900/- (Level 2 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC). Candidates having requisite educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before January 19, 2026.
Candidates will get the detailed notification containing all the crucial updates including age limit, eligibility qualification/experience, prescribed certificate format for categories (EWS/SC/ST/OBC) wise vacancies and other terms on the website 'www.indiapost.gov.in'.
India Post Recruitment 2026 Overview
The India Posts has invited online applications for various 48 Staff Car Driver posts under the Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service, Ahmedabad. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the major recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|India Post
|Post Name
|Staff Car Driver
|Result Status
|Released
|Scale of Pay
|Rs. 19900/- (Level 2 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC
|Last date to apply online
|January 19, 2026
|Official Website
|https://www.indiapost.gov.in/
India Post Recruitment 2026 Vacancies
Office of the Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service, Ahmedabad has released notification for a total of 48 staff car driver vacancies on the direct basis. Below are the category wise vacancies details-
|Name of Category
|Number of Posts
|UR
|30
|EWS
|04
|SC
|01
|ST
|02
|OBT
|11
|Total
|48
India Post 2025 Eligibility
Candidates willing to apply for Staff Car Driver posts are advised to visit the official website of India Posts for the detailed recruitment pdf which will provide you all the crucial details including eligibility, age limit, selection process, application mode, salary and others.
Steps to Apply for the India Post 2025?
Interested and eligible candidates can send their applications along with the requisite enclosures through Speed Post/Register Post only to the address "Office of the Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service, GPO Compound, Mirzapur, Ahmedabad 380001” on or before January 19, 2026.
