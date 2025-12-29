India Post Driver Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT for 48 Staff Car Driver Posts - More Details Here

India Post Recruitment 2026: India Post has released indicative notification regarding the recruitment drive for Staff Car Driver posts. The organisation has invited online applications for various 48 Staff Car Driver posts under the Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service, Ahmedabad. Candidates selected finally for the Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) will get the pay scale of Rs. 19900/- (Level 2 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC). Candidates having requisite educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before January 19, 2026. Candidates will get the detailed notification containing all the crucial updates including age limit, eligibility qualification/experience, prescribed certificate format for categories (EWS/SC/ST/OBC) wise vacancies and other terms on the website 'www.indiapost.gov.in'.

