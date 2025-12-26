RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern, Selection Process, and More

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially published the latest RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus and Exam Pattern along with its notification. All aspirants planning to appear for this exam must carefully review the updated subjects, marking scheme, and question pattern.
Candidates must know the complete syllabus to prepare and focus on the most important topics. This article provides the detailed RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Syllabus and Exam Pattern to support preparation.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus 2026 Overview
The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus 2025. This covers important subjects like General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Mathematics, and General Science. Check the overview in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Exam Name
|
RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Exam
|
Posts Covered
|
Junior Stenographer, Junior Translator, Staff & Welfare Inspector, Chief Law Assistant, Cook, PGT, TGT, Physical Training Instructor (Male & Female (EM)), Assistant Mistress (Jr. School), Music Mistress, Dance Mistress, Laboratory Assistant (School), Head Cook, Fingerprint Examiner
|
Total Vacancies
|
1036
|
Category
|
Syllabus
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online (CBT)
|
Exam Duration
|
90 Minutes
|
Negative Marking
|
1/3rd mark deducted for each wrong answer
|
Selection Process
|
CBT + Skill Test (Post-wise) + Document Verification + Medical Test
|
Official Website
|
rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus 2025
Candidates must go through the complete RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus 2025 to understand all important topics included in the exam before starting their preparation.
The syllabus is divided into four major subjects, General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and Mathematics. Only those candidates who qualify for the CBT will be invited for the next stage, which is the Skill Test based on the respective job profile.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus General Awareness
This section checks a candidate’s knowledge of current events and overall awareness of history, geography, polity, economics, and scientific developments. Staying updated with daily news, government schemes, and national achievements plays a key role in scoring well. Check the syllabus in the table below:
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
Current Affairs
|
National & International events, Sports, Awards & Honours, Important Dates
|
Indian History & Culture
|
Ancient, Medieval & Modern History, Indian Freedom Movement, Cultural Heritage
|
Geography
|
Indian & World Geography, Physical features, Environmental Geography
|
Economics
|
Indian Economy, Budget, Economic Policies, Basic concepts of economics
|
Polity
|
Indian Constitution, Governance System, Panchayati Raj, Public Administration
|
General Science
|
Basic Physics, Chemistry, Biology & Environmental Science concepts
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus for General Intelligence & Reasoning
This section includes 15 Multiple Choice Questions for 15 marks. It evaluates logical thinking, pattern recognition, and problem-solving ability. Check the important topics in the table below:
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
Analogies
|
Identify relations between words, numbers & figures
|
Classification
|
Identifying similar & different elements
|
Series
|
Number series, Alphabet series, Pattern recognition
|
Coding-Decoding
|
Interpretation of coded language
|
Puzzles
|
Seating arrangement, Logical puzzles
|
Syllogism
|
Deductive reasoning with statements (All/Some/None)
|
Venn Diagrams
|
Establish relationship between different sets
|
Data Interpretation
|
Read and analyze charts, tables, and graphs
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus for General Science
The questions are based on Class 10 level concepts from the three core branches of science:
-
Physics
-
Chemistry
-
Biology
A strong understanding of everyday scientific principles is essential for this section.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus for Mathematics
The Mathematics syllabus includes basic arithmetic and quantitative topics that test numerical skills and calculation accuracy. Candidates can check the syllabus in the table below:
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
Number System
|
Whole numbers, Integers, Fractions, Decimals
|
Algebr
|
Linear equations, Simplification, Factorization
|
Geometry
|
Lines, Angles, Triangles, Circles, Quadrilaterals
|
Mensuration
|
Area, Volume, Perimeter of shapes
|
Trigonometry
|
Basic ratios and applications
|
Statistics & Probability
|
Mean, Median, Mode, Probability basics
|
Ratio & Proportion
|
Applications in different scenarios
|
Percentages & Averages
|
Calculation and usage
|
Profit & Loss
|
Discount, cost price, selling price concepts
|
Simple & Compound Interest
|
Time-based interest calculations
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Pattern 2026
The RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Exam Pattern 2026 explains the marking system, duration, and number of questions asked in the Computer-Based Test (CBT). Candidates must understand the pattern thoroughly to create a strong preparation strategy. Below is the detailed exam structure for both Non-Translator and Translator posts.
RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Exam Pattern 2026 (For Posts Other Than Translator)
The CBT includes 100 questions for 100 marks. Every incorrect answer carries a penalty of 1/3rd mark deduction. Candidates can check exam pattern in the table below:
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
Professional Ability
|
50
|
50
|
90 Minutes (120 Minutes for PwBD Candidates)
|
General Awareness
|
15
|
15
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
15
|
15
|
Mathematics
|
10
|
10
|
General Science
|
10
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
100
RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Exam Pattern 2026 (Translator Posts)
This CBT consists of 100 questions, each worth 1 mark, and focuses mainly on language skills. Check the table below for exam pattern details:
|
Subject
|
Marks
|
No. of Questions
|
Hindi
|
30
|
30
|
English
|
20
|
20
|
General Knowledge, General Intelligence, Simple Arithmetic & Computer Knowledge
|
50
|
50
|
Total
|
100
|
100
RRB Skill Test Syllabus 2026
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts skill tests based on the specific job profile of candidates. These tests assess abilities in stenography, translation, performance, and teaching skills.
Stenography Skill Test
Candidates who clear the computer-based written exam are eligible for the stenography skill test. The RRB shortlists ten times the total applications for the Shorthand Exam (SST).
The test is conducted by regional railway boards using computer-based evaluation and carries 300 marks. Candidates must ensure KrutiDev and Mangal fonts are installed for Hindi typing tests. The test evaluates spell-checking and editing skills.
Marking Scheme: 1 mark deducted for major mistakes. 0.5 marks deducted for minor errors. 10% of total dictated words (including full and half errors).
Candidates can check the stenography speed and transcription time:
|
Type of Stenographer
|
Words Per Minute (WPM)
|
Transcription Time
|
English
|
80 WPM
|
50 minutes
|
Hindi
|
80 WPM
|
65 minutes
Translation Test
The Translation Test is mainly for Junior Hindi Translator posts. Candidates are shortlisted 10 times the number of vacancies. The exam assesses translation skills similar to shorthand tests. Scores from the Translation Test are included in the final selection results. The minimum passing marks was 60%.
Performance & Teacher Skill Test
Candidates applying for teaching roles such as TGT, PGT, PTI, PRT, music and dance teachers, and art masters are evaluated through performance and teaching skill tests.
-
Performance Test: Evaluates talents, performance quality, and related skills for music and dance teachers.
-
Teacher Skill Test: Assesses teaching approach, experience, and overall effectiveness in the classroom.
-
Minimum qualifying marks: 60%
