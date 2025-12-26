RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern, Selection Process, and More

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially published the latest RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus and Exam Pattern along with its notification. All aspirants planning to appear for this exam must carefully review the updated subjects, marking scheme, and question pattern. Candidates must know the complete syllabus to prepare and focus on the most important topics. This article provides the detailed RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Syllabus and Exam Pattern to support preparation. RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus 2026 Overview The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus 2025. This covers important subjects like General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Mathematics, and General Science. Check the overview in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exam Name RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Exam Posts Covered Junior Stenographer, Junior Translator, Staff & Welfare Inspector, Chief Law Assistant, Cook, PGT, TGT, Physical Training Instructor (Male & Female (EM)), Assistant Mistress (Jr. School), Music Mistress, Dance Mistress, Laboratory Assistant (School), Head Cook, Fingerprint Examiner Total Vacancies 1036 Category Syllabus Mode of Exam Online (CBT) Exam Duration 90 Minutes Negative Marking 1/3rd mark deducted for each wrong answer Selection Process CBT + Skill Test (Post-wise) + Document Verification + Medical Test Official Website rrbcdg.gov.in RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus 2025

Candidates must go through the complete RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus 2025 to understand all important topics included in the exam before starting their preparation. The syllabus is divided into four major subjects, General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and Mathematics. Only those candidates who qualify for the CBT will be invited for the next stage, which is the Skill Test based on the respective job profile. Also Check: RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Eligibility Criteria 2026 RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus General Awareness This section checks a candidate’s knowledge of current events and overall awareness of history, geography, polity, economics, and scientific developments. Staying updated with daily news, government schemes, and national achievements plays a key role in scoring well. Check the syllabus in the table below:

Subject Topics Current Affairs National & International events, Sports, Awards & Honours, Important Dates Indian History & Culture Ancient, Medieval & Modern History, Indian Freedom Movement, Cultural Heritage Geography Indian & World Geography, Physical features, Environmental Geography Economics Indian Economy, Budget, Economic Policies, Basic concepts of economics Polity Indian Constitution, Governance System, Panchayati Raj, Public Administration General Science Basic Physics, Chemistry, Biology & Environmental Science concepts RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus for General Intelligence & Reasoning This section includes 15 Multiple Choice Questions for 15 marks. It evaluates logical thinking, pattern recognition, and problem-solving ability. Check the important topics in the table below:

Subject Topics Analogies Identify relations between words, numbers & figures Classification Identifying similar & different elements Series Number series, Alphabet series, Pattern recognition Coding-Decoding Interpretation of coded language Puzzles Seating arrangement, Logical puzzles Syllogism Deductive reasoning with statements (All/Some/None) Venn Diagrams Establish relationship between different sets Data Interpretation Read and analyze charts, tables, and graphs RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus for General Science The questions are based on Class 10 level concepts from the three core branches of science: Physics

Chemistry

Biology A strong understanding of everyday scientific principles is essential for this section.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus for Mathematics The Mathematics syllabus includes basic arithmetic and quantitative topics that test numerical skills and calculation accuracy. Candidates can check the syllabus in the table below: Subject Topics Number System Whole numbers, Integers, Fractions, Decimals Algebr Linear equations, Simplification, Factorization Geometry Lines, Angles, Triangles, Circles, Quadrilaterals Mensuration Area, Volume, Perimeter of shapes Trigonometry Basic ratios and applications Statistics & Probability Mean, Median, Mode, Probability basics Ratio & Proportion Applications in different scenarios Percentages & Averages Calculation and usage Profit & Loss Discount, cost price, selling price concepts Simple & Compound Interest Time-based interest calculations

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Pattern 2026 The RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Exam Pattern 2026 explains the marking system, duration, and number of questions asked in the Computer-Based Test (CBT). Candidates must understand the pattern thoroughly to create a strong preparation strategy. Below is the detailed exam structure for both Non-Translator and Translator posts. RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Exam Pattern 2026 (For Posts Other Than Translator) The CBT includes 100 questions for 100 marks. Every incorrect answer carries a penalty of 1/3rd mark deduction. Candidates can check exam pattern in the table below: Section No. of Questions Maximum Marks Exam Duration Professional Ability 50 50 90 Minutes (120 Minutes for PwBD Candidates) General Awareness 15 15 General Intelligence & Reasoning 15 15 Mathematics 10 10 General Science 10 10 Total 100 100

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Exam Pattern 2026 (Translator Posts) This CBT consists of 100 questions, each worth 1 mark, and focuses mainly on language skills. Check the table below for exam pattern details: Subject Marks No. of Questions Hindi 30 30 English 20 20 General Knowledge, General Intelligence, Simple Arithmetic & Computer Knowledge 50 50 Total 100 100 RRB Skill Test Syllabus 2026 The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts skill tests based on the specific job profile of candidates. These tests assess abilities in stenography, translation, performance, and teaching skills. Stenography Skill Test Candidates who clear the computer-based written exam are eligible for the stenography skill test. The RRB shortlists ten times the total applications for the Shorthand Exam (SST).

The test is conducted by regional railway boards using computer-based evaluation and carries 300 marks. Candidates must ensure KrutiDev and Mangal fonts are installed for Hindi typing tests. The test evaluates spell-checking and editing skills. Marking Scheme: 1 mark deducted for major mistakes. 0.5 marks deducted for minor errors. 10% of total dictated words (including full and half errors). Candidates can check the stenography speed and transcription time: Type of Stenographer Words Per Minute (WPM) Transcription Time English 80 WPM 50 minutes Hindi 80 WPM 65 minutes Translation Test The Translation Test is mainly for Junior Hindi Translator posts. Candidates are shortlisted 10 times the number of vacancies. The exam assesses translation skills similar to shorthand tests. Scores from the Translation Test are included in the final selection results. The minimum passing marks was 60%.