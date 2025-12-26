UGC NET Admit Card 2025
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern, Selection Process, and More

By Mridula Sharma
Dec 26, 2025, 15:07 IST

The RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Syllabus 2026 covers General Awareness, Intelligence & Reasoning, Mathematics, and General Science. The exam includes CBT, Skill Test, Document Verification, and Medical Test. This article provides post-wise exam pattern, marking scheme, stenography, translation, and teaching skill test details.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus 2026
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus 2026

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially published the latest RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus and Exam Pattern along with its notification. All aspirants planning to appear for this exam must carefully review the updated subjects, marking scheme, and question pattern. 

Candidates must know the complete syllabus to prepare and focus on the most important topics. This article provides the detailed RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Syllabus and Exam Pattern to support preparation.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus 2026 Overview

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus 2025. This covers important subjects like General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Mathematics, and General Science. Check the overview in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Exam Name

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Exam

Posts Covered

Junior Stenographer, Junior Translator, Staff & Welfare Inspector, Chief Law Assistant, Cook, PGT, TGT, Physical Training Instructor (Male & Female (EM)), Assistant Mistress (Jr. School), Music Mistress, Dance Mistress, Laboratory Assistant (School), Head Cook, Fingerprint Examiner

Total Vacancies

1036

Category

Syllabus

Mode of Exam

Online (CBT)

Exam Duration

90 Minutes

Negative Marking

1/3rd mark deducted for each wrong answer

Selection Process

CBT + Skill Test (Post-wise) + Document Verification + Medical Test

Official Website

rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus 2025

Candidates must go through the complete RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus 2025 to understand all important topics included in the exam before starting their preparation.

The syllabus is divided into four major subjects, General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and Mathematics. Only those candidates who qualify for the CBT will be invited for the next stage, which is the Skill Test based on the respective job profile.

Also Check: 

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Eligibility Criteria 2026

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus General Awareness

This section checks a candidate’s knowledge of current events and overall awareness of history, geography, polity, economics, and scientific developments. Staying updated with daily news, government schemes, and national achievements plays a key role in scoring well. Check the syllabus in the table below:

Subject

Topics

Current Affairs

National & International events, Sports, Awards & Honours, Important Dates

Indian History & Culture

Ancient, Medieval & Modern History, Indian Freedom Movement, Cultural Heritage

Geography

Indian & World Geography, Physical features, Environmental Geography

Economics

Indian Economy, Budget, Economic Policies, Basic concepts of economics

Polity

Indian Constitution, Governance System, Panchayati Raj, Public Administration

General Science

Basic Physics, Chemistry, Biology & Environmental Science concepts

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus for General Intelligence & Reasoning

This section includes 15 Multiple Choice Questions for 15 marks. It evaluates logical thinking, pattern recognition, and problem-solving ability. Check the important topics in the table below:

Subject

Topics

Analogies

Identify relations between words, numbers & figures

Classification

Identifying similar & different elements

Series

Number series, Alphabet series, Pattern recognition

Coding-Decoding

Interpretation of coded language

Puzzles

Seating arrangement, Logical puzzles

Syllogism

Deductive reasoning with statements (All/Some/None)

Venn Diagrams

Establish relationship between different sets

Data Interpretation

Read and analyze charts, tables, and graphs

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus for General Science

The questions are based on Class 10 level concepts from the three core branches of science:

  • Physics

  • Chemistry

  • Biology

A strong understanding of everyday scientific principles is essential for this section.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus for Mathematics

The Mathematics syllabus includes basic arithmetic and quantitative topics that test numerical skills and calculation accuracy. Candidates can check the syllabus in the table below:

Subject

Topics

Number System

Whole numbers, Integers, Fractions, Decimals

Algebr 

Linear equations, Simplification, Factorization

Geometry

Lines, Angles, Triangles, Circles, Quadrilaterals

Mensuration

Area, Volume, Perimeter of shapes

Trigonometry

Basic ratios and applications

Statistics & Probability

Mean, Median, Mode, Probability basics

Ratio & Proportion

Applications in different scenarios

Percentages & Averages

Calculation and usage

Profit & Loss

Discount, cost price, selling price concepts

Simple & Compound Interest

Time-based interest calculations

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Pattern 2026

The RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Exam Pattern 2026 explains the marking system, duration, and number of questions asked in the Computer-Based Test (CBT). Candidates must understand the pattern thoroughly to create a strong preparation strategy. Below is the detailed exam structure for both Non-Translator and Translator posts.

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Exam Pattern 2026 (For Posts Other Than Translator)

The CBT includes 100 questions for 100 marks. Every incorrect answer carries a penalty of 1/3rd mark deduction. Candidates can check exam pattern in the table below:

Section

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Exam Duration

Professional Ability

50

50

90 Minutes (120 Minutes for PwBD Candidates)

General Awareness

15

15

General Intelligence & Reasoning

15

15

Mathematics

10

10

General Science

10

10

Total

100

100

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Exam Pattern 2026 (Translator Posts)

This CBT consists of 100 questions, each worth 1 mark, and focuses mainly on language skills. Check the table below for exam pattern details:

Subject

Marks

No. of Questions

Hindi

30

30

English

20

20

General Knowledge, General Intelligence, Simple Arithmetic & Computer Knowledge

50

50

Total

100

100

RRB Skill Test Syllabus 2026

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts skill tests based on the specific job profile of candidates. These tests assess abilities in stenography, translation, performance, and teaching skills.

Stenography Skill Test

Candidates who clear the computer-based written exam are eligible for the stenography skill test. The RRB shortlists ten times the total applications for the Shorthand Exam (SST).

The test is conducted by regional railway boards using computer-based evaluation and carries 300 marks. Candidates must ensure KrutiDev and Mangal fonts are installed for Hindi typing tests. The test evaluates spell-checking and editing skills.

Marking Scheme: 1 mark deducted for major mistakes. 0.5 marks deducted for minor errors. 10% of total dictated words (including full and half errors).

Candidates can check the stenography speed and transcription time:

Type of Stenographer

Words Per Minute (WPM)

Transcription Time

English

80 WPM

50 minutes

Hindi

80 WPM

65 minutes

Translation Test

The Translation Test is mainly for Junior Hindi Translator posts. Candidates are shortlisted 10 times the number of vacancies. The exam assesses translation skills similar to shorthand tests. Scores from the Translation Test are included in the final selection results. The minimum passing marks was 60%.

Performance & Teacher Skill Test

Candidates applying for teaching roles such as TGT, PGT, PTI, PRT, music and dance teachers, and art masters are evaluated through performance and teaching skill tests.

  • Performance Test: Evaluates talents, performance quality, and related skills for music and dance teachers.

  • Teacher Skill Test: Assesses teaching approach, experience, and overall effectiveness in the classroom.

  • Minimum qualifying marks: 60%

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

