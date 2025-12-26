RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Eligibility Criteria 2026: Check Age Limit and Education Qualification

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Eligibility 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the eligibility criteria for the RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories posts in its latest notification. These eligibility rules are different for each post. So candidates must carefully review them before submitting their application form. Meeting all the requirements is important to avoid disqualification during the selection process. Candidates must be at least 18 years old to apply for all posts. Additionally, applicants must present their valid and original documents at the time of document verification. Those who successfully prove their eligibility through documents will be considered for final selection. This article will provide the complete post-wise RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Eligibility Criteria to help candidates.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Eligibility Criteria 2025 include several important rules that every candidate must meet to be considered for the recruitment process. These conditions may vary depending on the post you are applying for. Candidates must check the complete eligibility standards before filling out the application form. Below is an overview of the major eligibility requirements for RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories posts: Eligibility Aspect Details Age Limit Minimum 18 years; Upper age varies by post (generally up to 48 years) Educational Qualification Different qualifications required for different posts as per job role Nationality Must be an Indian citizen Number of Attempts Unlimited, until the candidate reaches the maximum age limit

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Eligibility Criteria 2026 The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Eligibility Criteria 2026 include important rules related to age limit, academic qualifications, nationality, and relevant experience. All applicants must meet these conditions to participate in the recruitment process. Any candidate failing to satisfy the eligibility requirements will be disqualified at a later stage. Candidates can check the detailed eligibility criteria below for reference.

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Age Limit 2026 The age limit for RRB M&I Categories posts differs depending on the position. Candidates must fall within the minimum and maximum age as specified for their desired post.

Check the post-wise age limit in the table below: Post Category Minimum Age Maximum Age Senior Publicity Inspector 18 years 33 years Laboratory Assistant / Grade III 18 years 30 years Junior Translator (Hindi) 18 years 33 years Chief Law Assistant 18 years 40 years Staff & Welfare Inspector 18 years 33 years Scientific Assistant (Training) 18 years 35 years Public Prosecutor 18 years 35 years RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Age Relaxation 2026 Candidates belonging to reserved categories are provided upper age limit relaxation as per Government rules. These relaxations help eligible candidates apply even if they exceed the standard maximum age limit for their respective posts. Below is the detailed age relaxation applicable for different categories:

Category Sub-Category Age Relaxation / Maximum Upper Age SC / ST — Upper age limit + 5 years OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) — Upper age limit + 3 years Ex-Servicemen with at least 6 months service after attestation UR & EWS Upper age limit + 3 years (after deducting actual service from age) OBC (NCL) Upper age limit + 6 years (after deducting service period from age) SC & ST Upper age limit + 8 years (after deducting service period from age) Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) UR & EWS Upper age limit + 10 years OBC (NCL) Upper age limit + 13 years SC & ST Upper age limit + 15 years Railway employees (Group C / erstwhile Group D / Casual Labour / Substitutes) with minimum 3 years of service UR & EWS Up to 40 years OBC (NCL) Up to 43 years SC & ST Up to 45 years Employees in Railway Quasi-Administrative offices (e.g., Railway Canteens, Co-operative Societies) UR & EWS Age relaxation up to length of service or 5 years (whichever is less) OBC (NCL) Same rule; maximum up to 46/51 years depending on post group SC & ST Same rule; maximum up to 48/53 years depending on post group Widowed / Divorced / Judicially separated women (not remarried) UR & EWS Up to 35 years OBC (NCL) Up to 38 years SC & ST Up to 40 years

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Educational Qualification 2026 Candidates must meet the required educational standards for their chosen post to apply for the RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2026. The qualifications differ for each role, ensuring that only suitable candidates with the right skills and background are selected. Below is the detailed post-wise educational qualification requirement: Post Category Required Educational Qualification Lab Assistant Grade III 12th (10+2) or equivalent with Science subjects (Physics & Chemistry). Staff & W3eelfare Inspector Graduation + any one of the following: (A) Diploma in Labour/Social Welfare (B) Diploma in Labour Laws (C) LLB with Labour Laws papers (D) PG Diploma in Personnel Management (E) MBA (Personnel Management) from a Govt.-recognized institute (F) MBA/HR from a recognized institution (G) PG Diploma in HRM with Personnel Management subjects from a Govt.-recognized institution Chief Law Assistant Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LLB) + 3 years practicing experience as Pleader at Bar Serving Railway employees who are Law Graduates can also apply Public Prosecutor Graduate in Law from a recognized University + Minimum 5 years of experience as an Advocate Senior Publicity Inspector Bachelor’s Degree + Diploma in Public Relations / Advertising / Journalism / Mass Communication from a recognized institution Desirable: 2 years of relevant work experience Scientific Assistant (Training) Second Class Master’s Degree in Psychology + 1 year experience in Psychological test administration Desirable: Knowledge of Computers & Statistics, Specialization in Industrial/Organizational Psychology Junior Translator (Hindi) Master’s Degree in Hindi/English with the other language as compulsory/elective subject at Degree level OR Master’s Degree in any subject with Hindi/English as medium of examination & other language as compulsory/elective subject OR Master’s Degree in any subject with Hindi & English as compulsory/elective subjects + Diploma/Certificate in Translation (Hindi ↔ English) or 2 years experience in translation work in Central/State Govt. office or PSU

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Nationality Criteria Candidates must belong to any one of the following nationality categories according to the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Eligibility Criteria: A citizen of India, or

A subject of Nepal, or

A subject of Bhutan, or

A Tibetan refugee who came to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, or from East African nations such as Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika & Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Candidates belonging to categories (b), (c), (d), and (e) must obtain a certificate of eligibility issued by the Government of India to be considered eligible for the recruitment.