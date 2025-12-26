RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Eligibility Criteria 2026: Check Age Limit and Education Qualification

UGC NET Admit Card 2025
The RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Eligibility Criteria 2026 outlines key requirements, including age limits, post-specific educational qualifications, nationality, and experience. Reserved candidates also get age relaxations as per government norms. Candidates must verify eligibility before submitting applications. Check this article for more details.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Eligibility Criteria 2026
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Eligibility Criteria 2026

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Eligibility 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the eligibility criteria for the RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories posts in its latest notification. These eligibility rules are different for each post. So candidates must carefully review them before submitting their application form. Meeting all the requirements is important to avoid disqualification during the selection process.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old to apply for all posts. Additionally, applicants must present their valid and original documents at the time of document verification. Those who successfully prove their eligibility through documents will be considered for final selection.

This article will provide the complete post-wise RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Eligibility Criteria to help candidates.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview

The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Eligibility Criteria 2025 include several important rules that every candidate must meet to be considered for the recruitment process. These conditions may vary depending on the post you are applying for. Candidates must check the complete eligibility standards before filling out the application form.

Below is an overview of the major eligibility requirements for RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories posts:

Eligibility Aspect

Details

Age Limit

Minimum 18 years; Upper age varies by post (generally up to 48 years)

Educational Qualification

Different qualifications required for different posts as per job role

Nationality

Must be an Indian citizen

Number of Attempts

Unlimited, until the candidate reaches the maximum age limit

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Eligibility Criteria 2026

The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Eligibility Criteria 2026 include important rules related to age limit, academic qualifications, nationality, and relevant experience. All applicants must meet these conditions to participate in the recruitment process. Any candidate failing to satisfy the eligibility requirements will be disqualified at a later stage.

Candidates can check the detailed eligibility criteria below for reference.

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Age Limit 2026

The age limit for RRB M&I Categories posts differs depending on the position. Candidates must fall within the minimum and maximum age as specified for their desired post.

Check the post-wise age limit in the table below:

Post Category

Minimum Age

Maximum Age

Senior Publicity Inspector

18 years

33 years

Laboratory Assistant / Grade III

18 years

30 years

Junior Translator (Hindi)

18 years

33 years

Chief Law Assistant

18 years

40 years

Staff & Welfare Inspector

18 years

33 years

Scientific Assistant (Training)

18 years

35 years

Public Prosecutor

18 years

35 years

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Age Relaxation 2026

Candidates belonging to reserved categories are provided upper age limit relaxation as per Government rules. These relaxations help eligible candidates apply even if they exceed the standard maximum age limit for their respective posts.

Below is the detailed age relaxation applicable for different categories:

Category

Sub-Category

Age Relaxation / Maximum Upper Age

SC / ST

Upper age limit + 5 years

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)

Upper age limit + 3 years

Ex-Servicemen with at least 6 months service after attestation

UR & EWS

Upper age limit + 3 years (after deducting actual service from age)

OBC (NCL)

Upper age limit + 6 years (after deducting service period from age)

SC & ST

Upper age limit + 8 years (after deducting service period from age)

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)

UR & EWS

Upper age limit + 10 years

OBC (NCL)

Upper age limit + 13 years

SC & ST

Upper age limit + 15 years

Railway employees (Group C / erstwhile Group D / Casual Labour / Substitutes) with minimum 3 years of service

UR & EWS

Up to 40 years

OBC (NCL)

Up to 43 years

SC & ST

Up to 45 years

Employees in Railway Quasi-Administrative offices (e.g., Railway Canteens, Co-operative Societies)

UR & EWS

Age relaxation up to length of service or 5 years (whichever is less)

OBC (NCL)

Same rule; maximum up to 46/51 years depending on post group

SC & ST

Same rule; maximum up to 48/53 years depending on post group

Widowed / Divorced / Judicially separated women (not remarried)

UR & EWS

Up to 35 years

OBC (NCL)

Up to 38 years

SC & ST

Up to 40 years

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Educational Qualification 2026

Candidates must meet the required educational standards for their chosen post to apply for the RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2026. The qualifications differ for each role, ensuring that only suitable candidates with the right skills and background are selected.

Below is the detailed post-wise educational qualification requirement:

Post Category

Required Educational Qualification

Lab Assistant Grade III

12th (10+2) or equivalent with Science subjects (Physics & Chemistry).

Staff & W3eelfare Inspector

Graduation + any one of the following:

(A) Diploma in Labour/Social Welfare

(B) Diploma in Labour Laws

(C) LLB with Labour Laws papers

(D) PG Diploma in Personnel Management

(E) MBA (Personnel Management) from a Govt.-recognized institute

(F) MBA/HR from a recognized institution

(G) PG Diploma in HRM with Personnel Management subjects from a Govt.-recognized institution

Chief Law Assistant

Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LLB) + 3 years practicing experience as Pleader at Bar

Serving Railway employees who are Law Graduates can also apply

Public Prosecutor

Graduate in Law from a recognized University + Minimum 5 years of experience as an Advocate

Senior Publicity Inspector

Bachelor’s Degree + Diploma in Public Relations / Advertising / Journalism / Mass Communication from a recognized institution

Desirable: 2 years of relevant work experience

Scientific Assistant (Training)

Second Class Master’s Degree in Psychology + 1 year experience in Psychological test administration

Desirable: Knowledge of Computers & Statistics, Specialization in Industrial/Organizational Psychology

Junior Translator (Hindi)

Master’s Degree in Hindi/English with the other language as compulsory/elective subject at Degree level 

OR

Master’s Degree in any subject with Hindi/English as medium of examination & other language as compulsory/elective subject 

OR

Master’s Degree in any subject with Hindi & English as compulsory/elective subjects

+ Diploma/Certificate in Translation (Hindi ↔ English) or 2 years experience in translation work in Central/State Govt. office or PSU

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Nationality Criteria

Candidates must belong to any one of the following nationality categories according to the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Eligibility Criteria:

  • A citizen of India, or

  • A subject of Nepal, or

  • A subject of Bhutan, or

  • A Tibetan refugee who came to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

  • A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, or from East African nations such as Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika & Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Candidates belonging to categories (b), (c), (d), and (e) must obtain a certificate of eligibility issued by the Government of India to be considered eligible for the recruitment.

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Number of Attempts

There is no restriction on the number of attempts for this exam. Candidates can appear for the RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment multiple times, as long as they continue to meet the prescribed age limit and other eligibility conditions.

