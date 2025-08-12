RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus 2025: Subject Wise Syllabus, Download PDF Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the detailed RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories syllabus 2025 along with official notification on the official website. Candidates who are going to appear for the RRB Ministerial and Isolated syllabus shall familiarize themselves with the syllabus and familiarize themselves with the topics which are asked in the exam. The RRB MI syllabus mainly consists of three stages: a Computer-Based Test (CBT) Skill Test (post specific), and Document Verification & Medical Examination. The CBT consists of subjects that include Professional Ability, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Mathematics and General Science. Candidates can go through this post to check out the important topics which are covered in the exam and also download PDF.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus 2025
The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories or RRB MI syllabus for CBT is based on 10th standard. The subjects that are asked in this consist of Professional Ability, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Mathematics and General Science. This post will help you come across the important topics which are asked in the exam, thereby easing your preparation for the exam.
With the RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories exam being scheduled for 10th to 12th September 2025, candidates should level up their preparation. Candidates can also download the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories exam syllabus PDF to have a compiled list of topics that shall be asked in the exam. Go through this post to know further information on the syllabus and the topics asked.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus 2025: Check Exam Pattern
The CBT is the first stage of the RRB MI selection process. It consists of subjects that include Professional Ability, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Mathematics and General Science. Candidates who secure the RRB ministerial and isolated categories cut off marks will be eliogble to appear for the next stage of the exam.
- The section wise number of questions and marks for all the posts except Junior Translator/Hindi are detailed below.
- The exam shall be held for a duration of 90 minutes while candidates belonging to PwBD will be given 120 minutes to complete the exam.
- All the questions are objective in nature for a total of 100 marks, 1 mark for each question.
- Each incorrect answer will lead to negative marking of 1/3 .
- The following table displays the RRB MI exam pattern for CBT.
|
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Pattern
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Professional Ability
|
50
|
50
|
90 Minutes
120 Minutes (PwBD Candidates)
|
General Awareness
|
15
|
15
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
15
|
15
|
Mathematics
|
10
|
10
|
General Science
|
10
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
100
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus 2025: Subject Wise
The subject wise details of the RRB MI syllabus has been given below.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Mathematics Syllabus
The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Maths syllabus shall be based on 10th level. It will have basic questions on BODMAS, Decimal, Fractions, LCM, HCF, etc. Here is a list of important topics covered in Maths syllabus:
- Number System: Whole numbers, integers, fractions, decimals
- BODMAS
- Decimal
- Fraction
- Square Root
- Age Calculations
- Calendar and Clock
- Pipes and Cistern
- LCM and HCF
- Algebra: Simplification, factorization, linear equations.
- Geometry: Basic concepts of lines, angles, triangles, circles, and quadrilaterals.
- Mensuration: Calculation of area, volume, and perimeter of different shapes.
- Trigonometry: Basic trigonometric ratios and their applications.
- Statistics and Probability: Mean, median, mode, standard deviation, and basic probability.
- Ratio and Proportion: Concepts and applications.
- Percentages and Averages: Calculation and applications.
- Profit and Loss: Basic problems on profit, loss, and discount.
- Simple and Compound Interest: Calculation of interest over time.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories General Intelligence and Reasoning Syllabus
The RRB General Intelligence and Reasoning syllabus tests the candidates' concepts on basic problems. Candidates can check the topics covered in this section below:
- Analogies
- Alphabetical and Number Series
- Coding and Decoding
- Mathematical Operations
- Relationships
- Syllogism
- Jumbling
- Venn Diagram
- Data Interpretation and Sufficiency
- Conclusions and Decision Making
- Similarities and Differences
- Analytical Reasoning
- Classification
- Directions
- Statement- Arguments and Assumptions, etc.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories General Awareness Syllabus
Candidates need to know the latest current affairs from India and around the World. RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories syllabus for General Awareness has been listed below.
- Knowledge of Current Affairs
- Indian Geography
- Culture and History of India including freedom movement
- Indian Polity and Constitution
- Indian Economy
- Environmental issues concerning India and the World
- Sports
- General scientific and technological developments etc.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Physics, Chemistry and Life Sciences Syllabus
The RRB Ministerial and Isolated syllabus for General Science consists of three subjects which are Physics, Chemistry and Life Sciences. All the questions will be based on 10th standard level. Here is a list of important topics covered in this subject:
- Chemical Reactions
- Acids, bases and Salts
- Metals and Nonmetals
- Carbon and its Compounds
- Periodic Classification of Elements, Life Processes
- How do organisms reproduce?
- Heredity and Evolution
- Light – Reflection and Refraction
- Sound
- Matter – Nature and Behaviour: definition, nature of matter, nature of particles, structure of atoms
- Organisation in the Living World: cell, tissues, organs, organ system, organism, biological diversity, health and diseases
- Motion, Force and Work: motion, force and Newton's laws
- Human eye and colourful world, etc.
