RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Date 2025 Out: Check CBT Exam Schedule and Timings

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Date 2025 has been released by the RRB on its website. The candidates who have applied for the exam for filling up 1036 vacancies had been eagerly waiting for the exam date to be released. With the exam dates being released, the aspirants can finally heave a sigh of relief and level up their preparation for the exam. The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories exam date has been scheduled from 10th to 12th September 2025. Read on to know the exam timings, schedule, admit card details, etc.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Date 2025 Out
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories exam date 2025 on its official website. The candidates who have applied for 1036 vacancies online will be able to appear for the exam on the scheduled date. The official notice for the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories exam date can be checked online on the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories exam is going to be held on three days, i.e. on 10th, 11th and 12th September 2025.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Date 2025 Official Notice
The official notice regarding the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories exam date has been released by the RRB officials on the website. Candidates should check out the RRB Ministerial Isolated Categories syllabus to level up their preparation. Below, we have shared the official notice for reference.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Schedule 2025
The following table gives you the details on the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories exam date, schedule to keep a track of the events.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Online Application Link
|
7th January 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
28th February 2025 (11:59 pm)
|
City Intimation Slip Releases on
|
10 days before exam date
|
RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Admit Card 2025
|
4 days before exam date
|
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Date 2025
|
10th to 12th September 2025
|
RRB Railway Teacher Exam Date 2025
|
10th to 12th September 2025
What is the Mode of RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2025 Exam?
As per the notice released, the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories the exam is going to be held only in online mode, i.e. it will be a computer based test.
When will RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Admit Card 2025 be released?
The candidates who have applied for the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories exam will be able to download the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories admit card 2025 online 4 days prior to the exam date. The link to download the admit card shall be made available here as well once it has been released.
