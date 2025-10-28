Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
UP Police Computer Operator GK Questions 2025: Important MCQs with Answers

By Mridula Sharma
Oct 28, 2025, 15:54 IST

UP Police Computer Operator GK Questions section is vital for scoring well in the exam. Candidates can boost their confidence and perform better in the upcoming UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025 with these questions. This article provides important questions, a free PDF download link, and simple preparation tips.

UP Police Computer Operator GK Questions 2025

UP Police Computer Operator GK Questions: The UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025 is scheduled for 1 and 2 November for candidates seeking a government job in the Uttar Pradesh Police Department. The examination tests a candidate’s computer knowledge, reasoning skills, and general awareness. The General Knowledge (GK) section plays a vital role in securing a good score.

Understanding the UP Police Computer Operator GK Questions helps candidates prepare effectively and boost their confidence before the exam. This section usually includes topics from History, Geography, Polity, Science, Computer Awareness, and Current Affairs. This article provides important UP Police Computer Operator GK Questions, a downloadable GK PDF, and effective preparation strategies to help candidates succeed in the upcoming exam.

UP Police Computer Operator GK Questions 

Below are some of the most expected and important UP Police Computer Operator GK Questions based on previous exam trends. Practice them carefully to understand the question pattern and difficulty level.

Q.1. Who introduced the silver Tanka and copper Jital coins in India?

a) Balban

b) Iltutmish

c) Qutb-ud-din Aibak

d) Alauddin Khilji

Ans. b) Iltutmish

Q.2. The first woman president of the Indian National Congress was?

a) Sarojini Naidu

b) Annie Besant

c) Indira Gandhi

d) Vijayalakshmi Pandit

Ans. b) Annie Besant

Q.3. The Jain Temple at Pattadakal was built by which dynasty?

a) Pallavas

b) Rashtrakutas

c) Cholas

d) Chalukyas

Ans. b) Rashtrakutas

Q.4. The Itai-Itai disease is caused by which metal pollution?

a) Mercury

b) Cadmium

c) Lead

d) Arsenic

Ans. b) Cadmium

Q.5. Which valley is the largest in the Shiwalik range?

a) Kangra Valley

b) Dehra Dun

c) Kashmir Valley

d) Manali Valley

Ans. b) Dehra Dun

Q.6. The motion of the moon around the Earth is due to which force?

a) Centrifugal Force

b) Centripetal Force

c) Gravitational Pull

d) Rotational Force

Ans. b) Centripetal Force

Q.7. Which among the following is not a 4th generation computer?

a) Apple II

b) IBM PC

c) ICL 2900

d) TRS-80

Ans. c) ICL 2900

Q.8. Tamil Nadu receives most of its rainfall in which months?

a) June–July

b) July–August

c) October–November

d) December–January

Ans. c) October–November

Q.9. MOM, launched by ISRO, stands for what?

a) Mars Orbital Machine

b) Mars Orbit Mission

c) Mars Orbiter Mission

d) Mission on Mars

Ans. c) Mars Orbiter Mission

Q.10. Which classical dance form uses colorful facial makeup?

a) Bharatanatyam

b) Kathakali

c) Manipuri

d) Odissi

Ans. b) Kathakali

Q.11. Who was the first Governor-General of India?

a) Lord Dalhousie

b) Lord Mountbatten

c) Warren Hastings

d) Lord Canning

Ans. c) Warren Hastings

Q.12. Which planet is known as the “Morning Star”?

a) Mars

b) Venus

c) Mercury

d) Jupiter

Ans. b) Venus

Q.13. In which year did the Revolt of 1857 take place?

a) 1848

b) 1857

c) 1869

d) 1875

Ans. b) 1857

Q.14. The Constitution of India came into effect on?

a) 26th January 1947

b) 26th November 1949

c) 26th January 1950

d) 15th August 1947

Ans. c) 26th January 1950

Q.15. Who is known as the Missile Man of India?

a) Dr. Homi Bhabha

b) Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

c) Dr. Vikram Sarabhai

d) Rakesh Sharma

Ans. b) Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

Q.16. Which river is also known as the “Sorrow of Bihar”?

a) Ganga

b) Koshi

c) Yamuna

d) Son

Ans. b) Koshi

Q.17. What is the capital of Uttarakhand?

a) Nainital

b) Dehradun

c) Haridwar

d) Almora

Ans. b) Dehradun

Q.18. What is the chemical formula of water?

a) H₂O

b) CO₂

c) NaCl

d) O₂

Ans. a) H₂O

Q.19. Which key combination is used to copy a selected item on a computer?

a) Ctrl + C

b) Ctrl + V

c) Ctrl + X

d) Ctrl + P

Ans. a) Ctrl + C

Q.20. Which Indian city is known as the “City of Nawabs”?

a) Lucknow

b) Hyderabad

c) Bhopal

d) Patna

Ans. a) Lucknow

UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025

UP Police Computer Operator GK Questions PDF

Candidates who wish to prepare offline can download the UP Police Computer Operator GK Questions PDF containing more than important questions with answers. This PDF includes History, Polity, Science, and Computer Awareness topics designed according to the latest syllabus.

Download UP Police Computer Operator GK Questions PDF (Click Here)

This PDF will help revise regularly and strengthen the preparation for the upcoming exam.

How to Prepare for UP Police Computer Operator GK?

Preparation for the UP Police Computer Operator GK section requires discipline and smart planning. The following are some simple and effective tips to help candidates perform well:

  • Start by knowing all the topics included in the General Knowledge section such as History, Polity, Geography, Science, and Computer Awareness. 

  • Make it a habit to read newspapers, online news, and government portals like PIB or Press Trust of India. Focus on state-level news related to Uttar Pradesh along with national events.

  • Use reliable books like Lucent’s General Knowledge and NCERTs for basic subjects. For Computer GK, refer to Arihant’s Computer Awareness guide.

  • Make short notes of key facts, dates, and abbreviations. Revise them every week to ensure to remember them during the exam.

  • Practice online test series regularly. Mock tests help understand the question pattern and improve speed and accuracy.

  • Go through UP Police Computer Operator Previous Year Paperto identify repeated topics. 

  • GK preparation takes time. Be patient and consistent. A few minutes of daily revision can help score very high in this section.

