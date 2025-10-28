UP Police Computer Operator GK Questions 2025: Important MCQs with Answers

UP Police Computer Operator GK Questions: The UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025 is scheduled for 1 and 2 November for candidates seeking a government job in the Uttar Pradesh Police Department. The examination tests a candidate’s computer knowledge, reasoning skills, and general awareness. The General Knowledge (GK) section plays a vital role in securing a good score. Understanding the UP Police Computer Operator GK Questions helps candidates prepare effectively and boost their confidence before the exam. This section usually includes topics from History, Geography, Polity, Science, Computer Awareness, and Current Affairs. This article provides important UP Police Computer Operator GK Questions, a downloadable GK PDF, and effective preparation strategies to help candidates succeed in the upcoming exam.

UP Police Computer Operator GK Questions Below are some of the most expected and important UP Police Computer Operator GK Questions based on previous exam trends. Practice them carefully to understand the question pattern and difficulty level. Q.1. Who introduced the silver Tanka and copper Jital coins in India? a) Balban b) Iltutmish c) Qutb-ud-din Aibak d) Alauddin Khilji Ans. b) Iltutmish Q.2. The first woman president of the Indian National Congress was? a) Sarojini Naidu b) Annie Besant c) Indira Gandhi d) Vijayalakshmi Pandit Ans. b) Annie Besant Q.3. The Jain Temple at Pattadakal was built by which dynasty? a) Pallavas b) Rashtrakutas c) Cholas d) Chalukyas Ans. b) Rashtrakutas Q.4. The Itai-Itai disease is caused by which metal pollution? a) Mercury b) Cadmium c) Lead d) Arsenic Ans. b) Cadmium Q.5. Which valley is the largest in the Shiwalik range?

a) Kangra Valley b) Dehra Dun c) Kashmir Valley d) Manali Valley Ans. b) Dehra Dun Q.6. The motion of the moon around the Earth is due to which force? a) Centrifugal Force b) Centripetal Force c) Gravitational Pull d) Rotational Force Ans. b) Centripetal Force Q.7. Which among the following is not a 4th generation computer? a) Apple II b) IBM PC c) ICL 2900 d) TRS-80 Ans. c) ICL 2900 Q.8. Tamil Nadu receives most of its rainfall in which months? a) June–July b) July–August c) October–November d) December–January Ans. c) October–November Q.9. MOM, launched by ISRO, stands for what? a) Mars Orbital Machine b) Mars Orbit Mission c) Mars Orbiter Mission d) Mission on Mars Ans. c) Mars Orbiter Mission Q.10. Which classical dance form uses colorful facial makeup? a) Bharatanatyam b) Kathakali c) Manipuri d) Odissi Ans. b) Kathakali

Q.11. Who was the first Governor-General of India? a) Lord Dalhousie b) Lord Mountbatten c) Warren Hastings d) Lord Canning Ans. c) Warren Hastings Q.12. Which planet is known as the “Morning Star”? a) Mars b) Venus c) Mercury d) Jupiter Ans. b) Venus Q.13. In which year did the Revolt of 1857 take place? a) 1848 b) 1857 c) 1869 d) 1875 Ans. b) 1857 Q.14. The Constitution of India came into effect on? a) 26th January 1947 b) 26th November 1949 c) 26th January 1950 d) 15th August 1947 Ans. c) 26th January 1950 Q.15. Who is known as the Missile Man of India? a) Dr. Homi Bhabha b) Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam c) Dr. Vikram Sarabhai d) Rakesh Sharma Ans. b) Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Q.16. Which river is also known as the “Sorrow of Bihar”? a) Ganga b) Koshi c) Yamuna d) Son Ans. b) Koshi Q.17. What is the capital of Uttarakhand? a) Nainital

b) Dehradun c) Haridwar d) Almora Ans. b) Dehradun Q.18. What is the chemical formula of water? a) H₂O b) CO₂ c) NaCl d) O₂ Ans. a) H₂O Q.19. Which key combination is used to copy a selected item on a computer? a) Ctrl + C b) Ctrl + V c) Ctrl + X d) Ctrl + P Ans. a) Ctrl + C Q.20. Which Indian city is known as the "City of Nawabs"? a) Lucknow b) Hyderabad c) Bhopal d) Patna Ans. a) Lucknow

UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025 UP Police Computer Operator GK Questions PDF Candidates who wish to prepare offline can download the UP Police Computer Operator GK Questions PDF containing more than important questions with answers. This PDF includes History, Polity, Science, and Computer Awareness topics designed according to the latest syllabus.