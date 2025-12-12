Punjab Winter Vacation Dates 2025-2026: Check School Closing and Reopening Schedule

Winter vacation is one of the most awaited breaks for students, teachers, and parents in Punjab. With the cold season approaching, everyone has been eagerly waiting to know when schools will close for winter vacations in Punjab in 2025 and the exact reopening date. The Punjab School Education Department has now officially released the winter holiday schedule along with the updated winter school timings, making it easier for families to plan ahead. Check this article to know the complete winter vacation dates, school reopening schedule, and revised timings for the 2025-26 academic session. Punjab Winter Vacations 2025–26: Official Dates Announced The Punjab School Education Department has confirmed the winter break for all public and private schools across the state for the 2025-26 academic year.

Winter Vacation Start Date: 22 December 2025

Winter Vacation End Date: 10 January 2026

School Reopening Date: 11 January 2026 The department has also instructed all school heads to ensure strict implementation of the official holiday schedule. This break gives students ample time to rest, enjoy the festive season, and prepare for the upcoming academic term. Updated Winter School Timings in Punjab (2025-26) Before announcing the vacation, the Punjab government had already revised the school timings due to dropping temperatures and shorter days. The new timings are applicable from November 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026: 🔹 Primary Schools: 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM 🔹 Middle, High & Senior Secondary Schools: 9:00 AM to 3:20 PM These revised timings are being followed across all government schools in the state to ensure student safety and comfort during the winter months.

Last Year’s Winter Vacation Schedule in Punjab (2024-25) To give context to this year’s break, here’s a quick look at last year’s winter vacation dates: Winter Vacation 2024: 24 December 2024 to 31 December 2024

No extension was announced, and schools reopened on January 1, 2025 .

From January 1 to January 14, 2024 , schools operated with revised timings: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Comparatively, this year’s break (2025-26) is longer, offering students nearly three weeks of holidays. Why the Winter Schedule Matters for Students and Parents The longer winter break this year gives students the perfect chance to: Spend quality time with family

Enjoy seasonal festivities

Revise lessons for the upcoming term

Rejuvenate after months of academic workload Parents and guardians are advised to plan travel, childcare, and learning activities in line with the updated schedule.