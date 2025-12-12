NEET UG 2026: Physics Formula Sheet, Download PDF

Physics Formula Sheet for NEET UG 2026: As NEET UG 2026 is expected to be conducted in the first week of May 2026, the official announcement of NEET UG 2026 Exam date will be announced soon in January 2026 (expected). Candidates must be fully prepared, especially for the Physics section. Physics is often considered one of the most challenging subjects in NEET, and having a clear understanding of key formulas can make a big difference in scoring well.

The NEET Physics Formula Sheet is crucial for last-minute revision. With the exam duration reduced to 180 minutes, quick access to essential formulas can help save precious time during the exam. Understanding the Physics Formula Sheet can maximise your chances of success. This article covers the important Physics formulas, chapter-wise weightage, and tips for effective last-minute revision. It also includes a downloadable PDF for quick access to key formulas, helping you stay organised and ready for the exam.