EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

NEET UG 2026: Physics Formula Sheet, Download PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 12, 2025, 17:49 IST

Access the NEET UG 2026 Physics formula sheet PDF for quick reference. Download essential formulas covering Mechanics, Thermodynamics, Optics, and more key concepts for last minute revision. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Physics Formula Sheet for NEET UG 2026: As NEET UG 2026 is expected to be conducted in the first week of May 2026, the official announcement of NEET UG 2026 Exam date will be announced soon in January 2026 (expected). Candidates must be fully prepared, especially for the Physics section. Physics is often considered one of the most challenging subjects in NEET, and having a clear understanding of key formulas can make a big difference in scoring well.

The NEET Physics Formula Sheet is crucial for last-minute revision. With the exam duration reduced to 180 minutes, quick access to essential formulas can help save precious time during the exam. Understanding the Physics Formula Sheet can maximise your chances of success. This article covers the important Physics formulas, chapter-wise weightage, and tips for effective last-minute revision. It also includes a downloadable PDF for quick access to key formulas, helping you stay organised and ready for the exam.

NEET UG 2026:  Physics Formula PDF:

In the NEET UG Physics Formula Sheet PDF the Formulas are given from the Important Topics or say Key Topics Formula. Students should go through the PDF to get to know the weightage of each chapter and according to that the Physics Formulas. 

NEET UG 2026: Physics Formula Sheet, Download PDF

NEET UG 2026: Tips for Physics Formula Sheet PDF

  • Conceptual Clarity First: Master the fundamentals before rote memorization.

  • Structured Formula Guide: Create topic-wise formula sheets for easy review.

  • Daily Problem Solving: Practice diverse physics problems to build proficiency.

  • Mnemonic Devices: Utilize memory aids and mnemonics for quick recall.

  • Collaborate and Seek Help: Join study groups; consult experts for quick clarity.

NEET UG 2026 Chapter Wise Weightage for Physics

The NEET UG 2026 Chapter Wise Weightage for Physics has been given to you based on the NEET exam trend from the previous year. Check out the table below:

Physics Chapters and Topics

Average Mo. of Questions from the chapter

Weightage of the chapter and topic 

Alternating Current

Average Peak & RMS Values

Transformer

Power consumed in an AC Circuit

3

1

1

1

6%

2%

2%

2%

 

Capacitance

Combination of Capacitors

Circuits with capacitor and use of KCL and KVL

4

2

2

8%

4%

4%

Centre of Mass

Collision

1

1

2%

2%

Circular Motion

Circular Motion in Horizontal Plane

1

1

2%

2%

Current Electricity

Battery, emf, terminal Voltage, KCL and KVL 

Combination of Resistance 

2

1

1

4%

2%

2%

Electro Magnetic Field

Magnetic field due to a circular loop

Properties of magnetic material

Magnetic field due to a cylinder, large sheet, solenoid, toroid and ampere’s law

Magnetic force and torque on a current carrying loop and magnetic dipole moment

5

1

1

1

2

10%

2%

2%

2%

4%

Electro Magnetic Induction 

Lenz’s law

1

1

2%

2%

Electrostatics

Dipole

Potential Energy of a System of Point Charge

2

1

1

4%

2%

2%

 

Gravitation

Kepler’s law for Satellites, Orbital speed and Escape speed

Gravitational Potential Energy and Self Energy

2

1

1

4%

2%

2%

Modern Physics

Photoelectric Effect

De–Broglie wave (Matterwaves) 

Electronic Transition in the h/h-Like Atom

3

1

1

1

 

6%

2%

2%

2%

Nuclear Physics

Properties of Nucleus

Statistical Law of Radioactive Decay 

2

1

1

4%

2%

2%

Rigid Body Dynamics

Moment of inertia

Rotation about Fixed Axis (Energy Conservation) 

2

1

1

4%

2%

2%

Surface Tension

Surface tension, Surface energy and capillary rise

1

1

2%

2%

Wave Optics

Polarisation

YDSE with Monochromatic light

2

1

1

4%

2%

2%

Projectile Motion

Equation of Trajectory

1

1

2%

2%

Laws of Motion

Type of forces, Newton’s third law, free body diagram

1

1

2%

2%

KTG and Thermodynamics

Kinetic Theory of Gases

Calculation of work

2

1

1

4%

2%

2%

Solid and Semiconductor

Logic Gates

Diodes

4

2

2

8%

4%

4%

Measurement Error

1

2%

Geometrical Optics

Refraction by Prism

Optical Instrument

2

1

1

4%

2%

2%

Electromagnetic Waves

1

2%

Rectilinear Motion

1

2%

Work, Power, Energy

Power

1

1

2%

2%

Simple Harmonic Motion

Equation of SHM

Simple Pendulum

2

1

1

4%

2%

2%

Calorimetry and Thermal Expansion

Thermal Expansion

1

1

2%

2%

Unit and Dimension

Thermal Expansion

2

2

4%

4%

NEET 2026: Marking Scheme

The table below shows the marking scheme of NEET.

Response Type

Marks awarded

Correct answer

+4

Incorrect answer

-1

Question with more than one response

-1

Unanswered question

0

Extra attempted question

0

Physics Formulas PDF Benefits for NEET UG 2026 Students

  • Instant Access & Organization: Download the Physics Formula PDF for instant, organized access to key equations.

  • Offline Learning Flexibility: Study Physics formulas anytime, anywhere with guaranteed offline access.

  • Enhanced Comprehension & Review: Highlight and take notes directly on the PDF for better concept comprehension.

  • Portable & Device-Friendly: The portable PDF is compatible with all devices, boosting study adaptability.

  • Maximize Exam Preparation: Maximize your physics exam success by downloading this valuable free resource.

Also Check:

NEET UG 2026 Dates: Check Application Form, Exam, Answer Key and Result Expected Months

 

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News