Physics Formula Sheet for NEET UG 2026: As NEET UG 2026 is expected to be conducted in the first week of May 2026, the official announcement of NEET UG 2026 Exam date will be announced soon in January 2026 (expected). Candidates must be fully prepared, especially for the Physics section. Physics is often considered one of the most challenging subjects in NEET, and having a clear understanding of key formulas can make a big difference in scoring well.
The NEET Physics Formula Sheet is crucial for last-minute revision. With the exam duration reduced to 180 minutes, quick access to essential formulas can help save precious time during the exam. Understanding the Physics Formula Sheet can maximise your chances of success. This article covers the important Physics formulas, chapter-wise weightage, and tips for effective last-minute revision. It also includes a downloadable PDF for quick access to key formulas, helping you stay organised and ready for the exam.
NEET UG 2026: Physics Formula PDF:
In the NEET UG Physics Formula Sheet PDF the Formulas are given from the Important Topics or say Key Topics Formula. Students should go through the PDF to get to know the weightage of each chapter and according to that the Physics Formulas.
NEET UG 2026: Physics Formula Sheet, Download PDF
NEET UG 2026: Tips for Physics Formula Sheet PDF
Conceptual Clarity First: Master the fundamentals before rote memorization.
Structured Formula Guide: Create topic-wise formula sheets for easy review.
Daily Problem Solving: Practice diverse physics problems to build proficiency.
Mnemonic Devices: Utilize memory aids and mnemonics for quick recall.
Collaborate and Seek Help: Join study groups; consult experts for quick clarity.
NEET UG 2026 Chapter Wise Weightage for Physics
The NEET UG 2026 Chapter Wise Weightage for Physics has been given to you based on the NEET exam trend from the previous year. Check out the table below:
|
Physics Chapters and Topics
|
Average Mo. of Questions from the chapter
|
Weightage of the chapter and topic
|
Alternating Current
Average Peak & RMS Values
Transformer
Power consumed in an AC Circuit
|
3
1
1
1
|
6%
2%
2%
2%
|
Capacitance
Combination of Capacitors
Circuits with capacitor and use of KCL and KVL
|
4
2
2
|
8%
4%
4%
|
Centre of Mass
Collision
|
1
1
|
2%
2%
|
Circular Motion
Circular Motion in Horizontal Plane
|
1
1
|
2%
2%
|
Current Electricity
Battery, emf, terminal Voltage, KCL and KVL
Combination of Resistance
|
2
1
1
|
4%
2%
2%
|
Electro Magnetic Field
Magnetic field due to a circular loop
Properties of magnetic material
Magnetic field due to a cylinder, large sheet, solenoid, toroid and ampere’s law
Magnetic force and torque on a current carrying loop and magnetic dipole moment
|
5
1
1
1
2
|
10%
2%
2%
2%
4%
|
Electro Magnetic Induction
Lenz’s law
|
1
1
|
2%
2%
|
Electrostatics
Dipole
Potential Energy of a System of Point Charge
|
2
1
1
|
4%
2%
2%
|
Gravitation
Kepler’s law for Satellites, Orbital speed and Escape speed
Gravitational Potential Energy and Self Energy
|
2
1
1
|
4%
2%
2%
|
Modern Physics
Photoelectric Effect
De–Broglie wave (Matterwaves)
Electronic Transition in the h/h-Like Atom
|
3
1
1
1
|
6%
2%
2%
2%
|
Nuclear Physics
Properties of Nucleus
Statistical Law of Radioactive Decay
|
2
1
1
|
4%
2%
2%
|
Rigid Body Dynamics
Moment of inertia
Rotation about Fixed Axis (Energy Conservation)
|
2
1
1
|
4%
2%
2%
|
Surface Tension
Surface tension, Surface energy and capillary rise
|
1
1
|
2%
2%
|
Wave Optics
Polarisation
YDSE with Monochromatic light
|
2
1
1
|
4%
2%
2%
|
Projectile Motion
Equation of Trajectory
|
1
1
|
2%
2%
|
Laws of Motion
Type of forces, Newton’s third law, free body diagram
|
1
1
|
2%
2%
|
KTG and Thermodynamics
Kinetic Theory of Gases
Calculation of work
|
2
1
1
|
4%
2%
2%
|
Solid and Semiconductor
Logic Gates
Diodes
|
4
2
2
|
8%
4%
4%
|
Measurement Error
|
1
|
2%
|
Geometrical Optics
Refraction by Prism
Optical Instrument
|
2
1
1
|
4%
2%
2%
|
Electromagnetic Waves
|
1
|
2%
|
Rectilinear Motion
|
1
|
2%
|
Work, Power, Energy
Power
|
1
1
|
2%
2%
|
Simple Harmonic Motion
Equation of SHM
Simple Pendulum
|
2
1
1
|
4%
2%
2%
|
Calorimetry and Thermal Expansion
Thermal Expansion
|
1
1
|
2%
2%
|
Unit and Dimension
Thermal Expansion
|
2
2
|
4%
4%
NEET 2026: Marking Scheme
The table below shows the marking scheme of NEET.
|
Response Type
|
Marks awarded
|
Correct answer
|
+4
|
Incorrect answer
|
-1
|
Question with more than one response
|
-1
|
Unanswered question
|
0
|
Extra attempted question
|
0
Physics Formulas PDF Benefits for NEET UG 2026 Students
-
Instant Access & Organization: Download the Physics Formula PDF for instant, organized access to key equations.
-
Offline Learning Flexibility: Study Physics formulas anytime, anywhere with guaranteed offline access.
-
Enhanced Comprehension & Review: Highlight and take notes directly on the PDF for better concept comprehension.
-
Portable & Device-Friendly: The portable PDF is compatible with all devices, boosting study adaptability.
-
Maximize Exam Preparation: Maximize your physics exam success by downloading this valuable free resource.
