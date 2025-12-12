What is the new Aadhaar app, and how will it protect public data sharing?

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is currently testing a new Aadhaar app that aims to reduce the amount of personal data individuals are required to share during verification processes in public spaces, focus on privacy enhancement and minimise unnecessary data exposure, address the concerns of Aadhaar misuse and offline data leaks and ensure the secure digital identity systems in the country

What is an Aadhaar number?

An Aadhaar number is a 12-digit unique identification number which is managed by the Unique Identification Authority of India. It is the world's largest digital identity initiative, covering more than 1.3 billion residents of India. Its secure use is critical for welfare policy implementation, financial inclusion, and better digital governance. The Aadhaar number includes: