EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

One-Liner Current Affairs 12 Dec 2025: Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025

By Bagesh Yadav
Dec 12, 2025, 17:44 IST

Here are today's one-liner current affairs in a new format. These updates are very important from an exam perspective and will be helpful in your preparation. Today's main highlights include topics related to the Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025, Champions of the Earth Award 2025.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Here are today's one-liner current affairs in a new format. These updates are very important from an exam perspective and will be helpful in your preparation. Today's main highlights include topics related to the Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025, Champions of the Earth Award 2025.

  1. The central government recently approved how many crores of rupees to conduct the Census 2027 - 11,718.24 crore

  2. Which Indian female wrestler recently announced her return from retirement - Vinesh Phogat

  3. Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas was recently celebrated in which city - Jaipur

  4. Recently, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs organized the Indian Language Festival 2025 in which city - New Delhi

  5. The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has teamed up with whom to strengthen market access for PM Vishwakarma artisans- Amazon

  6. The fifth edition of the India-Malaysia joint military exercise "Harimau Shakti-2025" is being held where - Mahajan Field Firing Range (Rajasthan)

  7. Who was recently honored with the UN Environment Programme's Champions of the Earth Award 2025 - Ms. Supriya Sahu

  8. Recently, the Indian team won which medal in the Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025 - Bronze Medal

Ladki Bahin Yojana eKYC

Bagesh Yadav
Bagesh Yadav

Senior Executive

Bagesh Yadav is an experienced content professional with over 5 years of expertise covering education, national and international affairs, and general news. He has contributed to leading platforms like Ajayvision Education and Only IAS. Bagesh specializes in crafting impactful content, including current news articles, trending stories, sports updates, world affairs, and engaging infographics. Committed to quality and audience engagement, he consistently delivers content that informs, inspires, and drives results. He's currently working as a Senior Content Writer for the Current Affairs sections of Jagranjosh.com. He can be reached at bagesh.yadav@jagrannewmedia.com Languages: Hindi, English Area of Expertise: National, International, and general news beats, Sports writing, Current affairs Honors & Awards: NA Certification: Certified in Web Content Writing, Advanced Google Analytics, IFCN Fact Check, and Professional Writing, with specialized training in Fact Checking and Social Media Management.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News