One-Liner Current Affairs 12 Dec 2025: Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025

Here are today's one-liner current affairs in a new format. These updates are very important from an exam perspective and will be helpful in your preparation. Today's main highlights include topics related to the Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025, Champions of the Earth Award 2025.
The central government recently approved how many crores of rupees to conduct the Census 2027 - 11,718.24 crore
Which Indian female wrestler recently announced her return from retirement - Vinesh Phogat
Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas was recently celebrated in which city - Jaipur
Recently, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs organized the Indian Language Festival 2025 in which city - New Delhi
The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has teamed up with whom to strengthen market access for PM Vishwakarma artisans- Amazon
The fifth edition of the India-Malaysia joint military exercise "Harimau Shakti-2025" is being held where - Mahajan Field Firing Range (Rajasthan)
Who was recently honored with the UN Environment Programme's Champions of the Earth Award 2025 - Ms. Supriya Sahu
Recently, the Indian team won which medal in the Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025 - Bronze Medal
