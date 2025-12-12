CBSE Class 12 Artificial Intelligence Sample Paper with Marking Scheme 2025-26: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Artificial Intelligence Sample Paper 2025-26: CBSE has released model papers for all science subjects including artificial intelligence. Here you can download sample paper for CBSE Class 12 Artificial Intelligence sample paper and marking scheme from here. This sample paper is important for understanding question patterns and resources shared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The main aim is to motivate students into practicing sample papers before appearing for the board exams. It familiarizes students with question papers and boosts their confidence. Here you can download the PDFs from the direct links shared here. Also Check: CBSE Class 10th Science Sample Paper 2025-26: Download FREE PDF (English And Hindi Versions) CBSE Class 12 Artificial Intelligence Sample Paper 2025-26: Download PDF

SECTION- A (OBJECTIVE TYPE QUESTIONS) Q. 1 Answer any 4 out of the given 6 questions on Employability Skills i. During a group discussion, Priya is explaining her point of view on a project idea. Midway through her explanation, Arun interrupts and starts sharing his own thoughts without letting Priya complete her sentence. If you were in Arun’s place and wanted to follow the T of RESPECT in active listening, What should you do? a) Interrupt politely if you feel your point is important. b) Start speaking as soon as you think you understand her point. c) Speak at the same time so both ideas are heard together. d) Wait until Priya finishes speaking, then respond to her points ii. ________is a trait, wherein, individuals show tendency towards anxiety, self-doubt, depression, shyness and other similar negative feelings. (Fill in the blank)

iii. Match the following skills with their correct descriptions: Skills Description 1. Positive thinking a. To be aware of your strengths and make the best out of them. 2. Result orientation b. To think that one can get things done and be happy. 3. Self-awareness c. To dream big and achieve the desired or set goals. a) 1 → b, 2 → c, 3 → a b) 1 → a, 2 → b, 3 → c c) 1 → b, 2 → a, 3 → c d) 1 → c, 2 → a, 3 → b iv. What happens when you change the layout of a slide? a) The arrangement of content (text, images, shapes) changes b) The format of the text changes c) New slide is inserted d) The title gets aligned to the center of the slide v. Assertion (A): Economists, psychologists, sociologists, and management experts define entrepreneurs differently. Reason (R): The definition of an entrepreneur varies depending on whether the

focus is on resources, psychological drive, societal contribution, or vision with action. a) Both A and R are correct, and R is the correct explanation of A b) Both A and R are correct, but R is not the correct explanation of A c) A is correct, but R is incorrect d) A is incorrect, but R is correct vi. Appropriate technology is small-scale, environment-friendly technology suited to local needs. It gets the job done using locally available resources in a sustainable manners. (State whether this is True/False) Q. 2 Answer any 5 out of the given 6 questions i. Match the correct question from Column A to the correct step of the Data Science Methodology in Column B. Column A Column B 1. In what way can the data be visualized to get to the required answer? a. Data Understanding b. Business understanding 2. How can you use the data to answer the question?

3. What is the problem that you are trying to solve? c. Analytic approach 4. Is the data collected representative of the problem to be solved? d. AI Modelling a) 1 → a, 2 → b, 3 → c, 4 → d b) 1 → d, 2 → c, 3 → b, 4 → a c) 1 → b, 2 → a, 3 → d, 4 → c d) 1 → c, 2 → b, 3 → a, 4 → d

iii. Which law suggests that increasing computing power over time makes it easier to handle large volumes of data? a) Boyle's Law b) Murphy's Law c) Newton's Law d) Moore's Law

iv. An Artificial Neural Network (ANN) with two or more hidden layers is known as a _______ (Fill in the blank)

vi. In the context of data storytelling, a valuable and meaningful observation or understanding derived from analysing data is called: a) Prediction b) Pattern c) Insight d) Correlation To download complete questions students can check out this link to download the CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2026.

CBSE Class 12 Artificial Intelligence Sample Paper 2025-26 PDF CBSE Class 12 Artificial Intelligence Marking Scheme 2025-26: Download PDF Students can download the marking scheme for CBSE Class 12 Artificial Intelligence for the session 2026 from here. Marking schemes provide solutions and aggregate marking allocations for different question types. This can help students in understanding the answer techniques, question patterns and other factors to elevate your preparation. Download CBSE Class 12 Artificial Intelligence Marking Scheme 2025-26 from the link shared below: CBSE Class 12 Artificial Intelligence Marking Scheme 2025-26 PDF How to Download CBSE Class 12 Artificial Intelligence Sample Papers 2025-26 Search for the official CBSE Academic Website which is, cbseacademic.nic.in

Look for "sample question paper" on the page and click on "sample question paper 2025-26."

Proceed to select "class XII."

Select ‘Class 12 Artificial Intelligence Sample Paper’

The PDF will appear on your screen for review.

Download the PDF and start practicing.