CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Sample Paper 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the most recent sample paper for the current academic year 2025–2026. The sample paper and the grading scheme are freely available for students to download. Because they serve as practice exams, sample papers are crucial for students. Students can gain knowledge about the question type and overall mark weighting by using example papers. Additionally, students may benefit from studying example papers to study and get ready for exams.

Preparing for a board exam might be challenging, but with the correct study methods, you can approach your studies properly. This article contains the entire Informatics Practices sample paper as well as the CBSE Board's grading rules. Read the complete article for the latest update and get a free link to download Informatics Practices PDF.

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Sample Paper 2025-26 General Instructions: All questions are compulsory.

The examination paper contains five sections, from Section A to Section E.

Section A consists of 21 questions (1 to 21). Each question carries 1 Mark.

Section B consists of 7 questions (22 to 28). Each question carries 2 Marks.

Section C consists of 4 questions (29 to 32). Each question carries 3 Marks.

Section D consists of 2 questions (33 to 34). Each question carries 4 Marks.

Section E consists of 3 questions (35 to 37). Each question carries 5 Marks.

There is no overall choice. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions. Attempt only one of the choices in such questions.

All programming questions are to be answered using Python Language only.

In case of MCQ, the text of the correct answer should also be written.

Section-A (21 x 1 = 21 Marks) 1.State whether the following statement is True or False: The drop() method can be used to remove rows or columns from a Pandas DataFrame. 2. What will be the result of the following SQL query? SELECT MOD(5, 6); (A) 3 (B) 5 (C) 6 (D) 0 3. Shruti received an email that appeared to be from a popular social media platform, requesting her to click a link to reset her password. The link directed her to a fraudulent website designed to capture her login credentials. This situation is an example of which type of cybercrime? (A) Cyber Bullying (B) Violation of Intellectual Property Rights (C) Hacking (D) Phishing 4. Which of the following Python statements is used to write a Pandas DataFrame df to a CSV file? (A) df.to_csv() (B) df.write_csv() (C) df.to_table() (D) df.export_csv()

5. Which of the following devices is used for converting digital signals from a computer into analog signals for transmission over a telephone line. (A) Modem (B) Switch (C) Repeater (D) Router 6. What is the purpose of the ROUND(num, 0) in SQL, assuming num is a number with a fractional part? (A) Rounds the number to the nearest integer (B) Always rounds the number up (C) Leaves the number unchanged (D) Always rounds the number down 7. Aarushi has written a novel and wants to protect her literary work. Which type of Intellectual Property right will help her do that? (A) Patent (B) Copyright (C) Trademark (D) Both Copyright & Trademark

8. The default index used in a Pandas Series, if no index is explicitly specified, is _____ (A) Strings starting with 'a' (B) Consecutive integers starting from 1