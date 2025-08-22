CBSE Class 12 History Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

CBSE Class 12 History Sample Paper 2025-26: The latest sample paper for the current school year 2025–2026 has been made available by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Students can download the sample paper for free, along with the grading scheme. Sample papers are important for students since they act as practice tests. Using sample papers, students can learn about the question type and overall mark weighting. Additionally, using sample papers might help students study and prepare for tests. Board exam preparation might be difficult, but you can approach your study in the proper way if you use the right techniques. The whole History sample paper and the marking guidelines published by the CBSE Board are included in this article. Read the complete article for the latest update and get a free link to download History PDF.

CBSE Class 12 History Sample Paper 2025-26 General Instructions: 1. The question paper comprises five Sections – A, B, C, D and E. There are 34 questions in the question paper. All questions are compulsory. 2. Section A – Question 1 to 21 are MCQs of 1 mark each. 3. Section B – Question no. 22 to 27 are Short Answer Type Questions, carrying 3 marks each. Answers to each question should not exceed 60-80 words. 4. Section C - Question no 28 to 30 are Long Answer Type Questions, carrying 8 marks each. Answers to each question should not exceed 300-350 words. 5. Section D – Question no.31 to 33 are Source based questions with three sub questions and are of 4 marks each. 6. Section-E - - Question no. 34 is Map based, carrying 5 marks that includes the identification and location of significant test items. Attach the map with the answer book.

7. There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in a few questions. Only one of the choices in such questions have to be attempted. 8. In addition to this, separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever necessary. SECTION A OBJECTIVE TYPE QUESTIONS 1. Which of the following places of Harappan civilization is associated with fire altars? A. Harappa B. Lothal C. Mohenjodaro D.Rakhigarhi 2. Archaeologists have been able to reconstruct dietary practices from finds of charred grains and seeds. These are studied by __________. A. Agronomist B. Palaeontologist C. Archaeo-botanists D. Anthologist 3. Which one of the following is NOT a correct statement about Mahajanapadas? A. Most mahajanapadas were ruled by kings. B. Some known as ganas or sanghas, were oligarchies.

C. Each mahajanapada had a capital city, which was often fortified. D. Panchala became the most powerful mahajanapada between 6-4 BCE. 5. Which of the following states that the paternal estate was to be divided equally amongst sons after the death of the parents, with a special share for the eldest? A. Vishnusmriti B. Vyasasmriti C. Likhitasmriti D. Manusmriti 6. Identify the given image from the following options. Options: A. A terracotta sculpture depicting a scene from the Mahabharata B. A sculpture from Amaravati depicting Buddha leaving the palace C. A chief and his follower-stone sculpture D. Sandstone sculpture of a Kushana king 7. According to which Buddhist text Asoka distributed portions of the Buddha’s relics to every important town and ordered the construction of stupas over them? A. Ashokavadana

B. Vinaya Pitaka C. Sutta Pitaka D. Dipavamsa 8. Which of the following statements is/are correct about François Bernier? A Frenchman, a doctor, political philosopher and historian. 2. He was closely associated with the Mughal court, as a physician to Prince Dara Shukoh. 3. He was in India for 14 years, from 1656 to 1670. 4. He was also associated as an intellectual and scientist, with Danishmand Khan, an Armenian noble at the Mughal court. A. 1, 2, 3, 4 B. 1, 2, 3 C. 1, 2, 4 D. 2, 3, 4 9. These trees are among the most peculiar trees in kind and most astonishing in habit. They look exactly like date-palms, without any difference between them except that the one produces nuts as its fruits and the other produces dates. Which of the following travelers gave this description? A. Ibn Battuta

B. Al-Biruni C. Duarte Barbosa D. Megasthanese 10. There are two statements marked as Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Read the statements and choose the appropriate option. Assertion (A): Lingayats did not practice funerary rites such as cremation, prescribed in the Dharmashastras. Reason (R): Lingayats believe that on death the devotee will be united with Shiva and will not return to this world. A. Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A). B. Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is not the correct explanation of (A). C. (A) is correct but (R) is not correct. D. (R) is correct but (A) is not correct 11. Which of the following was the first dynasty to rule over the Vijayanagara Empire? A. Suluva dynasty B. Aravidu dynasty C. Tuluva dynasty D. Sangama dynasty 12. Which of the following statements is correct regarding the Amara-nayaka system?

A. The Amara-nayakas belonged to Bijapur. B. Amara is believed to be derived from the Hindi word samara, C. The amara-nayakas were independent and never sent tribute to the king. D. They were Military commanders who got territories to govern by the Raya. 13. Choose the correct option: The book deals with the fiscal side of the empire and provides rich quantitative information on revenue rates. A. Manzil-abadi B. Sipah-abadi C. Mulk-abadi D. Aam-abadi 14. Consider the following statements regarding the criteria of classification of lands under Akbar. 1. Polaj is land which is annually cultivated for each crop in succession and is never allowed to lie fallow. 2. Parauti is land left out of cultivation for a time that it may recover its strength. 3. Chachar is land that has lain fallow for three or four years.