CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Sample Paper 2025-26: This article establishes a foundation by giving students access to the most recent CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Sample Paper and a marking scheme. The PDF is available for free to educators and students.

Aug 21, 2025, 11:45 IST

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Sample Paper 2025-26: The latest sample paper for the current school year 2025–2026 has been made available by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Students can download the sample paper for free, along with the grading scheme. Sample papers are important for students since they act as practice tests. Using sample papers, students can learn about the question type and overall mark weighting. Additionally, using sample papers might help students study and prepare for tests.

Board exam preparation might be difficult, but you can approach your study in the proper way if you use the right techniques. The whole Hindi Core sample paper and the marking guidelines published by the CBSE Board are included in this article. Read the complete article for the latest update and get a free link to download Hindi Core PDF.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Sample Paper 2025-26

Screenshot 2025-08-21 104152

Screenshot 2025-08-21 104207

Screenshot 2025-08-21 104338

Screenshot 2025-08-21 104410

To download the rest of the sample paper, we are providing the link below: 

CHECK: CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Sample Paper 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Marking Scheme 2025-26

Since students are now receiving a sample paper, we are also giving them the marking guidelines and the solutions. The marking scheme and answers are available for students to view after completing the example papers.

Students will first be able to view some images of the marking scheme before downloading the PDF for free.

CHECK: CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Marking Scheme 2025-26

